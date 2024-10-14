The Viral Dubai Chocolate Bar, Explained

From six orders a day to 100 orders per minute, Dubai-based Fix Dessert Chocolatier has seen a dramatic increase in demand since its chocolate bars went viral. Priced around $20, Fix Dessert Chocolatier's bars contain flavorful ingredients like caramel, karak, peanut butter, cheesecake, and brownies. "We take a lot of time and effort, and put a lot of love into our bars," founder Sarah Hamouda said in a CNN interview article, adding, "We want to create an experience."

One of its most iconic bars is the Can't Get Knafeh of It, a milk chocolate bar with colorful decorations filled with pistachio, knafeh, and tahini paste. This chocolate bar has changed the game for what you need to know about food in Dubai by combining the savory, earthy, and sweet with a uniquely crunchy texture for an unforgettable experience.

While there are still secrets to its chocolate that the Fix Dessert Chocolatier keeps close, the company prides itself on making each bar and the art by hand. The art, which is edible, colorful, and unique to each specific type of chocolate bar, is hand-painted into the mold first. After the design is made, melted milk chocolate is layered over it. Once dry, the chocolate mold is filled and closed in with more milk chocolate.