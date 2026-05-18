11 Costco Food Storage Containers To Stock Up On In 2026

If you're a Costco shopper, then you're probably used to buying all of your household essentials there — after all, it offers great prices on products that could easily be much costlier at competing stores. Of course, Costco isn't perfect — there are also some items that are overpriced — but it's still a great place to buy food storage containers if you're in need of them. Perhaps you just moved into your first place and need to buy this essential item, or maybe you're looking to refresh your kitchen and replace the old, worn-out containers. And if you need convincing on the importance of this item, read up on why we think you should always use food storage containers. Whatever your reasoning for seeking out food storage containers, Costco has you covered.

Costco has a wide selection of food storage container options, so you'll be able to find the one that best fits your needs. But to help you sort through all of the products, we've compiled this list of some of the best options. This list has glass containers and ceramic containers, large sets and small sets, and the best containers for meal prep. Read on to see which containers need to be added to your cart — just keep in mind that the online prices (which we have listed here) may vary slightly from in-store prices.