12 Cheap Amazon Finds To Declutter Kitchen Drawers
It is a good idea to take the time to reorganize your kitchen every few months — otherwise, it's too easy for the mess to get out of hand. One of the biggest culprits of kitchen clutter is undeniably all of the drawers. It's just too easy to throw things into drawers without giving it much thought — after all, that's how junk drawers are created.
Whether you've let your junk drawer get out of hand or you've never taken the time to organize all of your cutlery, you are going to need some help with the task of decluttering any drawer messes. To help you out, we have put together some of the best Amazon finds to help you declutter kitchen drawers. The best part? Everything on this list is relatively cheap — the most expensive item is about 33 bucks — so you don't have to shell out a ton of money to make your kitchen more organized. With just one or two of these items, depending on your decluttering needs, you will be all set up to get your kitchen much more organized.
Aujen Expandable Silverware Organizer
To start us off, here is a basic, yet necessary, option: an expandable silverware organizer from Aujen. A silverware organizer is basically a nonnegotiable for a tidy kitchen. This organizer is expandable, so you can fit it exactly to your drawer. The medium size consists of five small compartments (perfect for separating knives, spoons, and forks), along with two larger compartments on the two ends (which can be used for larger utensils, such as whisks or spatulas). The large size contains one more small compartment. It also comes in a range of colors to choose from. There's options like black and gray, but there are also brighter colors like pink and blue.
The expandable silverware organizer is available on Amazon — buy the medium size for $12.99 or the large for $18.99.
Vtopmart 25-Piece Clear Plastic Drawer Organizers Set
If you are looking for a little bit more freedom in your organization, try this 25-piece set of clear plastic drawer organizers from Vtopmart. These are perfect if you want to pick and choose how many compartments to fit into a drawer and would work especially well for organizing a junk drawer. The set comes with four different sizes of organizers, so you can pick and choose what works best for your space. These containers are also stackable, so it's easy to store any that you don't currently need. This set also comes in multiple colors if you don't want the clear option, such as beige or black.
Buy the 25-piece set of clear plastic drawer organizers on Amazon for $19.99.
Lifewit Expandable Cooking Utensil Drawer Organizer
This next option is for anyone who needs to organize their large cooking utensils, specifically. This Lifewit expandable cooking utensil drawer organizer features five large compartments for you to use for storing spatulas, ladles, kitchen shears, and more. If it is not expanded, it contains three compartments, so you can adjust it based on your space and needs. You could even use it to store some of your larger knives — such as the only four knives you need in your kitchen, according to experts. It also comes in four colors to choose from: black, gray, green, and white.
Buy the expandable cooking utensil drawer organizer on Amazon for $19.99.
SpaceAid Bamboo Drawer Dividers with Inserts and Labels
If you need organization help but prefer a more open look, try these bamboo drawer dividers from SpaceAid. The set comes with four large dividers, as well as nine smaller dividers (of various sizes) to make smaller compartments and even label stickers. In other words, this is another organization option that is super customizable. Create your own perfectly sized silverware compartments or bring some order to all of your miscellaneous drawer items.
Buy the bamboo drawer dividers on Amazon for $27.98.
madesmart Classic Large Utensil Tray, Soft Grip, Non-Slip
Here's another option for large utensils: this soft grip, non-slip three compartment organizer from madesmart. Because it only has three compartments, it is a bit more compact for smaller spaces, if that's what you need. Despite the smaller size, you will still be able to fit all of the essential cooking utensils that you use on a daily basis. Additionally, the non-slip element is also notable, as the organizer won't move around when you open the drawer.
Buy this non-slip large utensil organizer on Amazon for $13.99.
Pipishell Bamboo Expandable Silverware Organizer
If you are looking for something straightforward and love bamboo, this one is for you: the Pipishell bamboo expandable silverware organizer. Just like the other classic silverware organizer on this list, this one is expandable and has all of the room that you need for your basic cutlery, as well as bigger items like kitchen shears or some cooking utensils. When fully expanded, it consists of four small compartments, two medium compartments, and two large compartments.
Buy the bamboo expandable silverware organizer from Amazon for $29.99.
In-Drawer Knife Block Organizer
Storing steak knives loose in a drawer is a big mistake — it can lead to the blades dulling or, worse, accidental knicks and cuts on your hands. With this in mind, it is a good idea to buy an in-drawer knife block organizer for organized (and safe) knife storage. This organizer fits more than just steak knives — you can use it to store other small and large knives as well. The organizer, which is made of bamboo, fits right into most drawers and will immediately get rid of any knife clutter you may have in your kitchen drawers. It comes in two color option options: brown or natural.
Buy the in-drawer knife block organizer on Amazon for $18.99.
Bamboo 5-Piece Drawer Organizer Set
Here's another bamboo option: this five-piece drawer organizer set made of bamboo from MapleGrace. Each standalone compartment is a slightly different size, so you can arrange the pieces in the best configuration to fit your drawers. These will fit most kitchen items that you need to organize, whether cutlery or random junk drawer items.
Buy the five-piece drawer organizer set made of bamboo on Amazon for $24.99.
Smgmg 6-Pack Steel Mesh Silverware Drawer Organizer
This pack of steel mesh silverware drawer organizers from Smgmg comes with six containers that can either stand on their own or interlock to connect to each other. With this system, your organization becomes super customizable — pick and choose how many you want in each drawer and lock them together to prevent the containers from sliding loosely around. These come in two sizes — 9.6 by 3 by 2 or 14.7 by 6.1 by 2 inches — as well as two colors, black or gray.
The steel mesh silverware drawer organizers are available on Amazon — buy the smaller size for $19.99 or the larger size for $24.99 or $27.99 (depending on color).
MIUKAA Clear Acrylic Spice Drawer Organizer, 8-Pack
Maybe you have been meaning to organize your spices for a while or maybe you have recently bought all of the spices that every beginner chef should stock up on. Either way, it would be a good idea to buy this clear acrylic spice drawer organizer set from MIUKAA. This set contains eight organizers, each of which has four tiered, slanted racks for spice storage. You can place as many as fit into your drawer next to one another for extra storage. All in all, you should be able to fit every spice in your cabinet — in a much more organized way than you likely had them before.
The clear acrylic spice drawer organizer set is available on Amazon for $32.97
Small Silverware Bamboo Organizer
If you have limited kitchen drawer space — or just don't have that much cutlery — then this smaller option is just what you need. This small silverware bamboo organizer from BEKVEM consists of three vertical compartments and one horizontal compartment at the top. It's perfect for storing just forks, spoons, knives, and, perhaps, teaspoons up top. It comes in three colors: natural bamboo, gray, and black.
Buy the small silverware bamboo organizer on Amazon for either $11.99 or $12.99, depending on the color.
Joseph Joseph Compact Utensil Organizer
Here is one more option that works well in small spaces: the Joseph Joseph compact utensil organizer. This organizer features slanted, stacked compartments to save overall space in the drawer. All of your cutlery will slide right into the compartments for easy storage — there are two smaller compartments at the top and three larger compartments below. If you have slightly more drawer space, you can buy the larger version, which has eight total compartments.
The compact utensil organizer is available on Amazon — the the smaller version costs $14.00 and the larger one costs $20.00.