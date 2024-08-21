You Need To Stop Flipping Food On The Grill With A Fork Immediately

Behind every grilled feast is a lot of practice, patience, and know-how. But whether you're cooking homemade burger patties or searing prized steaks, one grilling technique stands out in importance: knowing how to flip the food. Flipping ensures that whatever you're grilling will be cooked evenly to perfection on both sides ... but watch out for the tool you use for the job. Specifically, you don't want to use a fork.

Often, novice grillers pick up a fork as a flipper out of sheer convenience. There's bound to be one lying around if you're hosting a backyard party, and maybe you can use it to sneak a few bites in, too. But the sharp tines of a fork can puncture the food and let some of the juices out — the exact opposite of what you'd want for a good piece of grilled protein.

Instead of a fork, it's safer to use a pair of barbecue tongs. Most tongs of this type don't have sharp ends, so they won't damage the meat. Do note, however, that it's not a guarantee your food will come out perfectly just because you use tongs. The heat, the cooking time, and the quality of the ingredients will be the decisive factors — it's just that you'll have one less variable to worry about when you pick a good flipping tool.