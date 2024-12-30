The Evolution Of The McDonald's McFlurry
From switching up flavors to improved preparation and packaging technologies, the McDonald's McFlurry has evolved greatly over the years while remaining a simple but beloved dessert. Consisting of crunchy toppings mixed into the emblematic McDonald's vanilla soft serve, the McFlurry is a harmony of sweet creaminess and texture that's sure to delight the taste buds every time. Its simplicity is what renders it extremely versatile, as the vanilla ice cream is an adaptable base that pairs well with any garnish. As a result, this celebrated fast food treat has been reimagined hundreds of times into infinite flavor combinations across the globe.
In order to keep up with evolving health and environmental standards, though, the McFlurry's ingredients and presentation have gotten a makeover in recent years. With continued updates and advancements that still aim to preserve the integrity of this frozen treat, the McFlurry lives on as something sweet which keeps fans coming back.
The McFlurry got its start in Canada
Though the McFlurry has come to be inseparable from the McDonald's name and legacy, it's a much more recent addition to the menu than many might realize. First appearing in 1995, the McFlurry was the invention of Ron McLellan, a Canadian McDonald's franchise owner based in Bathurst, New Brunswick. His idea of mixing pieces of popular candy into vanilla ice cream was sure to be a success, but McLellan never expected his concoction to take off as a widely beloved dessert enjoyed around the globe.
It wasn't until 1997 that the McFlurry was officially introduced in the United States, and it arrived with a handful of tantalizing flavors. The original five were Oreo, Heath, Nestle Crunch, M&M's, and Butterfinger. While combining ice cream and chocolate-based candies may be objectively delicious, the major appeal of the McFlurry was the innovation of its mixing technique. The machine that flurried together toppings and vanilla soft serve did so with the use of a hollow-handled spoon that attached to a mixing blade and doubled as the serving spoon once served to customers. The result was toppings evenly dispersed into the ice cream rather than simply sprinkled on top, for a bit of texture in every bite.
In 2006 the McFlurry cup shape was modified in support of animal rights
The original McFlurry cup and spoon looked very different in the beginning from what they have evolved to become today. Earlier packaging was topped with a tapered plastic lid. The opening was only slightly narrower in diameter than the mouth of the cup. This made for a convenient eating experience, but proved to be a problematic shape for consumers of a different variety.
In the UK, McFlurry lids were impacting the local fauna, namely hedgehogs, which were attracted to the sweet scent of discarded McFlurry cups. But due to the tapered shape, once a hedgehog stuck its head into the opening, it couldn't pull itself out. This inspired an animal rights group, The British Hedgehog Preservation Society, to rally in the name of animal wellbeing. After years of effort, they had success attracting the major corporation's attention. In 2006, McDonald's modified the shape of its McFlurry cups in direct response to this animal rights campaign, and designed the opening to be strategically small enough that European hedgehogs could no longer fit their heads through. While this addressed the subject of animal welfare, it has not addressed the larger issue of littering which was the main reason wildlife were affected in the first place.
The first limited edition McFlurry came in 2007
The McFlurry revealed its potential for infinite variety with the first limited-edition flavor released in 2007. This was called the Ogre-Load, a Canadian advertising campaign that consisted of mint and Aero bar flavors and emphasized the color green to promote the release of the film Shrek the 3rd. This same flavor made a comeback in 2010 to promote the next Shrek film, Shrek Forever After.
Since this initial limited release, McDonald's has created dozens of limited edition McFlurries, though it has done so sporadically. Even so, the occasional influx of new flavors available for a short period of time has kept the dessert fresh and popular, maintaining an eager fanbase ready to sample the latest possibilities. 2023 heralded a new era of consistent new flavors, starting with the Strawberry Shortcake McFlurry introduced in April of that year, which delighted customers with its combination of shortbread cookies and strawberry bits.
2024 alone has seen a wide-ranging and consistent outpouring of McFlurry flavors in a record year for McDonald's frozen desserts. The Grandma McFlurry released in May was a taste of nostalgia with its butterscotch pieces. Reviews of the KitKat Banana Split McFlurry that came out in July were mixed, suggesting that the toppings could benefit from more mixing themselves. The Grinch Frozen Hot Chocolate McFlurry for December has comparatively gone viral, with hot cocoa powder and mini marshmallows making for an irresistible holiday treat.
Regional McFlurries have steadily gained popularity around the world since 2013
While ice cream is a popular treat the world over, McDonald's McFlurries have adapted to palates around the world too. Regional flavors that showcase local and traditional ingredients have expanded the McFlurry's possibilities. This began in 2013 with the Matcha McFlurry in Japan, which has seen numerous incarnations over the years The original version came mixed with Oreos, but more recent versions come topped with sweet adzuki beans. The Durian McFlurry was also released in Singapore in 2013, a more subdued dessert including the divisive and typically strong-smelling fruit, durian, consisting of fruit syrup and a crunchy topping mixed into the characteristic vanilla ice cream.
Between limited edition or seasonal varieties and perennial staples in different countries, the McFlurry has adapted to all manner of cultures. Fans can taste their way across the globe through McFlurries alone, with flavors as wide-ranging as black sesame in China, pistachio in Italy, and Cadbury Creme Egg in both Canada and the UK.
In 2016 the iconic M&Ms McFlurry nearly disappeared
Alarms sounded in 2016 when the candy mogul Mars Inc., which produces M&M's, Milky Way, and Snickers among many other beloved candy brands, began having serious discussions with the McDonald's Corporation concerning the addition of Mars candies as a McFlurry topping. Reuters reports that this was in response to new health guidelines suggesting that an individual's daily sugar intake be less than 10% of daily calorie consumption. Mars was considering having its M&M's removed from McDonald's McFlurries because the candy alone contains 7.5 teaspoons of sugar. When combined with the sweetness of the rest of McFlurry ingredients, this surpasses the daily recommended intake.
The possibility of removing M&M's from McFlurries was not Mars' first attempt to address and discourage excessive sugar consumption. The corporation was a trailblazer in listing sugar and calorie information on its candy products, being the first American confectionary manufacturer to do so. Though talk of discontinuing the classic M&M's McFlurry had some advantageous reasons behind it, this threat in the name of health was never followed through. The dessert remains a fixture on franchise menus, but its nutrition information can now be found on the McDonald's website, which states that a traditional-sized M&M's McFlurry contains 74 grams of sugar.
Ingredients in McDonald's ice cream changed by 2017
Throughout 2016, McDonald's updated its vanilla soft serve ice cream ingredients, changing the recipe to remove all artificial flavors. This light, creamy ice cream is the basis for most McDonald's desserts, and a primary component in both shakes and McFlurries. By 2016, the soft serve had already been free of artificial coloring and preservatives, making the transition into natural flavoring a final step in creating an all-around more wholesome product for consumers.
McDonald's worked very hard in secret to develop a recipe that tasted exactly the same as it had with artificial flavors. The corporation kept quiet about this change for six months before it made its public announcement in 2017, and customers were bewildered to find that they hadn't noticed a difference. Part of an overall effort to introduce better quality ingredients into McDonald's chains, this quiet change was fortunately for the better, revealing that natural flavors could be just as tasty.
Since 2023, McFlurries have become more sustainable
McDonald's has used the iconic McFlurry spoon as a step towards limiting its environmental impact. The spoon — more officially known as a spindle — owes its unusual shape to the fact that it doubled as a stirring mechanism for the ice cream machine, and is the whole reason McFlurries can be flurried. These spindles were formerly single-use, hollow-handled plastic spoons that got attached to the flurry machine, then removed and used to eat the dessert, but this is no longer the case. As of 2023, McDonald's has said goodbye to McFlurry spoons and is now making its iconic frozen dessert with reusable spindles which are washed between uses. McFlurries are now served with the same small spoons used for McDonald's sundaes. Though this has negatively altered the overall McFlurry eating experience for some consumers, there's still the same amount of flurrying, just served with the greater purpose of reducing excessive single-use plastic.
Since the disposable spindle was discontinued, McDonald's has enacted further sustainability measures with McFlurries. In 2024, the plastic lid was also replaced. Now the dessert is served in a four-flap paper cup that eliminates the need for plastic completely. In explaining why updated packaging makes a difference, Michael Gonda, Chief Impact Officer of North America for McDonald's, said in a press release, "Not only is this a fun new way for our U.S. fans to enjoy the McFlurry; we're also moving one step closer to fulfilling our packaging and waste commitments."
McFlurry machines will no longer be breaking all the time
It's not an uncommon occurrence for McDonald's ice cream machines to be out of order. This is a disappointment so well known amongst the franchise's fans that internet users have even set up websites to monitor McDonald's locations across the globe to report which have broken soft serve machines. Until recently, the reason for such widespread problems was not necessarily that the machines themselves were faulty, but rather that red tape hindered them from being easily repaired any time an issue did come up.
The Digital Millennium Copyright Act prevented anyone but manufacturers or copyright holders from repairing copyright material, a restriction that applies to intellectual property and a wide variety of inventions, including industrial soft serve ice cream machines. But as of October 2024, the U.S. Copyright Office has issued an exemption that gives third parties the right to repair broken copyrighted material. Now, McDonald's franchises no longer have to wait for a designated representative to fix dysfunctional ice cream machines, and can easily and efficiently replace the necessary parts, heralding what could be the end of the broken McFlurry machine era.
As of 2024, the McFlurry now has a mini version
To round out a slew of big changes for the iconic McFlurry, McDonald's has introduced a new way to enjoy this timeless dessert. The Mini McFlurry became available at participating locations as of September 2024, providing an alternative to the regular-sized treat for those who just want a sampling of something sweet.
About a third of the size and just over half the calories of a regular McFlurry, the mini version is an opportunity to enjoy a McDonald's dessert in moderation. But it has posed concern amongst McFlurry purists. Since the Mini McFlurry is so small, it's logistically infeasible to properly mix the ingredients all together. With minis currently available with the traditional Oreo and M&M's flavors, consumers have reported that in some cases, toppings have not been flurried at all, but rather been simply sprinkled on top. Taking the flurry out of McFlurry makes for a completely different dessert which costs a little more per ounce than the regular size. For this reason, diehard fans may be better off sticking to the traditional version. But for those with a sweet tooth but a desire to eat their desserts in moderation, at least there's now the possibility at McDonald's to truly have just a little something sweet.