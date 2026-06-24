14 Home Depot Finds For Organizing Your Outdoor Grilling Space
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If you enjoy hosting outdoor gatherings at your home, making sure that your deck, patio, or porch is comfortable for your guests is only part of the equation for a successful barbecue. It's also beneficial to have storage that organizes everything you need. The added convenience means you get to spend more time with your guests rather than running to and from the kitchen, and it's more aesthetically pleasing, too. So after you transform your patio with Home Depot dining furniture sets, the retailer is a great place to find storage solutions for your outdoor grilling space.
Grilling storage comes in a variety of options — from simple vessels for your barbecuing tools and bins for holding coal or wood pellets to caddies, cabinets, and carts with open and closed shelving. Home Depot even has movable cabinets with sinks attached. To get you started, Daily Meal narrowed down the plethora of options to present some of the best available, at least according to customers' ratings (at least four stars). All of them are available for store pickup, home delivery, or both as long as they're in stock. Also, bear in mind that the price listed is based on the typical retail price but may vary depending on your location or the time of year.
Weber charcoal grill tool holder
If you have only the essential grilling tools you need for the summer, you can keep your organization simple with this grill tool holder from Weber. The heavy-duty, steel-plated design is made to hang directly on the kettle of a charcoal grill, but it may work on a round-shaped electric or gas grill as well. The Weber charcoal grill tool holder is $10.99.
Kingsford wood pellet dispenser
Wood pellet grills are a versatile way to impart a smoky flavor on your meats and veggies while you braise, grill, and roast. While you could just keep the wood pellets in the original packaging, putting them in a container like this Kingsford dispenser offers the added benefit of stackable storage that saves space. It has a 4-gallon capacity for up to 20 pounds of pellets, and the built-in spout makes pouring pellets into the hopper a lot easier. If you have multiple flavors and containers, telling the difference is convenient with the dry-erase label on each dispenser. The Kingsford wood pellet dispenser is available for $17.98.
Weber grill fuel storage bag
Whether you have a charcoal or wood pellet grill, this storage bag from Weber is a nice, weather-resistant option for storing your fuel. It resembles a kettlebell when it's full, and since it can hold up to 20 pounds, you might be able to use it like one, too. Designed with a label window, the top handle has a side-release buckle that keeps the bag closed and creates a convenient hanging option. The bottom of the bag also has two handles to make lifting and pouring your charcoal or pellets into the grill less awkward. The Weber grill fuel storage bag is $33.99.
Kingsford charcoal briquettes storage dispenser
Made with up to 75% recycled plastic, this Kingsford dispenser is a heavy-duty solution for storing charcoal briquettes. The 8-gallon, 22-pound capacity makes it ideal for keeping charcoal dry and fresh, whether you keep it on your patio, deck, or in your RV. The container also has a wide opening and side handle so pouring the briquettes into your grill is less cumbersome. While you can use the dispenser to store wood pellets as well, pouring them into a hopper may be messier than the aforementioned Kingsford dispenser because this one doesn't have a built-in spout. The Kingsford charcoal briquettes storage dispenser is available for $22.98.
Weber Works XL outdoor storage bin
This Weber Works outdoor storage bin is a good solution for protecting your grilling tools from the elements, as its lid features a rubber gasket for a tight seal. Along with being able to remove the lid completely to grab large items, you also have the option to lift up just one side to access what you need. The bin offers a few placement options as well. Set it on a cabinet shelf for stackable storage, slide it into the compatible Weber Works XL side table, or position it under the grill in the brackets of compatible Weber Works open-cart models. The Weber Works XL outdoor storage bin is $39.99.
Napoleon Prestige stainless steel under grill storage
Napoleon Prestige grills already come with an under-grill storage cabinet, but you can extend the capacity with these additional storage carts. Coming in a pair, each stainless steel cabinet has lockable caster wheels and fits under the right or left extended sides of this line of grills. The seamless aesthetic makes this hidden cabinet the secret to organized grill tools. Open the door to reveal a hidden drawer for accessories and spices, integrated dividers for cutting boards and trays, and a rack of hooks for hanging grilling gloves and tools. On the other hand, you can use these cabinets as free-standing prep surfaces. The set of two Napoleon Prestige stainless steel under-grill storage is available for $665.99.
Weber Works caddy with tray lid
Similar to the Weber Works outdoor storage bin, this caddy fits into Weber Works standard and XL side tables for convenient, space-saving organization right in your grill. The divider in the middle creates two sides and includes a handle to make it easier to carry the spices from the kitchen to your grill area. On each end of the handle are rounded pockets that keep liquids — such as cooking oil and sauces — upright to prevent spillage. Additionally, you can use the lid as a tray for prep or a tool rest. When you aren't grilling, you can cover the caddy with the lid by folding the handle to the side. The Weber Works caddy with tray lid is $39.99.
Feasto movable stainless steel cabinet island
This black island cabinet from Feasto provides enclosed storage for all your grilling accessories. Made of heavy-duty stainless steel, the inside has 28 inches of vertical space suitable for storing a gas cylinder, or you can install the included shelf for about 13 inches at the top and 15 inches at the bottom. A condiment basket and paper towel holder are built into the insides of the doors, keeping these items handy and organized while saving space. Additionally, the top surface is suitable for prepping and serving, and you can even use it as a bar or pizza oven stand. The Feasto movable stainless steel cabinet island is at Home Depot for $249.
Oklahoma Joe's rolling workstation prep and storage
If you don't mind open shelving for organizing your outdoor grilling space, this workstation from Oklahoma Joe's might be perfect for you. The stainless steel surface offers 600 square inches of food prep, cooking, and serving space while being easy to keep clean and rust-resistant. With versatile shelving underneath, you can store deep-dish pans, cutting boards, water bottles, charcoal and wood chip bags or containers, and even a stack of chopped wood. It comes with two large plastic bin drawers for smaller items and grilling tools, as well as attachments for hanging trash bags and paper towels. The Oklahoma Joe's rolling workstation prep and storage is $399.
Feasto movable grill cart and storage with stainless steel tabletop
As an option from Feasto that offers both open and closed storage, this grill cart has a few tricks up its design sleeve. The stainless steel top has a slightly raised rear edge to help prevent items (whether it's food or tools) from falling off the back. On each end, the handles allow for maneuverability and more: The right handle doubles as a towel hanger and has a built-in bottle opener, while the left handle doubles as a condiment holder. The top open shelf is great for holding dishes and other short items, while the enclosed space is suitable for holding a gas canister, paper towels, and lots of other tall items. The Feasto movable grill cart and storage with stainless steel tabletop is available for $159.99.
Kozyard grill storage cart
With both open and enclosed storage, this grill storage cart from Kozyard has some convenient features. The chrome-plated steel tabletop is 45 inches long, providing ample space for preparing food. The right side has a towel rod and a separate condiment tray that's large enough to hold silverware and grilling tools, while the left has a sturdy handle you can also use to hang towels, placemats, or other items. While your neglected bar cart makes for a perfect cooking prep station, all the features on this workstation make it suitable as a bar cart. The Kozyard grill storage cart is $239.99.
Oklahoma Joe's DLX rolling workstation prep and storage
If you like the design of the standard Oklahoma Joe's workstation but need it to be longer, this DLX version may do the trick. It has all the same features — two large plastic bin drawers and attachments for hanging paper towels and trash bags. With the additional length, though, you get 900 square inches of tabletop space instead of 600. You also get an extra vertical section underneath for storing tall items like gas canisters and other fuel bags or containers. The Oklahoma Joe's DLX rolling workstation prep and storage is at Home Depot for $539.
Veikous Big Green Egg rolling grill cart and storage
The Big Green Egg is a special type of grill because it's constructed with ceramic instead of metal and shaped like a kamado cooker, allowing you to cook practically anything with precise temperatures and superior airflow. Because of that, you want to treat it with the utmost care, perhaps starting with a dedicated table for it. This grill cart from Veikous features a 23½,-inch square cutout in the middle specifically for your Big Green Egg. The top of the frame around the space includes hooks for hanging grilling tools and accessories, and underneath that is a double-door cabinet for enclosed storage. On each side, you get more than 18 inches of prep and serving space and two open shelves below. The Veikous Big Green Egg rolling grill cart and storage is $235.29 at Home Depot.
Feasto movable grill cart and storage with sink
Let's face it: Having a full kitchen with a sink would be nice for grilling outdoors, allowing you to rinse ingredients and wash your hands and tools without needing to go indoors. However, it's not always possible due to budget and space constraints. That's where this grill cart from Feasto can close the gap. Featuring a 6⅓-inch-deep sink and stamped countertop, it makes it possible to prep, grill, and clean up all in one place. The cart comes with everything you need to assemble the drain and faucet; all you need is a garden hose for the water supply and a bucket to catch what comes out of the drain. Underneath, there's still plenty of room to store grilling essentials, such as a gas cylinder, charcoal or wood pellets, and tools. The Feasto movable grill cart and storage with sink is available for $329.99.