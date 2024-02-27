Aldi's Savoritz Vs Ritz Crackers: Which Is Better?

Going into this taste test, I had a hard time believing anything could beat the undeniable flavors of a Ritz cracker. But I've been shocked time and time again at this job, so I opened the packages and got to it. I started with Ritz to see if their taste held up to my memories, and it absolutely did. Ritz had a sumptuous flavor of butter that blended perfectly with the salt on top.

Next up was Aldi. I have to say, these crackers did taste like Ritz in many ways. They were salty on the back end with a baked flavor that stole the show, but they didn't have that buttery goodness. With that crucial aspect of the profile missing, there was no way I could call them the champs.

The winner of this category is Ritz, hands down. They had more flavor depth than Aldi with that quintessential buttery taste we all know and love.