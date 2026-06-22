6 Cheap Food Containers From Walmart That'll Keep Your Meal Hot
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If you're someone who is tired of taking a sandwich or a salad as your work lunch, then it's probably time to invest in an insulated food container so that you can start taking hot meals on the go. This means that you can start meal prepping more interesting meals, such as a Mexican quinoa bowl, a buffalo roasted cauliflower bowl, or even chicken noodle soup. (And, be sure to check out our list of 20 brilliant meal prep hacks that will save you a ton of time.)
Before you can start planning which delicious meals you're going to bring to work with you, you need to find the right high-quality insulated food container that will keep your meals hot and fresh. But don't worry, you don't need to spend a ton of money to get a good one. In fact, there are plenty of great options at Walmart, all of which are both affordable and will get the job done. To help you figure out your best options, we've compiled this list of well-rated food containers for you to peruse. Read on to see which one is best suited for you — then add it to your cart, so you can get to the much more fun part of figuring out which meal you want to make first.
Thermos Vacuum Insulated Stainless Steel Food Jar with Spoon
First up, we have a vacuum-insulated stainless steel food jar from Thermos (which, helpfully, comes with its own spoon). The 16-ounce container is leak-proof and will keep your food hot for a full seven hours (or keep it cold for nine hours). The stainless steel spoon folds up and fits into the top compartment, so everything that you need for your lunch is easily stored together. The jar has a wide mouth, so you can eat right out of this container or pour it into a different bowl. As a plus, it's dishwasher safe (on the top rack). It also comes in a few different color options, including sage green, pink, black, and yellow.
Buy the Thermos vacuum-insulated stainless steel food jar from Walmart for $16.97.
Mainstays Stainless Steel Stacking Insulated Food Jar
This next option from Mainstays is notable because it has three different compartments that stack atop one another, so you can bring multiple hot food items that you don't want mixed together — and they will all stay hot and fresh. Of the three compartments, one is 21 ounces, and the other two are 10 ounces. Because they stack on top of one another, it makes for a compact design that's easy to take with you — and, to top it off (literally), there's a handle at the top for convenient carrying.
Buy the Mainstays stainless steel stacking insulated food jar from Walmart for $24.88.
BUILT Wide Mouth Vacuum Insulated Food Jar with Handle
This next option is 12 ounces and has a wide mouth, so it's somewhat similar to a bowl (and easy to eat out of). It's double-walled and vacuum-insulated to keep food hot for up to seven hours (or cold up to nine hours). To make it easily portable, it has a grip handle on the top of the lid. This is just what you need to bring along a fun, fancy meal with you on the go — perhaps an Italian-style soup with turkey sausage to warm you up on a cold day or gooey, creamy mac and cheese to make your work day a little more exciting.
Buy the BUILT wide mouth vacuum-insulated food jar from Walmart for $16.87.
Mainstays Stainless Steel Insulated Food Storage Container
This food storage container from Mainstays uses pressure valves to create a vacuum insulation, as well as a double-walled design to keep the food as hot as possible. Further, the locking lid creates an airtight seal, which not only maintains freshness but also ensures that there is no leaking. It has a 28-ounce capacity, so it's great for larger portions of food. One downside is that this food jar doesn't have a built-in handle — but if you store this in a lunch bag that's also insulated, the thermal performance during transport is improved.
Buy the Mainstays stainless steel insulated food storage container from Walmart for $29.88.
Bentgo Kids Stainless Steel Insulated Food Jar
If you want to send your kids to school with a hot lunch — rather than the same boring sandwich — then you should buy this Bento Kids stainless steel insulated food jar. It's leak-proof and is guaranteed to keep the meal nice and hot until your child's lunchtime rolls around. It's also designed to be kid-friendly (and is aimed at ages three through seven), with an easy-to-open lid and a wide mouth for easy access to its contents. Additionally, it has a bottom cover that will help protect the jar from being damaged, just in case your kid accidentally drops it. Finally, there are a couple of fun colors and designs to choose from, such as purple, blue, and a dinosaur pattern. Now, your kids can enjoy yummy hot meals such as air fryer mozzarella sticks, pepperoni pizza pinwheels, or the best grilled cheese hours after they're made.
Buy the Bentgo Kids stainless steel insulated food jar from Walmart for $19.98.
INKBIRD Cordless Electric Lunch Box, Heated Food Warmer
For the most control over the temperature of your food, you'll want to buy this INKBIRD cordless electric lunch box. It has a built-in battery to power it (which, conveniently, doubles as a power bank that can be used to charge phones and other small devices). You can even time when you want your food to warm up, and it will keep it hot for long periods of time. Along with a "heating mode," there's also a "keep warm" mode. It's designed to heat up the food fast and evenly, so the meal should taste nearly fresh. Really, what more could you ask for with a lunch box?
Buy the INKBIRD cordless electric lunch box from Walmart for $69.99 or $56.99 if you catch it on sale.