8 Items You Should Always Buy At A Mexican Supermarket

A trip to a well-stocked Mexican supermarket can feel like a day trip to Mexico. Chains such as Fiesta Mart and Vallarta operate stores the size of mainstream supermarkets, with everything a homesick immigrant could want, from cowboy hats to tropical fruit drinks to freshly made tacos and other treats. Indeed, Vallarta's corporate slogan translates as, "If it's from back home, we have it here."

If you're not from Mexico, however, you're still in for a treat, not to mention an eye-opening experience. Along with the familiar staples you'll find in your regular supermarket, you'll find a huge array of Mexican products and prepared foods, along with specialty meat cuts and fresh produce. Not only will you find all the less-common ingredients you need to prepare traditional Mexican dishes, but you may also be able to sample them on site — many Mexican supermarkets offer meals to eat at the store or to take out. And packaged Mexican snacks and drinks are a sure-fire way to liven up your next party. Here are some of the not-to-miss items you will find at a Mexican supermarket.