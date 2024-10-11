Here's Why You Should Always Use Food Storage Containers

Whether you're an avid meal prepper or a frequent customer of DoorDash, you've inevitably faced the situation of having leftovers stuffed into your fridge. Do you keep them in the original pot, covered with tinfoil? Do you use the styrofoam packaging in which they were delivered? Do you find them a week later somehow jammed into a crevice of the fridge, growing their own ecosystem?

Don't be embarrassed — it's happened to everyone. But with food prices on the rise at restaurants and at home, it always hurts to throw away even half a meal. That's why we talked to an expert on organization: Maria Baer, founder of The Baer Minimalist. Turns out there's a better way to make use of your delicious (and expensive) leftover meals. Her top tip? You should always, always use airtight food storage containers to protect and preserve refrigerated items – and this goes beyond leftovers, Baer suggests using these containers for most foods.

"Packaging is often designed for short-term transport and display, not for extended storage," Baer notes. "Airtight containers protect food from exposure to air, moisture, and pests, all of which can degrade food quality."