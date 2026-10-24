14 Home Depot Grilling Tools Under $20 To Look For On Your Next Visit
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When it comes to designing (or redesigning) your outdoor barbecue area, Home Depot is one of the best places to find everything that you need. The home improvement retailer sells everything from products for organizing your outdoor grilling space to dining furniture sets that transform your patio into a gathering place for serving your barbecue masterpieces. In between, Home Depot has all the grilling tools that you need to create mouthwatering meals. The best part is that many of them are under $20.
Whether you're looking for your first set of grilling tools or replacing a worn set, it can get expensive to equip your barbecue arsenal. Home Depot has everything from grilling forks, basting brushes, spatulas, tongs, and skewers to basting covers, chicken roasters, rib racks, and smoker boxes. To help you navigate the myriad of options on a budget, Daily Meal has scoured the store to find 14 products that are less than $20 and rated highly by customers (at least 4 stars). Included with each product is the list price at the time of curating this list, but keep in mind that prices can change. Who knows; you may get lucky to find some of them on sale throughout the year.
ThermoPro Instant Read Digital Thermometer
Ensuring that the beef, poultry, fish, and proteins you cook on the grill reach a minimum internal temperature is essential for safety. The most reliable way to do that is to use a cooking thermometer like this instant read digital option by ThermoPro. With a 3.9-inch stainless steel probe and high precision sensor, it can tell you the internal temperature of all kinds of foods in just three to four seconds. It's accurate within 0.9 degrees Fahrenheit and waterproof for easy cleaning.
The ThermoPro instant read digital thermometer is available at Home Depot for $17.93.
Klein Tools Stainless Steel Grill Tool Set
A fork and spatula are among the must-have grilling accessories every backyard barbecue should be equipped with, and you get both in this set from Klein Tools. Made of stainless steel, these utensils are 17 inches long, providing distance from the heat as you flip and turn burgers, chicken thighs, hot dogs, steaks, and more. The fun design of the screwdriver-like handles also helps you quickly identify them, while the cushion grip makes them comfortable to use.
You can order the Klein Tools Stainless Steel Grill Tool Set for $17.12 from Home Depot.
Nexgrill Stainless Steel Tongs
A lot of barbecue enthusiasts avoid flipping food on the grill with a fork for fear of losing some of the juices when the fork pierces the surface. Instead, they swear by flipping meats with tongs. While the fear is largely unfounded, tongs are still a handy grilling tool for turning irregularly shaped, round, or delicate foods that may be difficult to maneuver with a fork. These 17-inch Nexgrill tongs are made with stainless steel and have scalloped edges to help grip foods.
The Nexgrill Stainless Steel Tongs are available at Home Depot for $10.98.
Weber Grill Skewer Set
From smoky beef and mushroom kebabs to crazy vegetable kebabs, there are a lot of recipes that call for grilling skewers. This set of eight dual-pronged skewers by Weber is a simple, must-have solution. At 13 inches long, they're designed to pierce food easily and keep it in place while cooking without the food rotating or sliding around. Made of stainless steel, they can remain rust-free by washing them by hand in a timely manner instead of in a dishwasher.
You can order the Weber Grill Skewer Set for $13.99 from Home Depot.
Traeger Silicone Basting Brush
When it comes to barbecue, upping your basting game can produce way tastier grilled meat. Along with adding flavor from the marinade or sauce, basting helps meat retain moisture and aids the caramelization process. Traeger's Silicone Basting Brush is an ideal solution, especially since it doesn't have traditional fibrous bristles that can fall out and get stuck to your food. The rubber bristles also make it easy to cover foods in sauces and to clean later, since you can toss it into the dishwasher.
The Traeger Silicone Basting Brush is available at Home Depot for $15.99.
Blackstone Stainless Steel Griddle Scoop
When you're using a griddle pan on traditional grill grates or a grill with a griddle cooktop (like those made by Blackstone), the world of barbecue recipes just gets bigger. A simple pair of tongs or a spatula isn't always the most efficient way to turn and remove some of these recipes, especially for fried rice, stir-fry, and vegetables. Instead, you need this Blackstone griddle scoop, which measures a whopping 7.5 inches wide and is made of stainless steel.
You can order the Blackstone Stainless Steel Griddle Scoop for $19.47 from Home Depot.
Nexgrill Daytona Stainless Steel Griddle Spatula
A standard-sized spatula (like in the Klein Tools set mentioned above) works well for most barbecuing situations. When you're making tons of food for gatherings, though, having a larger utensil that can flip multiple burgers, chicken breasts, or steaks at a time makes the process go a little faster. This Nexgrill Dayton griddle spatula makes that possible with a 5.5-inch-wide and 6.5-inch-deep flipping surface. Made of stainless steel with a 9.5-inch handle, it's sturdy for maneuvering large cuts of meat, too.
The Nexgrill Daytona Stainless Steel Griddle Spatula is at Home Depot for $14.98.
Weber Grill Spray
While presentation isn't everything when it comes to grilling, getting crosshatch grill marks on your meats and veggies makes the food look even more appetizing. That can be difficult if the food sticks to the grates, though, which is why this no-stick spray from Weber is such a great tool to have on hand. Unlike standard cooking sprays, it features a non-flammable formula so you can spray the grill grates even while you're cooking. Clean-up is also easier since the food doesn't stick.
You can order the Weber Grill Spray for $8.47 from Home Depot.
Yoshi Copper Grill Mats
If you prefer a reusable solution for preventing food from sticking to grill grates, you could opt for these Yoshi copper grill mats instead. The mats are infused with copper, so you get even heat distribution without giving up those coveted grill marks. Additionally, it's one of the easy ways to stop grilled veggies from falling through the grates. You don't have to worry about cheeses and sauces sticking to the grates either. Plus, you can wash the mats in the dishwasher.
The Yoshi Copper Grill Mat set is available at Home Depot for $14.98.
GrillPro Universal Lid Thermometer
Like cooking in an oven, it's important to know how hot the inside of your grill gets because the temperature affects how quickly your food will achieve the appropriate doneness. That's why grills generally come with a thermometer built into the lid, but there's a chance that it could fail over time. In most cases, the GrillPro universal lid thermometer can replace it. The 1-inch probe on the back provides accurate internal readings for your grill's cook box in Celsius and Fahrenheit.
You can order the GrillPro Universal Lid Thermometer for $11.68 from Home Depot.
Nexgrill Chicken Roaster
There are a couple of reasons a Nexgrill chicken roaster is a must-have grilling tool. First, a whole chicken can take up quite a bit of cooking space when it's laid out. Second, placing grilled beer can chicken upright can be unstable, even with a pan underneath it. This roaster allows you to cook a whole chicken upright to save surface area while providing a sturdy triangular base so that it doesn't fall over so easily. With room for a can in the center, it's even dishwasher-safe.
The Nexgrill Chicken Roaster is at Home Depot for $7.99.
Blackstone Basting Cover
There are many great veggies to throw on the grill, but they can easily dry out when you cook them on a grill because of the direct exposure to heat and moisture loss. With the Blackstone basting cover, you can create an oven-like atmosphere that keeps in moisture while reducing cooking time. This grilling tool makes melting cheese on meats super fast and effortless, too. Best of all, it has a 12-inch diameter and is made of stainless steel with a handle that stays cool.
You can order the Blackstone Basting Cover for $19.24 at Home Depot.
Monument Grills Stainless Steel Smoke Box
When you have a gas grill, you don't get the rich, smoky flavor that you would from a smoker or even a charcoal grill. An easy way to turn your gas grill into a smoker to get that flavor is to use a smoke box, like this stainless steel one from Monument Grills. Measuring 16 inches, the box is designed to fit between most grill burners or on the grates. You can fill it with fragrant herbs or wood chips.
The Monument Grills Stainless Steel Smoke Box is at Home Depot for $20.22.
Nexgrill Rib Rack
A single slab of ribs could use half of your grill's cooking surface when it's stretched out, which won't suffice if you're barbecuing for a crowd. To prepare multiple slabs simultaneously, consider grabbing this Nexgrill rib rack. It has enough room for you to stand four rib slabs on their sides (lengthwise). Featuring powder-coated steel with a nonstick surface, you can use it in a grill, smoker, or oven. The handle on either side makes moving it from prep to grill to serving platter effortless.
You can order the Nexgrill Rib Rack for $16.49 at Home Depot.