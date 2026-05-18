11 Costco Food Storage Containers To Stock Up On In 2026
If you're a Costco shopper, then you're probably used to buying all of your household essentials there — after all, it offers great prices on products that could easily be much costlier at competing stores. Of course, Costco isn't perfect — there are also some items that are overpriced — but it's still a great place to buy food storage containers if you're in need of them. Perhaps you just moved into your first place and need to buy this essential item, or maybe you're looking to refresh your kitchen and replace the old, worn-out containers. And if you need convincing on the importance of this item, read up on why we think you should always use food storage containers. Whatever your reasoning for seeking out food storage containers, Costco has you covered.
Costco has a wide selection of food storage container options, so you'll be able to find the one that best fits your needs. But to help you sort through all of the products, we've compiled this list of some of the best options. This list has glass containers and ceramic containers, large sets and small sets, and the best containers for meal prep. Read on to see which containers need to be added to your cart — just keep in mind that the online prices (which we have listed here) may vary slightly from in-store prices.
Snapware Pyrex 18-Piece Glass Food Storage Set
If you need a simple and straightforward food storage set that will stand the test of time and get the job done, this 18-piece Snapware glass set from Pyrex is a good option. There are nine containers with matching lids: Two 1-cup small round, two 2-cup small rectangular, two 4-cup medium square, two 4-cup medium round, and one 6-cup large rectangular. In other words, there's a size for any food storage need. For example, you can use the 1-cup round container for small portions of leftovers or snacks, while the 6-cup rectangular container is great for packing a to-go lunch. These containers are air-tight and leakproof, as well as microwave and dishwasher-safe. The containers (although not the lids) are even oven-safe up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit.
Buy the Snapware Pyrex 18-piece glass food storage set from Costco for $35.99.
Safdie & Co. 10-Piece Ceramic Food Storage Set
If you prefer ceramic to glass, then buy this 10-piece food storage set from Safdie & Co. This set consists of five containers with tempered glass matching lids: Two 23.7-ounce containers, two 33.8-ounce containers, and one 45.7-ounce container. These can go in the microwave with the lid intact, as long as you use the open lid vents. Additionally, the containers are oven-safe, minus the lids. They also work well for meal prep, including meal prep done way in advance, because they can go in the freezer, as well as the fridge. (And we have a list of some of the best meal-prep ideas to make weekdays easier if you need some inspiration).
Buy the Safdie & Co. 10-piece ceramic food storage set from Costco for $34.99.
Bentgo Modern Leak-Resistant Lunch Box, 2-Pack
And speaking of meal prep, anyone who takes their lunch with them to work needs this two-pack of lunch boxes from Bentgo. Each lunch box features three compartments (one large and two small), as well as a removable divider that you can use to make a fourth compartment when needed. Plus, the tray inside is removable and microwaveable, so to heat up your meal at work, all you have to do is take out the inside tray and pop it in the microwave. The pack comes with two lunch boxes, each a beautiful color: Orchid purple and mint green. These lunch boxes — which are leak-resistant and have a secure locking clip on the outside — are so sleek and fun that you'll be excited to pack up your lunch and take it to work.
Buy the two-pack of Bentgo modern lunch boxes from Costco for $49.99.
Bentgo Kids Lunch Box Containers, 3-Pack
Similarly, if it's your kids that need high-quality lunch boxes, then grab this three-pack of Bentgo kids lunch box containers from Costco. Each lunch box features one large compartment, three medium-sized compartments, and one small circular compartment. The small circle compartment is great for dipping sauces, such as ranch, if you want to put veggies in another compartment to try to get your kid to eat some healthy stuff at lunchtime, too. Then, the large compartment is great for sandwiches, pasta dishes, or other kid-friendly foods (we have a whole list of back-to-school lunches your kids will actually eat, if you need some ideas). The pack comes with three lunch boxes of different colors: Purple, green, and blue. They're air-tight, have a removable tray, and are easy to open and close.
Buy the three-pack of Bentgo kids lunch box containers from Costco for $39.99.
Bentgo Pantry 22-Piece Airtight Food Storage Containers
If, when it comes to food storage, you are more in need of large pantry storage (rather than containers for meal prep or leftovers), then buy this Bentgo 22-piece pantry food storage container set. It comes with 10 airtight containers and matching lids of various sizes, as well as a cereal lid and a ½ cup scoop. With the various sizes, there is a container for just about anything that you may need to keep fresh in the pantry, such as cereal, flour, rice, and pasta. Plus, the smaller containers will come in handy for things like nuts or dried fruit.
Buy the 22-piece pantry food storage set from Costco for $77.99.
Bentgo 8-Piece Glass Food Storage Set
If you're looking for a smaller set that won't take up too much room in your kitchen, try out this eight-piece glass food storage set from Bentgo. It comes with four glass containers, as well as matching lids, in four different sizes. The various sizes will ensure that you always have the right size container for whatever purpose you need, whether it's storing leftovers or packing a to-go meal. These containers have a leak-proof seal and have easy-to-open locking clips. The containers are both microwave-safe and oven-safe up to 950 degrees Fahrenheit (although the lids are not), as well as dishwasher-safe (lids included).
Buy the Bentgo eight-piece glass food storage set from Costco for $33.99.
Snapware 38-Piece Plastic Food Storage Set
On the other hand, you may be on the lookout for an extra-large food storage set — in this case, check out this 38-piece set from Snapware at Costco. This set is perfect for anyone who is starting from scratch and doesn't yet have any food storage containers. It comes with 19 containers, both round and rectangular or square, in seven different sizes, so you'll be more than prepared to store either large or very small amounts of food. They're leak-proof, airtight, and microwave and dishwasher-safe. They also have lids that have space to write (and easily erase) labels and dates for the food. This set is also quite affordable, especially for being so large, so it's great for anyone on a budget, too.
Buy the Snapware 38-piece plastic food storage set from Costco for $22.99.
Tupperware Heritage Collection 32-Piece Food Storage Container Set
If you like your food storage containers to be bright and colorful, buy this 32-piece set from Tupperware. There are three color schemes to choose from: Orange (which consists of orange, yellow, pink, and burgundy colored containers), blue (which features various shades of blue and green), and multi (which features light pink, dark pink, yellow, green, and blue). So, no matter which set you choose, you'll be bringing plenty of pops of color into your kitchen, which may just make storing food and leftovers a bit more fun. The set contains round and square bowl containers of different sizes, as well as tall canister-style containers. These containers are stackable for easy storage, dishwasher safe, and airtight for freshness.
Buy the Tupperware Heritage Collection 32-piece food storage container set from Costco for $79.99.
Ello 10-Piece Glass Meal Prep Container Set
Here's another smaller food storage set for you to consider if you need to save space (or simply have no need for a larger set): The Ello 10-piece glass meal prep container set. The set consists of five containers and matching lids, all of the same size (4.1 cups). These containers are stackable, so they are super easy to store in your kitchen cabinet without taking up too much space. They are made of glass, with a silicone base for protection, and the silicone parts consist of some fun colors to bring a bit of brightness to your meal prep (dark purple, light purple, pink, pastel green, and gray). And speaking of meal prep, be sure to read our guide on the 20 brilliant meal prep hacks that will save you a ton of time.
Buy the Ello 10-piece glass meal prep container set from Costco for $34.99.
Tupperware 40-Piece Meal Prep Set
Here's another set that's great for meal prep — this one is a 40-piece set from Tupperware. It comes with a variety of shallow circular containers in three different sizes, as well as four taller bowls (similar to the shape of a cereal bowl), all of which come with matching lids. The shallow bowls are great for lunch meal prep, while the cereal bowl-style containers are perfect for things like yogurt bowls or overnight oats — such as our apple-cinnamon crunch yogurt bowl or our blueberry chia overnight oats. As a plus, these containers come in bright colors, so your meal prep will never look boring.
Buy the Tupperware 40-piece meal prep set from Costco for $69.99.
Tupperware 6-Piece Thatsa Bowl Set
For the last option on this list, we have one more product from Tupperware: The six-piece Thatsa bowl set. It comes with three bowls of three different sizes, each of which comes with a matching lid. This set is a little different than the other items on this list, as these may be primarily used as mixing or serving bowls. However, with the leakproof lids, they can just as well be used for storing food and leftovers. These are great for, say, storing leftover fruit salad or large portions of homemade pasta. If you've ever had too much leftover food to fit in one container, these will easily fix that problem for you. These containers have a nestable design for easy storage, are dishwasher safe, and come in two fun color schemes to choose from (blue or orange).
Buy the Tupperware six-piece Thatsa bowl set from Costco for $39.99.