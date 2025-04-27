You Should Actually Buy These 13 Fruits Frozen Instead Of Fresh

Fresh fruit is out, and frozen is in. Okay, maybe that's not quite true — fresh fruit's going nowhere, and nor should it, thanks to its health benefits and sheer deliciousness — but if you haven't got on the frozen fruit train yet, you better buy a ticket. Keeping frozen fruit stashed in your freezer is a wise move for a number of reasons. Not only does it keep for months, allowing you to enjoy it way beyond its fresh counterpart's natural shelf life, but most frozen fruits can be used in many of the same ways that the fresh versions are. Plus, frozen fruit is just as nutritious as fresh fruit, and allows you to access its health benefits when the produce is out of reason.

If that wasn't enough, there's one more reason to grab that bag of frozen fruit next time you're in the store: It may actually be better overall than opting for its fresh kind. There are plenty of types of frozen fruit that are easier to use, more reliably ripe and fresh, and even more consistently nutritious than the fresh alternative. Additionally, certain types of frozen fruit may be cheaper than opting for fresh fruit, giving you a saving while you reap the rewards. Ready to free up space in your refrigerator and join the frozen fruit revolution? We've got all the types you need to buy.