Transform Your Patio With These 13 Home Depot Dining Furniture Sets
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Whether you use your patio for enjoying quiet time, viewing your garden, or entertaining family and friends for gatherings, adding dining furniture can completely transform the space and make it even more functional. Home Depot already has kitchen essentials customers love and gardening tools for growing the best tomato plants. If you've previously shopped for those items for your home and yard, why not return for one of the store's outdoor dining sets?
It can be overwhelming to sift through the patio suites of tables and chairs at Home Depot because of the sheer number available. To help you get started, Daily Meal has curated a list of sets with customer ratings of at least four stars. The diverse range of options includes dining furniture made of durable plastic, cast iron, and other metals. Some come with classic, rocking, or swivel chairs, while others are paired with an umbrella so that you don't have to buy one separately. There's a set to suit any patio or outdoor space.
Keep in mind that, while you have the option of getting your outdoor dining furniture of choice delivered to a local Home Depot or your home, availability may vary with demand. Additionally, the prices included for each product are based on the regular retail price and may differ during sales periods. Without further ado, let's check out more than a dozen Home Depot dining furniture sets that can transform your patio.
Nuu Garden 5-piece metal set
This five-piece set by Nuu Garden includes a square table and four chairs. Featuring a black powder-coated, heavy-duty iron frame for rust resistance, the tabletop is made of slatted iron and has adjustable feet and bowed legs. There's also a hole in the middle for an umbrella, which you can see in the above photo, but it's sold separately. Meanwhile, the chair seats and backs are made of textilene fabric that resists UV light and fading and dries quickly.
The Nuu Garden five-piece metal set at Home Depot is $348, although various frame and tabletop finishes are available at different price points.
Noble House Hermosa 5-piece wood square set with cushions
The Hermosa set from Noble House includes a table and four armchairs made of acacia wood. Finished with a teak brown color, everything has a slatted design for a classic, modern style. The chairs also come with 2.28-inch-thick foam cushions and a cream beige, removable polyester slipcover to make keeping them looking spick and span easy.
The Noble House Hermosa five-piece wood square set with cushions at Home Depot is $435.59.
Phi Villa 5-piece set with wood-look table and swivel chairs
Featuring a heavy-duty steel frame finished with a rust and weather-resistant black powder coating, this set by Phi Villa has a classic design. The square tabletop is constructed with wood-look PVC and has an umbrella hole (sold separately). The four, 360-degree swivel chairs (not just two like pictured above) have curved armrests and ergonomic back support. Also, seats and backs are made with brown-gray sling fabric that's breathable and quick to dry after you wash them or it rains.
The Phi Villa five-piece set with wood-look table and swivel chairs at Home Depot is $644.23.
Nuu Garden 5-piece metal set with high swivel bistro chairs
If you prefer the elegance of a glass tabletop for your patio dining furniture, this bistro set from Nuu Garden might be perfect. The square silk screen table is built to resist cracks, and its frame is made of sturdy iron with a powder-coated finish. Also constructed with iron, the 360-degree swivel chairs' frames are finished with a black and gold powder coating, including the footrests, and textilene fabric is used for the backs and seats.
The Nuu Garden five-piece metal set with high swivel bistro chairs at Home Depot is $568, although sets with different tabletops and chair colors are available at various prices.
Noble House Sarasota 5-piece cast aluminum set
This Sarasota set from Noble House has a traditional patio furniture vibe. Completely made of lightweight cast aluminum, the circular table and four chairs have an open-weave motif design with handcrafted detail. There's a hole for an umbrella in the middle of the table, which you can see in the above photo, but you'll have to purchase that separately.
The Noble House Sarasota five-piece cast aluminum set at Home Depot is $1,001.99 for the hammered bronze finish and $1,085.25 for the white finish.
StyleWell Amberview 6-piece set with umbrella
If you're looking for patio dining furniture that comes with an umbrella, take a look at this Amberview set by StyleWell. It also comes with a square, tempered glass table and four folding chairs. While the steel frame construction is finished with a dark brown powdered coating, the backs and seats of the chairs and the umbrella feature light brown textilene and polyester fabrics for a nice contrast and UV resistance. Keep in mind that, while this set includes a matching umbrella, you'll still need to get a weighted base to hold it in place.
The StyleWell Amberview six-piece set with umbrella at Home Depot is $139, making it ideal if you have a small budget.
Cambridge Casual Torrey 6-piece wood set
Fully crafted from Indonesian teak wood, this Torrey dining set by Cambridge Casual blends with the nature surrounding your patio and backyard. It includes an extendable rectangular table, a backless bench with a curved seat for comfort, and four chairs — accommodating six people. In the center of the table, the two extendable leaves can be easily folded up and tucked underneath the tabletop when you don't need them. There's also an umbrella hole in the center if you want to purchase one separately.
The Cambridge Casual Torrey six-piece wood set at Home Depot is $2,492.60. If you don't like the backless bench, there's a Torrey set that includes a back-supported bench, as well as Torrey dining furniture with cushions.
Phi Villa 6-piece metal bar-height set with red cushions and umbrella
You can add a pop of color to your patio and backyard with the red cushions included in this bar-height dining set from Phi Villa. The cushions are made of foam and feature an all-weather cover made of polyester. As for the construction, the frame of the square table and four chairs (not just two as pictured above) is built with black powder-coated steel for durability and weather and sun damage resistance. The backs of the chairs also have a unique weave design, and the seats offer a 360-degree swivel. Although not pictured here, this set comes with a lift-crank umbrella for convenient access to shade, too. Just don't forget to grab a weighted base separately.
The Phi Villa six-piece metal bar-height set with red cushions and umbrella at Home Depot is $708.
Nuu Garden 7-piece steel set
If you're taking a page from Martha Stewart's hosting tips to make your next party a hit by dining outdoors, you might need the extra seating that this furniture set from Nuu Garden provides. The more than 60-inch, rectangular slatted table is well-suited for accommodating six people with the included 360-degree swivel chairs. Each piece is constructed with a black powder-coated, heavy-duty iron frame, and the chairs feature textilene fabric for the backs and seats. While an umbrella hole is provided as well, you'll need to purchase that separately.
The Nuu Garden seven-piece steel set at Home Depot is $1,063.49.
Hampton Bay Glenridge Falls 7-piece metal padded set
The Glenridge Falls set of patio furniture by Hampton Bay offers a bit of sophistication to your outdoor space with the contrast between the wood-look tabletop and black heavy-duty steel frame. Alongside the easy-to-clean table, you get six C-sling motion chairs with textilene seats and backs that feature padding for additional comfort. The putty beige color of the fabric blends well with the wood-look tabletop. Although it doesn't come with an umbrella, the table has a hole for one.
The Hampton Bay Glenridge Falls seven-piece metal padded set at Home Depot is $549.
Polywood Oxford 7-piece farmhouse plastic set
For a farmhouse vibe, this Oxford set from Polywood is a great option. It includes a 72-inch rectangular table, two armchairs to position at the ends of the table, and four standard chairs to place along the sides. Although it's made of plastic, the genuine Polywood lumber is a proprietary blend constructed with recyclable and reusable materials. It's durable and capable of withstanding all kinds of weather to prevent chipping, cracking, fading, peeling, rotting, splintering, and staining. Additionally, you have the option of adding an umbrella (sold separately) with a hole in the table center.
The Polywood Oxford seven-piece farmhouse plastic set at Home Depot varies from $1,849 to $2,095 depending on which of the seven colors — black, green, mahogany, sand, slate grey, teak, and white — you choose.
Nuu Garden 7-piece metal set with cushioned swivel chairs
Featuring thick cushions, this Nuu Garden set adds a pop of color to your patio space with the red colorfast polyester covers, which are easily removable for cleaning. Included in this furniture suite is a slatted table that stretches more than 60 inches in length and six, 360-degree swivel chairs that provide gentle rocking. All of the pieces feature black powder-coated iron frames and adjustable feet to provide stability if your patio has an uneven surface. Although pictured above, this set doesn't come with an umbrella, but a hole is provided if you wish to purchase one separately.
The Nuu Garden seven-piece metal set with cushioned swivel chairs at Home Depot is $1,038. It's worth noting that similar five-piece sets are also available with beige and red cushions.
Hampton Bay Laurel Oaks 7-piece steel set with cushions
The Laurel Oaks dining furniture by Hampton Bay features a more than 63-inch table, two swivel armchairs, and four stationary armchairs. With a steel construction, each piece has a dark brown finish with a powder coating and a stamp-like pattern for visual appeal. A putty, beige-colored cushion is included for each chair and has a down-like fill with a removable cover. Since the cushions aren't waterproof, though, you shouldn't leave them exposed to rain. Purchasing an umbrella — for which there's a hole in the table — to go with this set could help with that.
The Hampton Bay Laurel Oaks seven-piece steel set with cushions at Home Depot is $549.