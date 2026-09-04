14 Popular Food Storage Brands To Look For On Amazon

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Whether you're prepping meals for the week or storing leftovers from a large dinner, having quality food storage containers is a must. In fact, you should always use food storage containers to protect leftovers from degrading environmental exposures like air and moisture. Simply searching for "food storage containers" on Amazon, though, will result in an overwhelming number of options – over 90,000 – including sponsored and unknown brands you may have never heard of before. Fortunately, more than a dozen brands stand out above the rest.

For this list, we did the search for you and narrowed down the most popular food storage brands on Amazon. These brands make containers for every need — preparing meals, saving leftovers, taking food on the go, and keeping dry goods fresh — and have sold thousands in the last month, received at least 4.5-star ratings from customers, or both. For each, we've even provided an example of one of the best-selling and/or highly rated products. The typical price is included as well and is accurate at the time of writing, but keep in mind that it could change depending on availability, seasonal sale periods, and the seller.