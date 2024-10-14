The Viral Dubai Chocolate Bar, Explained
From six orders a day to 100 orders per minute, Dubai-based Fix Dessert Chocolatier has seen a dramatic increase in demand since its chocolate bars went viral. Priced around $20, Fix Dessert Chocolatier's bars contain flavorful ingredients like caramel, karak, peanut butter, cheesecake, and brownies. "We take a lot of time and effort, and put a lot of love into our bars," founder Sarah Hamouda said in a CNN interview article, adding, "We want to create an experience."
One of its most iconic bars is the Can't Get Knafeh of It, a milk chocolate bar with colorful decorations filled with pistachio, knafeh, and tahini paste. This chocolate bar has changed the game for what you need to know about food in Dubai by combining the savory, earthy, and sweet with a uniquely crunchy texture for an unforgettable experience.
While there are still secrets to its chocolate that the Fix Dessert Chocolatier keeps close, the company prides itself on making each bar and the art by hand. The art, which is edible, colorful, and unique to each specific type of chocolate bar, is hand-painted into the mold first. After the design is made, melted milk chocolate is layered over it. Once dry, the chocolate mold is filled and closed in with more milk chocolate.
TikTok can't get knafeh of it
On December 19, 2023, Maria Vehera, a TikTok influencer known for trying the best foods in the United Arab Emirates, posted a video of her trying Fix Dessert Chocolatier's Can't Get Knafeh of it, Mind Your Own Busicoff, and Crazy Over Caramel chocolates; the video took the internet by storm, getting millions of likes and views. The video highlights the satisfying crunch of the fillings, colorful art on the outside of the chocolate, and unique ingredient combinations for the fillings. After a bite of one of these bars, you might agree that Fix Dessert Chocolatier is one of many candy stores worth traveling for.
While Fix Dessert Chocolatier chocolate bars are not widely available in stores in the United States, there are options for online orders. Similar chocolate bars are also available online from the Nuts Factory. When next in Dubai, be sure to add a chocolate bar from Fix Dessert Chocolatier to the list of ways to enjoy Dubai.