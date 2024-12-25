3 Easy Ways To Stop Your Grilled Veggies From Falling Through The Grates
We've all been there: You've prepped your veggies and fired up the grill. But, just as you place a perfectly seasoned mushroom over the grates, it slips through the cracks and is consumed by the fire below. While we may love the smoky flavor of grilled veggies, they're far less appealing once they hit the ash. How do you avoid this dilemma? To uncover the answer, Daily Meal turned to Silvio Correa, Brazilian grill master and private chef.
Correa is the owner of Silvio Personal Chef, a full-service home barbecue and catering company in Gardena, California. In an exclusive interview with Daily Meal, he shared three essential techniques to keep your veggies from falling through the grates. "Cut vegetables into larger pieces or slices," he suggests, adding that if your veggies are long enough, "place them perpendicular to the grates and avoid flipping them too often."
These practical ideas can be applied to most veggies-grilling sessions, but why stop there? Let's dive deeper into these grilling hacks, from perfectly sliced zucchini to keeping even the smallest cherry tomato safely above those grates.
Tips to cut larger slices of grilled veggies
Silvio Correa's recommendation for larger vegetable slices seems the most logical solution to keep them from slipping through grates. Plus, you don't need to buy any extra supplies. You just need to switch up your slicing technique. Try creating long, wide disks rather than small rounds or thin strips. This can apply to eggplants, zucchini, carrots, and more. Think of it this way: The more surface area a veggie has, the easier it will be to keep it above board. Because if those carrots are julienned, it'll be like playing a game of pick-up sticks over the grill.
Layered vegetables like onions present a different challenge. They may break apart as they cook. Luckily, Correa's tip also applies to these types of vegetables — but instead of long and wide, try to cut larger chunks. Cabbage is a prime example of this. If sliced too thin, it may start to flake apart. If it's chopped thick enough, this unexpected yet delicious grilled vegetable maintains its structure well.
The beauty of large slices is that you'll have more surface area touching the grill, meaning you're more likely to get that crave-worthy sear across the veggies. However, it also means your vegetables have a higher risk of sticking to the grates. Luckily, there's a grill grate hack to get the most from your vegetables. Simply clean your grate and add a thin layer of oil before use. Make sure to use an oil with a high smoke point, such as avocado or sesame oil, for a nuttier flavor.
The best method for grilling small veggies
If you prefer smaller veggies over large slices, you can easily grill them with the right tools, and the best method merely depends on your preferences. Silvio Correa suggests, "Use a grill basket, grill mat, or skewers for smaller vegetables to keep them intact."
A grill basket makes it easy to quickly chop and plop mixed veggies on the barbecue. Meanwhile, a grill mat is just as it sounds: A flat, metal surface placed over your grill. This provides a uniform cooking surface and a low risk of spillage.
Skewers are another barbecue favorite that allows you to combine meat, veggies, and herbs. If you really want a flavor-boosting grill hack, try using sturdy rosemary stalks in place of skewers. When sticking to traditional skewers, you can choose from either wood or metal. Wood is easily disposable after those big backyard barbecues, while metal is the more sustainable option. Whichever you go for, try using two parallel sticks when grilling. It'll prevent the skewer from flipping as it cooks, ensuring an even grill.
In addition to Correa's ideas, the foil packet hack will work well. Preseason your veggies with oil, salt, and herbs, and toss them into a DIY aluminum packet. Curl up the edges to form a bowl, and place it on the grill. Those small veggies will stay safe and sound as they grill to perfection. As a bonus, this method is great for vegetarians or gluten-sensitive individuals who don't want their veggies mingling with burgers and buns.