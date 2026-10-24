14 Home Depot Grilling Tools Under $20 To Look For On Your Next Visit

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When it comes to designing (or redesigning) your outdoor barbecue area, Home Depot is one of the best places to find everything that you need. The home improvement retailer sells everything from products for organizing your outdoor grilling space to dining furniture sets that transform your patio into a gathering place for serving your barbecue masterpieces. In between, Home Depot has all the grilling tools that you need to create mouthwatering meals. The best part is that many of them are under $20.

Whether you're looking for your first set of grilling tools or replacing a worn set, it can get expensive to equip your barbecue arsenal. Home Depot has everything from grilling forks, basting brushes, spatulas, tongs, and skewers to basting covers, chicken roasters, rib racks, and smoker boxes. To help you navigate the myriad of options on a budget, Daily Meal has scoured the store to find 14 products that are less than $20 and rated highly by customers (at least 4 stars). Included with each product is the list price at the time of curating this list, but keep in mind that prices can change. Who knows; you may get lucky to find some of them on sale throughout the year.