6 Aldi Specially Selected Breads To Try And 3 To Skip

Aldi is home to a wealth of fantastic foods that you can get at affordable prices. The private label retailer has nearly everything you could need during your weekly shopping trip, ranging from Mexican foods to fresh produce items and everything between or beyond. And, if you've ever been inside an Aldi, you know they have an extensive bakery section that includes a wide range of breads — so wide, in fact, that it can feel overwhelming making a choice of what to add to your cart. While there are several brands of bread, one with significant options is Specially Selected. Which Specially Selected breads should you add to your shopping cart, and which deserve to be left on the shelf?

If you're asking that question, you've come to the right place. I was given the opportunity to take nine Specially Selected breads home to judge ... mostly on taste. Based on my experience, I decided whether you should try or skip that option. This is a task I'm especially well suited for because I have more than 15 years of experience in the food industry and I'm a huge Aldi fan. If you're interested in learning more about my methodology, check the end of this article. Now, ready to discover which breads are a must-add to your next Aldi shopping list? Let's get into it.