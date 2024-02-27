Aldi's Savoritz Vs Ritz Crackers: Which Is Better?
Crunchy, buttery, and undeniably addictive, crackers are the unsung heroes of snack time, elevating mundane moments into savory indulgences. Pair them with a cheese platter, enjoy them with fruit, dip them in your favorite spread, or slather them with a healthy portion of peanut butter — the possibilities are endless. You can eat them solo, too, and that's where a cracker's flavor profile comes into play.
Amidst the myriad options gracing grocery store shelves, two titans stand tall: Aldi's Savoritz brand and the renowned OG, Ritz. In this showdown of flavors and textures, I sought to determine the ultimate victor. From taste and texture to pricing and nutrition, I analyzed all the angles so you don't have to. Will the timeless elegance of Ritz reign supreme, or will Aldi's Savoritz surprise and delight discerning palates? Join me on this journey and find out.
Best tasting: Ritz
Going into this taste test, I had a hard time believing anything could beat the undeniable flavors of a Ritz cracker. But I've been shocked time and time again at this job, so I opened the packages and got to it. I started with Ritz to see if their taste held up to my memories, and it absolutely did. Ritz had a sumptuous flavor of butter that blended perfectly with the salt on top.
Next up was Aldi. I have to say, these crackers did taste like Ritz in many ways. They were salty on the back end with a baked flavor that stole the show, but they didn't have that buttery goodness. With that crucial aspect of the profile missing, there was no way I could call them the champs.
The winner of this category is Ritz, hands down. They had more flavor depth than Aldi with that quintessential buttery taste we all know and love.
Best texture: Ritz
Up next on the checklist was texture, and again, Ritz took the gold. Is it possible for a cracker to be described as fluffy? Because that's how I would describe the texture of a Ritz cracker. Ritz had a light crunch, but there was a melt-in-your-mouth quality that made me want to eat a hundred of these in one sitting.
To be clear, Aldi's version wasn't bad by any means. Savoritz was definitely thinner, though, as it had more of a "baked" texture. You don't get the same fluffy air pockets as are found in Ritz. Savoritz also had pronounced lines on the bottom with a harder bite. They were both great, but Ritz just had that special texture Aldi can't match.
Best nutrition: Ritz
When it comes to ingredients, both of these cracker options are pretty identical. Savoritz and Ritz both use high fructose corn syrup and bioengineered ingredients, and their nutritional profiles are also strikingly similar. However, there are a few stand-out differences. Ritz boasts potassium and calcium, which are completely missing from the Aldi version. But Ritz also has 25 more grams of salt and a little more fat per 5 crackers.
The verdict: I'm giving this one to Ritz, as the brand offers a little more nutritional value than Aldi. Neither are close to eating spinach or a lean protein, but I'll take whatever I can get from my snack foods.
Best price: Aldi
Let's talk price. At the end of the day, you'll have a hard time beating Aldi when it comes to the cost of most pantry staples, which is why the grocery chain took the gold in this category. A box of the Savoritz brand crackers rings in at $2.49, whereas Ritz will run you anywhere from $3.88 at Walmart to $4.79 at places like Shaw's and Target.
If you want to save a few bucks, go for the Aldi brand. They're a pretty close match to Ritz and they won't break the bank.
Overall winner: Ritz
When it comes to the buttery taste of round crackers, it's hard to beat an OG option, especially from a brand like Ritz. This cracker excels when it comes to flavor and texture, and the nutritional profile isn't too bad either, especially for a processed snack item.
But one reason stands above the rest when it comes to crowning Ritz: You simply can't copy that rich, golden-brown taste. That's ultimately why it's the winner of this cracker battle. Give me all the butter, all day long.
Methodology
For this battle, I bought and tasted both options, assessing flavor profile, texture, nutrition, pricing, and overall experience. However, taste was the ultimate factor in my decision. While the other categories were taken into consideration, when it comes to food, it has to taste good.