14 Home Depot Finds For Organizing Your Outdoor Grilling Space

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If you enjoy hosting outdoor gatherings at your home, making sure that your deck, patio, or porch is comfortable for your guests is only part of the equation for a successful barbecue. It's also beneficial to have storage that organizes everything you need. The added convenience means you get to spend more time with your guests rather than running to and from the kitchen, and it's more aesthetically pleasing, too. So after you transform your patio with Home Depot dining furniture sets, the retailer is a great place to find storage solutions for your outdoor grilling space.

Grilling storage comes in a variety of options — from simple vessels for your barbecuing tools and bins for holding coal or wood pellets to caddies, cabinets, and carts with open and closed shelving. Home Depot even has movable cabinets with sinks attached. To get you started, Daily Meal narrowed down the plethora of options to present some of the best available, at least according to customers' ratings (at least four stars). All of them are available for store pickup, home delivery, or both as long as they're in stock. Also, bear in mind that the price listed is based on the typical retail price but may vary depending on your location or the time of year.