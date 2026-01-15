Declutter Your Fridge With These 17 Best-Selling Amazon Products
Decluttering your fridge can be an overwhelming task, but it's well worth the effort in the end. Luckily, we've shared 14 genius ways to organize your fridge so you can make the space as easy to use as possible. Many of our ideas involve buying the right items to help you organize more effectively, such as clear containers, lazy Susans, and wire racks.
With that in mind, before you can start the process of decluttering and organizing your fridge, you may need to invest in a few products. To help you navigate the many different organizational options out there, we've gathered some of the best-selling items on the market, all of which you can purchase on Amazon (we found these by applying Amazon's "Best Seller" sorting feature). Whether you're starting from scratch or just need one or two items to finalize your organizational system, we've got you covered. Read on to find out about the best storage containers, shelves, organizers, and more for your fridge space.
Vtopmart 4-Pack Food Storage Compartment Organizer Bins
These Vtopmart storage bins have removable compartment dividers to help with organization. They come in a pack of four and are perfect for storing a number of different fridge items, such as condiments, juice boxes, yogurt containers, and much more. Made with clear polyethylene, these bins make it easy to see what you have stored inside. One thing to note is that they're not dishwasher-safe, so you'll have to hand-wash them when they need a quick clean.
You can buy this four-pack of Vtopmart Food Storage Organizer Bins from Amazon for $19.99.
Mepal Modula Rounded Stackable Food Storage Box
Here's a different type of storage container from Mepal: These have rounded corners and are relatively shallow, but they're also stackable. They're perfect for things like deli meats or cheeses to keep them extra fresh. In fact, some meats and cheeses always taste better from a local deli (instead of prepackaged from the grocery store), and you're going to need a place to store those fresh foods. These containers may be just what you're looking for. They're air-tight for optimal freshness and dishwasher-safe for cleaning convenience.
You can buy this stack of three Mepal Modula Rounded Stackable Food Storage Boxes from Amazon for $24.90.
Lamu 2-Tier Lazy Susan Turntable Organizer
The lazy Susan is a kitchen organization tool that works wonders in the fridge. One reason that it's so easy for your fridge to become cluttered or disorganized is that it's hard to utilize the space in the back that's not as easy to access. The lazy Susan fixes that issue: Because it spins, nothing on the lazy Susan is ever "in the back" — all it takes is one quick turn to bring what you need to the front. This lazy Susan from Lamu has two tiers, meaning there's plenty of room for all of your refrigerated necessities. The bottom tier has plenty of height, so you can use it for taller items like bottles or jars. There are also multiple sizes and colors to choose from.
You can buy this Lamu 2-Tier Lazy Susan Turntable Organizer from Amazon. The price ranges from $13.99 to $39.99 depending on the size and whether you purchase a single organizer or a two-pack.
Luxfuel Clear 18-ounce Glass Bottles with Lids
While it's not necessary to transfer juices, teas, or other beverages from their original packaging, it sure does make your fridge look neater and more uniform. This six-pack of clear glass bottles from Luxfuel are each 18 ounces and have a sleek, simple look, complete with stainless steel lids. They'll fit in perfectly with all of the other clear organizational containers and items that you may use to upgrade your fridge. The pack also comes with a bottle-cleaning brush for easy maintenance.
You can buy this six-pack of Luxfuel 18-ounce Clear Glass Bottles with Lids from Amazon for $24.99, though packs with different numbers of bottles are also available.
Amazon Basics Stackable Metal Kitchen Storage Shelves
Sometimes all you need to declutter your fridge is more shelf space. In this case, this set of stackable metal shelves from Amazon Basics will come in handy. Place them in your fridge for just a bit of extra space — you can still use the area underneath the shelf, too, since it's raised. You can either stack these shelves or simply place them next to one another, depending on what your fridge space looks like. Each shelf is 4.5 inches tall, 8 inches deep, and 12.5 inches long.
You can buy this two-pack of Amazon Basics Stackable Metal Kitchen Storage Shelves for $19.09.
40-Piece Food Storage Containers with Lids
If you need a ton of food storage, then this 40-piece food storage pack from Pony Crossing the River, which comes with 20 containers of various sizes and 20 matching lids, may be the perfect solution. These airtight containers can be used to keep produce super fresh or store everything from leftovers to prepped meals to homemade sauces. They're stackable, so it's easy to organize them within your fridge. They're also microwaveable (without the lid) and dishwasher-safe.
You can buy this 40-piece set of Food Storage Containers with Lids from Amazon for $27.99.
Automatic Drink Organizer for Fridge
If you love having a wide array of drinks on hand at all times — sodas, sparkling water, beers, bottled water, and so on — then you'll definitely benefit from having this Coanto automatic drink organizer in your fridge. It has multiple rows for you to line up your drinks, and you can choose the exact size. The organizer is complete with a spring pusher so that the drinks automatically move forward when you take one from the front. Your fridge will be much neater overall when there's a permanent place for all of your favorite beverages.
You can buy this Coanto Automatic Drink Organizer from Amazon. The price varies depending on the size, ranging from $19.99 for two rows to $42.49 for six rows.
YouCopia Roll-Out Fridge Caddy
This next option will keep your fridge items super accessible — it's a roll-out fridge caddy from YouCopia. Essentially, it's a storage container on wheels, so it rolls out like a drawer. It also comes with dividers so you can build compartments to your desired size. This caddy is perfect for taller items like (small) milk cartons or creamers, but it's also the perfect spot for organizing all of your dressings or condiments, whether they're store-bought or jars full of homemade sauces (like our classic honey mustard or easy copycat Raising Cane's sauce).
You can buy this YouCopia Roll-Out Fridge Caddy from Amazon. There are two size options: the 6-inch width for $16.99 or the 9-inch width for $19.99.
Vitever Wire Baskets for Organizing
If you love the look of a wire basket, then this is the organizational set for you. These Vitever baskets will work just as well as the clear organizational storage bins we mentioned previously, as they also allow you to easily see what's inside for easy access. There are three different sets to choose from: an eight-pack of small baskets, a six-pack of large baskets, or an eight-pack of four different sizes.
You can buy the eight-pack set of Vitever Extra Large Wire Baskets from Amazon. The price ranges from $42.99 to $59.99, depending on which pack you choose.
iDesign Slim Clear Plastic Storage Bin
Here's another option for drink organization: a clear plastic storage bin from iDesign. This is perfect for anyone with limited fridge space who still wants a designated spot for their favorite beverages. Each bin is 4 inches wide, 16 inches deep, and 3 inches tall. These bins are also stackable, so they're easy to store if you buy more than one but don't need to use them all at once.
You can buy this iDesign Slim Clear Plastic Storage Bin on Amazon. It costs $18.78 for a single bin, $24.99 for a two-pack, or $42.99 for a four-pack.
Freshmage Fruit and Produce Containers
These Freshmage storage containers are designed specifically for produce, so if you eat a lot of fruit and veggies — and perhaps use our month-to-month seasonal produce guide — then these are a must-buy. This set comes with five airtight containers of different sizes with matching lids. Each one consists of a bottom container, a colander basket that slots inside, and a lid. You can remove the basket part to easily wash your produce, then slip it back into the container to keep it as fresh as possible.
You can buy this five-piece set of Freshmage Large Fruit Containers from Amazon for $25.99.
Criusia Clear Plastic Drawer Organizer Trays
Here's another simple yet efficient selection of containers, this one from Criusia. Each of the five available sets comes with trays in a variety of sizes. You can pick and choose which ones you need for your fridge and, if you have some left over, save the rest for other organizational purposes. The medium and large sizes are perfect for things like condiments, produce, drinks, or refrigerated snacks. The small size may be a bit less versatile, but it works well for snacks like string cheese and meat sticks. When purchasing these containers, you can choose between a six-pack, an eight-pack, a 12-pack, a 21-pack, and a 30-pack — so even the biggest fridges with the most organizational needs are covered.
You can buy this set of Criusia Large Clear Plastic Drawer Organizer Trays from Amazon. The price ranges from $24.99 to $99.99, depending on which set you choose.
Utopia Home Egg Container With Lid and Handle
Just like with juices and other beverages, there's no need to transfer your eggs from their carton to a new container, but it will help give your fridge a cleaner, more organized look. Plus, these Utopia Home cartons are clear, so you can more easily see how many eggs you have left in your fridge. Each of these containers holds 14 eggs, so a bit more than the 12 that typically come in a carton. If you buy two of these containers, there will be plenty of room for two full egg cartons. Each container also has a handle for easy access, as well as a lid. You can buy a singular egg carton or purchase a pack.
You can buy this Utopia Home Egg Container With Lid and Handle from Amazon. The price ranges from $13.99 for a single to $23.99 for a four-pack.
Copco 18-Inch Lazy Susan Turntable Organizer
As we've already covered, the lazy Susan is a super useful item to have around the house — including in the fridge. Here's a lazy Susan option from Copco that's perfect for anyone without the space for the two-tier option. This one is simple and straightforward but just as useful. It has an 18-inch diameter, so there's still plenty of room for all of your refrigerated items that would otherwise be too difficult to reach. There are three different colors to choose from (cream, crystalline, and gray/white), as well as an option with higher rim walls.
You can buy this Copco 18-Inch Lazy Susan Turntable Organizer from Amazon for $19.99 or, if you want the high-wall option, $25.99.
Seseno Clear Pantry Organizer Bins
Here's another straightforward organizer bin option, except this one has the unique feature of an open front. This will make it just a little bit easier to reach inside and grab what you need while still keeping everything organized. You can use these Seseno organizers for soda cans, dressings, condiments, jam jars, juice boxes, and more. This set comes with four stackable bins.
You can buy this four-pack of Seseno Clear Pantry Organizer Bins from Amazon for $27.99.
SNSLXH 2-Pack Refrigerator Drawer Organizer
If you've ever wished that your fridge had more drawers, then this is the product for you. These SNSLXH drawers are designed to go underneath your fridge shelves, which will expand your overall fridge space — you still have space on each shelf, as well as the additional space provided by these drawers. After easily installing these, you'll be amazed at how much more space you have and how much easier it is to organize everything.
You can buy this two-pack SNSLXH Refrigerator Drawer Organizer from Amazon for $39.99.
ClearSpace Plastic Storage Bins With Lids
For the last item on this list, we have another straightforward set of organizer bins. We really can't emphasize enough how using simple, clear organizers can fully upgrade your fridge — they make using the appliance much easier because you can see everything inside. These ClearSpace storage bins (which are 6 inches tall, 7.5 inches wide, and 11 inches deep) allow for plenty of space for items in each bin. Additionally, each bin has a lid and a handle, making it easier to grab your items.
You can buy these ClearSpace Plastic Storage Bins with Lids from Amazon. A pack of four costs $39.99, and a pack of eight costs $69.99.