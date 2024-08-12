For Way Tastier Grilled Meat, You Need To Up Your Basting Game

We've all seen it — that strange looking tool in your family's kitchen with the rubber bulb and long plastic tube attached. Maybe you've witnessed it being put to use once or twice, especially around the holidays when it's time to cook a turkey. (It also happens to be the tool you didn't realize you needed for pouring drinks.)

That contraption is known technically as a baster, and while you don't necessarily need this particular implement to do the job (more on that to come), the role of basting in your culinary repertoire is worth close consideration. Basting is useful for more than just your Thanksgiving dinner, and is particularly game changing when you're grilling meat.

Basting is a technique used to not only prevent food from drying out, but because it also adds depth of flavor, enhances texture, plays a part in developing mouthwatering color, from golden browns to rich char, and can even contribute to the aroma of your meal. And when you're grilling, the strengths and benefits of basting are amplified, and on display by transforming your selected meats into their tastiest, most satisfying selves.