Here Are The Best Veggies To Throw On The Grill, According To Tabitha Brown

Summertime calls for enjoying meals al fresco and firing up the grill for backyard barbecues. But if you're looking to expand your grilling skills beyond hamburgers and hot dogs, grilled vegetables can unlock incredible natural sweetness and caramelization that'll make any kid at the cookout excited to eat their vegetables. And who better to offer some exclusive tips for grilling veggies than Tabitha Brown?

Brown, known as "America's mom" to her followers on social media, is quite the expert when it comes to vegetables. A vegan cook, actress, and content creator, Brown's favorite vegetables for grilling (and in her wise opinion, the best) include purple onions, zucchini, yellow squash, and red and green peppers. Why these particular veggies, you might ask? Well, Brown has an answer.

"The reason why is I love to see color [in the meals I make], but [these vegetables] also just have a nice flavor and texture, [a] nice crunch, [and] a good snap when you're eating them," Brown shared in an exclusive interview with Daily Meal. When charred, these vegetables develop those deep flavors and that delectable crunch Brown loves, all with a light coating of oil before hitting the grill.