6 Cheap Food Containers From Walmart That'll Keep Your Meal Hot

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If you're someone who is tired of taking a sandwich or a salad as your work lunch, then it's probably time to invest in an insulated food container so that you can start taking hot meals on the go. This means that you can start meal prepping more interesting meals, such as a Mexican quinoa bowl, a buffalo roasted cauliflower bowl, or even chicken noodle soup. (And, be sure to check out our list of 20 brilliant meal prep hacks that will save you a ton of time.)

Before you can start planning which delicious meals you're going to bring to work with you, you need to find the right high-quality insulated food container that will keep your meals hot and fresh. But don't worry, you don't need to spend a ton of money to get a good one. In fact, there are plenty of great options at Walmart, all of which are both affordable and will get the job done. To help you figure out your best options, we've compiled this list of well-rated food containers for you to peruse. Read on to see which one is best suited for you — then add it to your cart, so you can get to the much more fun part of figuring out which meal you want to make first.