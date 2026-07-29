30 Aldi Finds To Look Out For In August 2026
Aldi Finds are a favorite among shoppers for great deals on exciting, limited-time products. New products debut every week, and when they're sold out, that's the end of them — unless the chain brings them back in the future. While Aldi's website typically only shows Finds from the current week and the next, this is what you can look forward to in the aisle of shame for all of August.
As July turns over into August, summer's end is once again on the horizon, and this month's coming Aldi Finds include some of the first flavors of fall. These include pumpkin-flavored coffee cake, kettle corn, gelato, and more, plus other seasonal flavors like maple and apple cider.
But there are also plenty of non-seasonal flavors worth tracking down. A wide range of Aldi-brand products from beef birria bites to chocolate-covered berries awaits, as do a number of Specially Selected treats that likely earn their brand name. Other Aldi-favorite brands are well represented too, such as Crofton, Mama Cozzi's, Clancy's, and Bake Shop.
Aldi PB&J Bites
These Aldi-brand PB&J bites are an irresistible munching item for fans of this classic sandwich combo. Each of these rice snacks is made with peanut butter and filled with a gooey, grape jelly-like filling.
Although the bag is resealable, don't expect a large number of loose bites. It's actually six 1-ounce bags, perfect for snacking on the go. It won't beat a real sandwich with premium peanut butter and grape jelly, but you may find them hard to put down all the same.
Beginning July 29, Aldi PB&J Bites will be available for $5.99.
Aldi Mochi Bites
Mochi is a traditional sweet treat that has spread far past its native Japan, soon including your local Aldi. These mochi bites are available in two flavor assortments: A dessert-inspired bag of strawberry, vanilla, and chocolate, or a tea-inspired collection of brown sugar, matcha, and sesame seeds. Each of these chewy rice cakes is individually wrapped for maximum freshness and flavor.
Beginning July 29, both assortments of Aldi Mochi Bites will be available for $3.99.
Specially Selected Tandoori-Style Original Naan Bites
Believe it or not, Aldi has historically been a pretty good place to find naan. Mini naan flatbreads are some of the best Aldi Specially Selected breads to try, so hopes are high for these Tandoori-Style Original Naan Bites. Made with buttermilk and ghee, they come in a small plastic tray perfect for a party spread.
Beginning August 5, Specially Selected Tandoori-Style Original Naan Bites will be available for $3.69.
Crofton Collapsible Lunch On the Go Containers
Crofton is one of Aldi's in-house brands that's been behind some of shoppers' favorite kitchen items. These new food storage containers are designed for home-packed lunches with one main and two side compartments. And to save on cabinet space, they collapse into themselves when not in use. And don't worry about packing utensils; the lid includes a reusable fork/spoon combo utensil.
Beginning July 29, Crofton Collapsible Lunch On the Go Containers will be available for $6.99.
Specially Selected Croissant Buns
One of the best things about Aldi is its selection of imported European goods, like these Specially Selected Croissant Buns from France. This 4-pack of buttery rolls is perfect for the homemade croissant sandwich of your choice, with none of the mess and difficulty of cutting an actual croissant in half.
If you weren't sold on these yet, know that they are a returning Aldi Find and tend to be quite popular with customers. If you see them at your store, they won't last for long.
Specialty Selected Croissant Buns will be available beginning July 29, for $3.99.
Aldi Beef Birria Bites
Aldi's upcoming Beef Birria Bites are sure to get shoppers excited. This new item is a bag of frozen, bite-sized breaded balls featuring seasoned beef birria. The recommended serving size of three bites might go fast with only a 10-ounce package, so you may want to pick up a second bag just in case they go fast. Consider enjoying them with Park Street Deli Pico de Gallo, one of the best customer-approved Mexican foods at Aldi.
Beginning August 5, Aldi Beef Birria Bites will be available for $5.99.
Bake Shop PB&J Filled Crepes
Aldi's Bake Shop brand brings us these peanut butter and jelly-filled crepes, but don't expect a full meal. At just 130 calories and weighing about one ounce each, they're more of a savory-sweet snack than an entire entree. Billed as crepes to go, expect them to be individually wrapped much like this brand's very popular bag of Chocolate Hazelnut Crepes to go.
Beginning August 5, Bake Shop PB&J Filled Crepes will be available for $3.69.
Crofton Mini Ceramic Pans
Crofton has been the Aldi brand name behind some of shoppers' most favorite Aldi Finds: a range of Le Creuset-inspired stoneware and cast iron that nails the classic look for a tiny fraction of the brand-name price.
These mini ceramic saucepans are not attempting to dupe the Le Creuset look, but they still bring a vintage flair with a notable pop of color and silvery accent along the rim.
Beginning July 29, Crofton Mini Ceramic Pans will be available for $5.99.
Sundae Shoppe Freeze Tubes
Freezer pops are already a budget-friendly snack, but Aldi's Sundae Shoppe brand jumping into the fray threatens to disrupt the market. These simple frozen treats come in boxes of six tubes each, in either Red Cherry or Blue Raspberry flavors. And unlike most plastic-wrapped brands of freezer pops, these come in a more environmentally friendly paper tube.
Beginning August 5, both varieties of Sundae Shoppe Freeze Tubes will be available for $2.99.
Specially Selected Lemon Meringue Tartlets
Specially Selected is the brand behind many of Aldi's surprisingly luxe food offerings, and these miniature tarts are next to join this legacy. A rich, buttery shortcrust is filled with naturally flavored lemon curd, topped with a swirl of Italian meringue. Each box only contains two tartlets; that's enough for a couple solo indulgences or one at-home date night, but you may want to stock up for the future, because these won't last long at Aldi.
Beginning August 12, Specially Selected Lemon Meringue Tartlets will be available for $5.49.
Savoritz Yogurt Rice Crackers
Rice crackers are thought to be a healthier snack than other processed treats that scratch the itch for salty, crunchy foods. But these Savoritz Yogurt Rice Crackers throw on a layer of sweetness. Each bag has a tropical-inspired mix of orange, passionfruit, and strawberry-flavored yogurt-covered rice crackers.
The colors of orange, pink, and green lend each handful a certain visual liveliness — but each resealable bag only has about three servings, so you may find yourself wanting a second one.
Beginning August 12, Savoritz Yogurt Rice Crackers will be available for $2.99.
Savoritz Cornbread or Sweet Butter Crackers
Savoritz Rounds lost a battle of taste to Ritz crackers because of insufficient butter flavor, but these Sweet Butter Crackers made with real butter shouldn't have that issue. These Aldi store-brand crackers are also available in a cornbread variety, which past reviews indicated were gently sweet with a delicate texture reminiscent of cornmeal.
Beginning August 12, Savoritz Cornbread or Sweet Butter Crackers will be available for $2.99.
Simply Nature Organic Chicken Sausage
These Simply Nature chicken sausages are certified organic, made from chickens fed all-vegetarian diets and without any GMO ingredients. Available in either barbecue or southwestern green chile flavors, these five-packs of sausage are already fully cooked — just heat and serve, with no concerns about undercooked chicken. Pair them with pasta, eggs, rice, soups, or even a hot dog bun and some condiments.
Beginning August 12, either variety of Simply Nature Organic Chicken Sausage will be available for $4.99.
Mama Cozzi's Thin Crust Pizza
Mama Cozzi is Aldi's in-house pizza brand, and it's rolling out two exciting new thin-crust options: spinach & artichoke, or a jalapeño popper pizza also featuring green onions and a roasted garlic sauce. Hopefully both of these thin-crust pizzas place well amid the rankings of Aldi's Mama Cozzi frozen pizzas, currently topped by thicker-crust mini pizzas.
Beginning August 12, both varieties of Mamma Cozzi's Thin Crust Pizza will be available for $4.99.
Live In Style Small Cooler Bag
This cooler bag is a returning Aldi Find from last year, and people who bought it then are still enjoying it today. The insulated bag is large enough for about three lunches and some bottles, but small enough that it won't be too obtrusive. The few extra features are all related to convenience, from the carrying strap to the double-zipper that opens the main compartment from any side.
Beginning July 29, the Live In Style Small Cooler Bag will be available for $9.99.
Bake Shop Coffee Cake Bites
Aldi's Bake Shop brand is helping ring in fall early with these seasonal coffee cake bites. Each container holds a dozen either pumpkin- or apple cider-flavored mini coffee cakes, complete with streusel topping. Snack on them through the week, share them with the office, or bring an affordable and tasty treat to the party.
Beginning August 19, both varieties of Bake Shop Coffee Cake Bites will be available for $4.49.
Clancy's Drizzled Kettle Corn
The Aldi snacking brand Clancy's continues the early fall roll-out with these perennially popular autumnal varieties. Aldi fans look forward to the pumpkin spice kettle corn and its pleasantly mild pumpkin-ness. But the maple version perhaps steals the show, and the attention of anyone nearby when you open the bag — expect a very strong maple smell.
Beginning August 19, both varieties of Clancy's Drizzled Kettle Corn will be available for $2.29.
Kirkton House Bamboo Dish or Lid Organizer
Organization is key to a good home kitchen, and this simple design from an Aldi housewares brand could come in handy for many. The Kirkton House bamboo organizer slides into your cabinets to act as a vertical dish or lid organizer. In a pinch, you could also place it on paper towels and use it as a drying rack for recently washed dishes.
Beginning August 12, the Kirkton House Bamboo Dish or Lid Organizer will be available for $7.99.
Moser Roth Café Latte Fall Favorite Truffles
European heritage is a big part of what makes Aldi chocolate so good, as European chocolates use more cocoa than American candies — around twice as much, or more. This helps lead to bigger, richer, more chocolatey flavors, including from this Aldi-exclusive brand. Moser Roth's Café Latte Fall Favorite Truffles are creamy, chocolatey, and loaded with assorted autumnal flavors.
Beginning August 19, the Moser Roth Café Latte Fall Favorite Truffles will be available for $4.99.
Berry Hill Maple Syrup
Fans of maple syrup will want to head to their Aldi aisle of shame in mid-August. The store is rolling out three fall varieties of maple syrup in cinnamon roll, bourbon barrel, or pumpkin spice flavors.
While maple syrup is great on breakfast items like pancakes, yogurt, and oatmeal, that's not the end of the possibilities. Try the bourbon barrel syrup in a glaze for baked salmon, cinnamon roll syrup on vanilla ice cream, or pumpkin spice syrup in your morning coffee.
Beginning August 19, these varieties of Berry Hill Maple Syrup will be available for $5.49.
Aldi Chocolate Covered Berries
The blueberries, strawberries, blackberries, and raspberries in this medley are four of the fruits you should actually buy frozen instead of fresh, because of superior shelf life and reliability with no loss in quality. And making matters better, this Aldi bag has them all covered in milk chocolate. It may not be ideal for smoothies of non-chocolate varieties, but they're a great choice for health-conscious snacking.
Beginning August 19, Aldi Chocolate Covered Berries will be available for $6.99.
Ambiano Electric Mini Food Chopper
Home appliance deals can be a star of the Aldi aisle of shame, and this one is sure to go quickly once unleashed on customers. The Ambiano Electric Mini Food Chopper can be a handy kitchen assistant in small households — bear in mind the "mini" in its name. It's capable of chopping, dicing, mincing, or shredding small amounts of ingredients with not quite the power of a blender or food processor, but it's small and cute and pretty cheap.
Beginning August 12, the Ambiano Electric Mini Food Chopper will be available for $14.99.
Aldi Smashed Potatoes
A busy home could always use a few side dishes tucked away in the freezer, for when a simple home-cooked meal could be just a little simpler. These smashed potatoes from Aldi, available in either salt & pepper or garlic varieties, should fit the bill nicely. The potatoes inside are smashed and seasoned, roasted until crispy, and then flash frozen for easy reheating at home. With just a few minutes in the oven or air fryer, it's like you smashed them yourself.
Beginning August 29, Aldi Smashed Potatoes will be available for $3.99.
Sundae Shoppe Gelato
Aldi's Sundae Shoppe brand has another frozen treat worth paying attention to, in another assortment of fall-friendly flavors. Check out this gelato in all its flavors: pumpkin praline pie, apple pie, and cinnamon coffee cake. Shoppers generally like Sundae Shoppe's other gelatos, so hopes are high for this seasonal assortment.
Beginning August 26, these varieties of Sundae Shoppe Gelato will be available for $3.79.
Crofton Acacia Lazy Susan
They may seem old-fashioned, but every kitchen could use a Lazy Susan. They're great for organizing spices and condiments, keeping ingredients at hand while cooking, serving small bites to a group, and they're the Martha Stewart-approved way to declutter kitchen cabinets. But this Aldi example features a brown acacia wood finish you may not want to close away in a dark cabinet.
Beginning August 19, the Crofton Acacia Lazy Susan will be available for $14.99.
Specially Selected Blossoms
These flower-like pastries have been popular at Aldi for a while, and these seasonal flavors will soon be making a limited-time appearance. Each box contains two frozen blossoms: delicate petals of pastry holding back either apple cranberry or pumpkin cream cheese-flavored fillings. Each is finished with some kind of crunch, either a brown sugar oat crumb or coarse sugar.
Beginning August 26, these varieties of Specially Selected Blossoms will be available for $3.49.
Breakfast Best Stuffed Waffles
These stuffed waffles are slated to be an exciting part of Aldi's breakfast lineup. Waffles made of rich, eggy brioche are filled with a jammy blueberry or apple cinnamon filling. Each box of four waffles can quickly cook in a toaster or air fryer, making either a sweet breakfast bite or an indulgent snack throughout the day.
Beginning August 26, these varieties of Breakfast Best Stuffed Waffles will be available for $4.99.
Crofton Harvest Enamel Board or Tiered Tray
The Crofton Harvest Enamel Board can serve a few functions in a kitchen. It can be a trivet for hot pans on delicate surfaces, a serving board for charcuterie and other snacking, or even just hang it on the wall as an attractive piece of décor. The decorative red, orange, and blue gourd print lends a playful vibe, enhanced by the wooden finish for an overall retro feel that blends into vintage kitchens or stands out in modern ones.
Beginning August 19, the Crofton Harvest Enamel Board or Tiered Tray will be available for $14.99.
Clancy's Apple Chips
Clancy's Apple Chips are getting in on the fall-friendly flavors as well, a move befitting apple harvest season. These Aldi apple chips have come and gone for years amid customer approval, even cravings. If you've never tried them before, just know that each bag really uses whole apples — you can tell by the potential presence of seeds and stems. Fans recommend just eating around those parts.
Beginning August 26, these variants of Clancy's Apple Chips will be available for $1.99.
Crofton To Go Containers
Crofton's square to-go containers offer food storage versatility almost as varied as the shapes, sizes, and colors you can find them in. Food-safe materials can store just about anything you'd put in your mouth, with an airtight seal provided by the clear, easy-to-open lids. Even for the food storage sticklers who may insist on all-glass or stainless containers, these can be pretty nice to bring to a party without worrying about getting them back.
Beginning July 29, Crofton To Go Containers will be available for $3.99.