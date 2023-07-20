The Easy Way To Turn Your Gas Grill Into A Smoker

At first glance, you'd think that you can't smoke anything using an ordinary gas grill. You can grill a burger or some hot dogs on it, sure, but smoking meat? But it's possible with a bit of clever grill engineering.

First, we must focus on one key element: wood chips. You can use whatever variety you like — maple, applewood, mesquite, hickory — so long as it's safe to use in an average smoker and you don't overdo the amount. Soak the wood chips in a bowl of water for at least an hour, then place them in a metal or foil tray before covering them with aluminum foil. Poke a few holes all over the foil to vent smoke. Otherwise, make sure that the rest of the foil is tightly wrapped around the tray.

You've just made a very simple smoker box designed to replicate the effects of an actual smoker. Now that your smoker box is all setup, it's time to put it to the test in your gas grill.