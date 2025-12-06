12 Amazon Finds For Holiday Hosting That Are Under $20
If you're taking on hosting duties this holiday season — whether for Thanksgiving, Christmas, or both — there are some steps you'll need to take to prepare. First, you'll want to learn the best holiday party hosting tips from a James Beard-winning chef. But after that, you're going to need to buy any supplies that you don't already have to set yourself up for success when hosting. If you don't know where to start when it comes to products that will help you host, don't worry — we've done the work for you.
To help make your prep easier, Daily Meal has compiled a list of products that will come in handy this holiday season. These items include cooking gadgets to make your time in the kitchen more efficient, serving platters to showcase your lovely feast, and fun decor items to make your dinner table look festive. All of these items can be found on Amazon, making it easy for you to get your hands on them — and, to make it even better, every item is under $20 to ensure you don't break the bank just because you took on the role of host.
WOWBOX 4 Piece Serving Tray Set
One of the best parts of the holidays is all the food — including unexpected holiday sides that will steal the show, such as sautéed garlic broccoli or jalapeño popper sausage balls. And whatever dishes and sides you decide to make, you'll need some trays on which to serve them. For this, you can buy the four-piece serving tray set from WOWBOX, priced at $19.99 — or $12.62 if you have a Prime membership. These trays are simple yet sleek, durable, and large enough to hold a significant amount of food. They come in a variety of colors — go with white or black for a classic look that will fit any decor.
Christmas Tree Charcuterie Board
We love a product that is both fun and practical: in this case, it's a Christmas tree-shaped charcuterie board. It's no secret that a well-made charcuterie board is a hit at any party, and this festive version takes it to the next level for all holiday occasions. It also works as a cutting board if you want to give your cooking prep a more festive feel in the weeks leading up to Christmas. Buy this cutting board for $15.99. And before you make any charcuterie boards, be sure to read our guide on how to perfectly pair chocolate, cheese, and meat for a charcuterie board.
NETANY Plastic 50-Ounce Carafe with Flip Top Lid, Set of 2
At any holiday party, the drinks are just as important as the food. You may have plans for specialty cocktails that serve in nice glasses, but for other non-alcoholic beverages — such as sweet and simple lemonade or chilled apple cider — it will come in handy to have serving pitchers so your guests can easily refill their glasses. For this, try this set of two 50-ounce carafes, which costs $16.92 or $13.29 on sale. This carafe has a flip lid for easy pouring, so even the kids at the party can refill their drinks with ease.
Lifewit 3-Tier Serving Tray
A way to serve and display your gorgeous spread is with this three-tier serving tray, regularly priced at $19.99. This tiered tray is adjustable, so you can easily fit it into your table space, and it folds up for easy storage. It's the perfect serving tray for a collection of desserts — but consider using it for main courses and sides like roasted veggies, sliced turkey or ham, or dinner rolls.
Lenox Winter Greetings Bowl
Along with serving trays, you might need a serving bowl. This 16-ounce serving bowl features a beautiful, holiday-inspired design that gives the practical bowl a decorative touch with holly berries and a bow. Use this bowl to serve sides, or may we suggest using it to serve a winter-inspired dish, such as Brussels sprouts and cranberry holiday salad. Buy this winter greetings serving bowl for $12.95 each, or $8.98 on sale.
5-Piece Christmas Crochet Coaster Set
If you're looking to add more of a decorative touch to your holiday tablescape, check out this five-piece Christmas crochet coaster set, regularly priced at $16.99. Each crocheted coaster is designed to look like a Christmas wreath — it has a white center with a green outer ring, tied with a red bow. Lay these out on your table to serve your guests hot spiced apple cider or next to any fancy DIY hot chocolate bar.
Homemory Flameless Votive Candles with Timer
If you're looking for a cozy tablescape, look no further. Homemory's flameless votive candle set, which comes with six candles and costs $19.99 or $16.74 on sale, is made with real wax and designed to have a dripping wax look — but a fake flame, so you don't have to worry about any disasters if someone knocks over a candle by accident. The fake flame will flicker just like a real candle, so your guests may not even notice that they are actually flameless. Plus, there's a timer function — when used, the candles will turn on for six hours, then turn off for 18 hours, in each 24-hour period. They're a great way to effortlessly upgrade your tablescape.
MATICAN Party Paper Plates, 50-Pack, Christmas Holly Design
If you're hosting a large holiday party, then you may be looking for ways to cut down on the cleanup afterward — and that's where this 50-pack of holiday-themed paper plates comes into the picture. For just $12.99, you can reduce the number of dishes you'll have to do, making your hosting duties much easier. Plus, these plates are fun and festive, thanks to the wintery design featuring winter berries and various holiday foliage, so they will increase the Christmas spirit even more.
Prestee 48 Pack Plastic Disposable Champagne Flutes
If you have guests who love celebrating with champagne (or sparkling cider) but don't keep enough glassware stocked, this 48-pack of plastic disposable champagne flutes costs $19.99 or $16.97 on sale. These flutes have a glittery gold design to keep things festive — so much so that your guests will hardly notice that they're not real glass. Plus, just like with the paper plates, these will save you a whole lot of time and energy on dishes.
ThermoPro Digital Meat Thermometer
Whether you're cooking a Thanksgiving turkey or a Christmas ham, a meat thermometer is going to come in handy. For $19.99 (about 13 bucks on sale), you can buy this Thermapro digital meat thermometer, which will make your cooking much easier by eliminating any questions about whether the meat is cooked through. This digital thermometer quickly reads the internal temperature in just three to four seconds, has motion-sensing sleep and wake, and is waterproof.
Cambom Vegetable Chopper With Container
If you plan to make some veggie-centric dishes — or if veggies are an ingredient at all — you'll be doing a lot of chopping. To make that prep just a bit easier, we suggest buying this Cambom vegetable chopper, which comes with a built-in container, for $19.99 ($15.99 on sale). With this useful appliance, all you have to do is place the vegetable in between the blades and push down — the chopped up veggies will then fall into the container below. Some veggies that work well with this chopper include onions, cucumbers, zucchini, and carrots. It's available in green or white.
Tasty Smart Solutions Bakeware, 17-Inch x 11-Inch 3-Section Roasting Pan
Chances are you'll be cooking multiple dishes if you're hosting a holiday party — but there's a way to make this task easier: Buy this three-section roasting pan from Tasty. It's a 17-by-11-inch roasting pan with two dividers that separate the pan into three sections, so you can easily bake three different things at once without worrying about flavor mixing. The pan, which can double as a display platter, has a non-stick coating, is dishwasher safe, and is made of carbon steel for even heat distribution. It costs $17.99 or $14.39 on sale.