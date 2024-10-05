The Dry Goods You Absolutely Need To Store In A Container

While the original packaging of dry goods is sturdy enough to get the ingredients to your kitchen, it is a risky choice for further storage. "Original packaging, especially paper or thin plastic, isn't designed for long-term storage and often leaves food vulnerable to pests or moisture," Maria Baer explains. She adds that tears or breaks in original packaging can cause food to go bad; in contrast, storing dry goods in an airtight container extends their lifespan. If there is one thing to learn about the pantry staples you have been storing wrong this entire time, it is that an airtight container goes a long way in protecting your dry goods.

As with most kitchen appliances and dishes, airtight storage containers should be cleaned between uses. "In a perfect world, you should fully empty and wash containers every time you refill or whenever you switch between different types of food," says Baer. Baer notes that when containers are not emptied and washed, there is a chance that lingering oils and particles can cause whatever next fills the vessel to spoil. Washing the containers will also decrease the chances of mold and bacteria contaminating the contents, she adds. If this is just the start of your organizational journey and you want to learn more from Baer, check out these four essential types of bins for organizing your kitchen.