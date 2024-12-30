The Evolution Of The McDonald's McFlurry

Though the McFlurry has come to be inseparable from the McDonald's name and legacy, it's a much more recent addition to the menu than many might realize. First appearing in 1995, the McFlurry was the invention of Ron McLellan, a Canadian McDonald's franchise owner based in Bathurst, New Brunswick. His idea of mixing pieces of popular candy into vanilla ice cream was sure to be a success, but McLellan never expected his concoction to take off as a widely beloved dessert enjoyed around the globe.

It wasn't until 1997 that the McFlurry was officially introduced in the United States, and it arrived with a handful of tantalizing flavors. The original five were Oreo, Heath, Nestle Crunch, M&M's, and Butterfinger. While combining ice cream and chocolate-based candies may be objectively delicious, the major appeal of the McFlurry was the innovation of its mixing technique. The machine that flurried together toppings and vanilla soft serve did so with the use of a hollow-handled spoon that attached to a mixing blade and doubled as the serving spoon once served to customers. The result was toppings evenly dispersed into the ice cream rather than simply sprinkled on top, for a bit of texture in every bite.