14 Popular Food Storage Brands To Look For On Amazon
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Whether you're prepping meals for the week or storing leftovers from a large dinner, having quality food storage containers is a must. In fact, you should always use food storage containers to protect leftovers from degrading environmental exposures like air and moisture. Simply searching for "food storage containers" on Amazon, though, will result in an overwhelming number of options – over 90,000 – including sponsored and unknown brands you may have never heard of before. Fortunately, more than a dozen brands stand out above the rest.
For this list, we did the search for you and narrowed down the most popular food storage brands on Amazon. These brands make containers for every need — preparing meals, saving leftovers, taking food on the go, and keeping dry goods fresh — and have sold thousands in the last month, received at least 4.5-star ratings from customers, or both. For each, we've even provided an example of one of the best-selling and/or highly rated products. The typical price is included as well and is accurate at the time of writing, but keep in mind that it could change depending on availability, seasonal sale periods, and the seller.
Rubbermaid
As a leading brand in providing innovative and quality home organization solutions, Rubbermaid is no stranger to food storage. The brand's variety of EasyStore, FreshWorks, TakeAlongs, and other containers are available on Amazon. However, the Brilliance line is special for its airtight latches and clear bases, which are also odor- and stain-resistant and come in various sizes. Among the best-selling and most highly rated is a set of three BPA-free, shatter resistant pantry containers, each with a 16-cup capacity and its own lid and scoop.
The six-piece Rubbermaid Brilliance airtight pantry containers with scoops are on Amazon for $32.99.
Souper Cubes
Broth is a staple in home and restaurant kitchens alike because it's an ingredient used in so many recipes — from classic chicken noodle soup to Instant Pot risotto alla parmigiana. Rather than make a fresh batch for every recipe, the family behind Souper Cubes pioneered silicone freezer trays to separate portions that are ready to thaw for whatever you need. While these cotton candy 1-cup trays are a customer favorite, the brand sells stoneware, accessories, and more on Amazon to simplify food storage and organization.
A two-pack of Souper Cubes freezer molds with lids is $39.99 on Amazon.
Ziploc
Although it's more well known for inventing resealable plastic bags, Ziploc has expanded its product line over the years to include food storage containers. Its Endurables series includes reusable silicone pouches and containers, but its Twist 'n Loc products are more popular, earning higher ratings and selling more on Amazon. Rather than latching or snapping lids, these round containers have twist-on lids to lock in freshness and prevent liquids from leaking out, which is particularly handy for taking meals on the go.
The six-count of 4-cup Ziploc Twist 'n Loc medium round containers is on Amazon for $16.49.
Vtopmart
If you've been on Amazon to look for cheap finds to declutter your kitchen drawers or best-selling products to declutter your fridge, you may have come across Vtopmart. This brand is all about organizing, from the closet to the playroom. When it comes to food storage, it offers an assortment of glass and plastic containers for the pantry and the refrigerator. The classic 22-ounce glass containers are one of its most popular. They have tab-locking lids with silicone seals to prevent leaking, making them ideal for on-the-go meals.
A five-pack of 22-ounce Vtopmart glass storage containers is $23.99 on Amazon.
Wildone
Beans, flour, oats, pasta, rice, and sugar are some of the dry goods you absolutely need to store in a container. With capacities that range from 3.48 cups (0.8 liters) to 27.5 cups (6.5 liters), Wildone offers a variety of options on Amazon. All are BPA-free, have tab-locking lids for an airtight seal, and include reusable chalkboard stickers with a pen for labeling your foods. While they're all also highly rated by customers, the 22-cup (5.2-liter) capacity containers are among the most popular.
The four-piece set of 22-cup Wildone food storage containers is on Amazon for $25.99.
Anchor Hocking
Anchor Hocking is a glassware brand that has been creating everything from bakeware and serveware to drinkware and housewares since 1905. Its Amazon store features a wide selection, including many food storage and meal prep options. One of the brand's best-selling and top-rated items, though, is its SnugFit containers with blueberry-colored lids. Made in the United States, the glass bases are strong enough to withstand freezing foods and reheating leftovers in the microwave or a preheated oven at up to 425 degrees Fahrenheit.
A four-count of 2-cup Anchor Hocking glass storage containers with SnugFit lids is $20.39 on Amazon.
Canfanni
Although Canfanni doesn't have a dedicated store on Amazon, you can still find a lot of products by the brand with a general search. Its product lines focus on organization and storage options, including organizer sets for drawers and food storage for salads, snacks, meal prep, and more. The brand even makes lunch bags and boxes. However, Canfanni's colorful bento-like containers are one of its most popular. Each one has four ½-cup compartments for portion control or variety on the go.
The four-piece set of Canfanni bento boxes with two sauce containers and lids is on Amazon for $11.99.
Tupperware
The Tupperware brand has a fascinating history, having been established in the 1940s with the revolutionary idea to create a plastic container with an airtight seal. Now, the brand makes all kinds of kitchenware — serveware, tools, water bottles, and more — many of which are available on Amazon. A customer favorite, though, is a vintage food storage set that includes nine differently sized containers (some multiples) to hold 1.45 cups to 17.25 cups. Alongside being made with BPA-free materials, these containers are nestable and dishwasher-safe.
A set of 18 Tupperware Heritage containers with lids in pastel colors is $99.97 on Amazon.
NETANY
With a focus on eco-friendly, quality glassware, NETANY aims to make durable yet stylish products for everyday use. Its official shop on Amazon features all kinds of household cleaning, home decoration, and kitchen items — including holiday hosting Amazon finds under $20. One of its most popular food storage items is the set of 16-ounce glass jars with various colored lids. Made of high-grade glass, they can withstand freezing temperatures, while the lids screw on for an airtight seal and have a recessed center for stable stacking.
The six-pack of 16-ounce NETANY glass jars with airtight lids is on Amazon for $19.99.
Progressive International ProKeeper+
For more than 50 years, Progressive International has been creating innovative gadgets and tools to make kitchen tasks easier and more enjoyable. It has multiple brands of products, each with a specific purpose in mind, and its ProKeeper+ line is intended to keep ingredients and foods fresh and at the ready. Although there's no dedicated Amazon store, the nine-piece storage set is one of its most popular and is available in various colors. It comes with five containers and a few magnetic accessories.
A nine-piece set of ProKeeper+ airtight containers in grey is $59.49 on Amazon.
KOMUEE
The KOMUEE brand is established in San Francisco and dedicated to making premium borosilicate glass containers for all of your food storage needs. From preparing ingredients and meals to keeping leftovers fresh and everything in between, it has a container for everything. The brand even makes baking dishes, mixing bowls, and measuring cups — all with lids. While its multicompartment containers are highly rated, it sells more of its single-compartment containers (especially the 30-ounce pack). They have airtight, tab-locking lids in gray, white, and green colors.
The 10-pack of 30-ounce KOMUEE glass containers with lids is on Amazon for $47.99.
Freshware
Although Freshware has provided deli and meal prep containers and portion cups for food service and hospitality businesses since 2010, its wide range of products are suitable for home, too. The 16-ounce reusable deli containers are particularly popular on Amazon because they won't leak and can be used in the dishwasher, freezer, and microwave. In fact, buying in bulk like this can be beneficial for sending leftovers home with family and friends after a gathering. However, smaller and larger options are also available at various price points.
A 50-set of 16-ounce Freshware deli containers with lids is $15.99 on Amazon.
Bentgo
Bentgo offers a wide variety of products on Amazon, from backpacks to water bottles. For food storage, you can shop classic pantry containers and stainless steel insulated food jars (a cheap food container from Walmart that'll keep your meal hot). Or, grab snack containers and leak-resistant lunch boxes (a Costco food storage find to get in 2026). Among its most popular products, though, are standard 4-cup containers that you can use for meal prep or leftovers and put in the dishwasher, freezer, and refrigerator.
The 10-pack of Bentgo meal prep containers with lids is on Amazon for $12.53.
HTEVW
If you're set on buying stainless steel snack containers on Amazon, don't overlook HTEVW. Unlike the diverse assortment of kitchen items that many of the other brands have, stainless steel food storage is this brand's focus. They come in sets of six, and each container has a leak-resistant lid in a different color. With a capacity of 6 ounces for portion control and snacks, the difference between each set is the lids' shades of color — with the bolder hues being the best-selling.
A set of six 6-ounce HTEVW stainless steel snack containers with leak-resistant lids is $19.99 on Amazon.