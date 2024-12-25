3 Easy Ways To Stop Your Grilled Veggies From Falling Through The Grates

We've all been there: You've prepped your veggies and fired up the grill. But, just as you place a perfectly seasoned mushroom over the grates, it slips through the cracks and is consumed by the fire below. While we may love the smoky flavor of grilled veggies, they're far less appealing once they hit the ash. How do you avoid this dilemma? To uncover the answer, Daily Meal turned to Silvio Correa, Brazilian grill master and private chef.

Correa is the owner of Silvio Personal Chef, a full-service home barbecue and catering company in Gardena, California. In an exclusive interview with Daily Meal, he shared three essential techniques to keep your veggies from falling through the grates. "Cut vegetables into larger pieces or slices," he suggests, adding that if your veggies are long enough, "place them perpendicular to the grates and avoid flipping them too often."

These practical ideas can be applied to most veggies-grilling sessions, but why stop there? Let's dive deeper into these grilling hacks, from perfectly sliced zucchini to keeping even the smallest cherry tomato safely above those grates.