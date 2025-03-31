5 Fruits You May Not Have Heard Of Unless You've Been To South America

On a recent trip to Bogota, Colombia, I took a tour of the Paloquemao Market, the largest market in the city. Bogota's food scene makes it one of our most exciting travel destinations, and this market perfectly highlights the fresh and unique ingredients the local chefs get to play with. Walking in, you immediately see vendors with giant piles of fruits, some familiar-looking and some unknown, grown across the bioculturally diverse country.

I hired a guide to take me on a tour of the market's many fruit vendors for a day of tasting tropical fruits completely foreign to my American palate. My guide introduced me to types of fruits whose descriptions sounded made up, like a tiny, sweet cucumber, a tomato that grows on trees, and even a familiar-looking citrusy orange fruit with a completely unexpected inner fruit. Among all the fruit I tasted, there are five you may have never heard of if you've never taken your own trip to South America, but they're absolutely worth knowing: lulo, sweet cucumber, tree tomato, granadilla, and Andean blackberry.