30 Aldi Finds To Look Out For In August 2026

Aldi Finds are a favorite among shoppers for great deals on exciting, limited-time products. New products debut every week, and when they're sold out, that's the end of them — unless the chain brings them back in the future. While Aldi's website typically only shows Finds from the current week and the next, this is what you can look forward to in the aisle of shame for all of August.

As July turns over into August, summer's end is once again on the horizon, and this month's coming Aldi Finds include some of the first flavors of fall. These include pumpkin-flavored coffee cake, kettle corn, gelato, and more, plus other seasonal flavors like maple and apple cider.

But there are also plenty of non-seasonal flavors worth tracking down. A wide range of Aldi-brand products from beef birria bites to chocolate-covered berries awaits, as do a number of Specially Selected treats that likely earn their brand name. Other Aldi-favorite brands are well represented too, such as Crofton, Mama Cozzi's, Clancy's, and Bake Shop.