McDonald's Venezuelan McFlurry Takes Inspo From A Classic Latin American Dessert

When it comes to international McDonald's items we really wish were in the U.S., the fast food chain's Venezuelan McFlurry rises to the top of the list. Most people are accustomed to this soft-serve, vanilla ice cream blended with Oreos, M&M's, or the occasional seasonal offering when you order it up in the States; however, it is transformed into a creamy tres leches (or three-milk) cake in Venezuela, which definitely counts as one of the McDonald's desserts you can only find abroad.

For the uninitiated, tres leches cake starts with a sponge cake that is soaked in a combination of sweetened condensed milk, evaporated milk, and either whole milk or heavy whipping cream. It is often drizzled with a little dulce de leche or caramel sauce to complement the milky base and topped with a whipped cream frosting.

Some people like to use a little cinnamon or nutmeg to add a warm, sweet spice to this surprisingly light treat. To create its Vanilla Tres Leches McFlurry that you can only get in Venezuela and select other Latin American countries (including Peru), McDonald's uses its signature ice cream, cubes of cake, caramel sauce, and a sprinkle of cinnamon to mirror this popular dessert. Jealous? Well, get ready to be even more so.