The Rumors Are True: McDonald's Is Officially Releasing A KitKat McFlurry

While you can always exercise one of the 13 McDonald's ice cream hacks you wish you knew sooner, a Kit Kat McFlurry hasn't been a featured offering on the U.S. dessert menu until now. However, different versions of a Kit Kat McFlurry have made appearances elsewhere in the world, including Australia, Japan, and the UK, where the iconic candy comes in a "Ruby Chocolate" version with raspberry sauce.

McDonald's fans are already abuzz with excitement over the Banana Split Kit Kat option, perhaps hoping to have a concoction as satisfying as the recent "Grandma McFlurry." This limited-edition variant was released in May 2024 and featured "Grandma Syrup," which reportedly was bursting with butterscotch flavors.

In addition to the Kit Kat Banana Split McFlurry, which will only be available for a limited time, the fast food behemoth will also be offering a pair of Smoky Quarter Pounders to celebrate the season. It seems as if the research and development folks coming up with these special offerings are tapping into some classic warm-weather flavor profiles to create a one-two punch of savory and sweet. So while supplies last, the next time you find yourself near those golden arches, you can nab a brand new treat perfect for summertime cravings.