Customers Say These Are The Best Mexican Foods At Aldi
You might think of Aldi as a fairly bare-bones store. And it may be affordable, but Aldi doesn't compromise on its product selection. There's as much in its supermarkets as there is anywhere else, and with an impressive selection of world cuisines (you only have to check out its unskippable German aisle to see that in action). Its Mexican food selection is one of its most extensive, and Aldi doesn't just stock the basics, but has a wide range of specific and authentic items that are putting smiles on customers' faces. And we decided we're gonna share the best with you.
It's important to remember that not all Mexican foods at Aldi are showy, but that doesn't mean they're not top-notch. Unassuming items like its chopped green chilies and salsa are way better than you might think, given their low price. Elsewhere, Aldi goes a little bigger, and options like its chicken fajitas offer a whole meal in one — and it's delicious. Grab your basket, and let's get shopping.
Pueblo Lindo Chopped Green Chilies
Who'd have thought that a humble can of chopped chilies could make such a splash? Well, turns out that Pueblo Lindo Chopped Green Chilies from Aldi are the type to do just that. Customers absolutely adore these chilies and cite them as a regular purchase. They're spicy without being overwhelming, with a zestiness that you wouldn't expect from a canned product — and they give virtually any dish a bit of complexity.
One major selling point for customers for these chilies is their versatility. They can be used for almost anything, from topping scrambled eggs to spicing up a soup to making burgers a little more fiery; they will even give hummus a bit more pep. The best part? These chilies cost mere pennies. It's $0.89 per 4 ounce can, in which you get enough chilies to last for a good couple of meals — and you'll get even more mileage if you're using them as a topping. This product's snug size makes it perfect for stocking up on, and if you grab a couple of cans when you're next in the store, you can have fresh spice on hand whenever you need it.
Park Street Medium Fresh Cut Salsa
Fresh supermarket salsa can be pretty risky — especially if you're buying from places that are notoriously low-priced like Aldi. After all, if supermarkets aren't charging a lot for their salsa, then surely they're not spending a lot on it either, right? Well, somehow, Aldi manages to strike a balance of quality and cost that's keeping customers coming back for more. Its Park Street Medium Fresh Cut Salsa costs just $2.75, and each 16 ounce tub is full of flavor.
Customers rave about this salsa online, with one Redditor who said, "We love it and always get the party size." Other happy shoppers have stated it's their favorite out of all the ones they've tried. It's not overly spicy, which gives it an accessibility that other salsas may not possess. Like all the best salsas, it can be used on anything, and whether you're using it on a sandwich or with chips, it hits the spot. If you want something a little milder, too, its Mild Fresh Cut Salsa is also a winner. Pick one of them up while you're also grabbing some of Aldi's best new items, and make a day of it.
Casa Mamita Chimi Beef & Bean Burrito
You probably don't expect much from a store-bought frozen burrito from Aldi, right? We don't blame you — we likely wouldn't either. However, spare a thought for its Casa Mamita Chimi Beef & (Bean) Cheese Burrito, which is way better than you might think. These burritos come in a hulking 8-pack, and with each one weighing in at 5 ounces, they feel weighty and sturdy without being overwhelming. For $8.25 per pack, it's hardly gonna break the bank, too.
Let's get to the real question: How do customers feel about these burritos? Well, they love them. Folks are quick to praise the Chimi Beef & (Bean) Cheese Burritos and call them the ideal option for a quick lunch. They're not too spicy, which makes them an easy option for kids, but they're still tasty. The beefy, cheesy flavors shine through strongly, and each bite is super comforting. Its quality is way higher than you'd assume, and it's definitely worth a try.
Park Street Pineapple Poblano Fresh Guacamole
Store-bought guacamole can often be a regretful purchase. Those gloopy packages of processed guac can feel simultaneously too salty and way too sweet, and yet somehow have no flavor at all. However, Aldi swerves all of these issues and has created a guacamole that tastes distinctive and fresh. Its Park Street Pineapple Poblano Fresh Guacamole has been lauded by customers as a cut above the rest, with one customer on Facebook who said, "Another great guacamole! Pineapple Poblano guacamole ... a hint of pineapple ... was blown away!" If that's not a winning endorsement, we don't know what is.
Aldi gets its flavors just right here, creating a guacamole that stands way taller than its plain option. The pineapple in the guacamole is sweet but doesn't overpower everything, while the spice in it rings through without being too intense. It looks the part, too, with a gorgeous jade tone that feels fresh. At $3.29, it's hardly too expensive for the average shopper, and you can pop it in your cart without fear of blowing your budget.
Pueblo Lindo Casa Amarillas Tostadas
Okay, we really love this one — and customers do too. Aldi's Pueblo Lindo Casera Amarillas Tostadas come as a glorious stack of crispy, corny (in a positive way) goodness. They have a freshness that you might not expect, and a robustness that allows them to be topped by all sorts of different things. At $2.55 for a near 13 ounce pack, you get a lot for what you pay for; we doubt they'll be around long enough to go stale. Oh, and did we mention they're gluten-free?
These tostadas' versatility is a big selling point for customers. As you might expect, folks who shop at Aldi frequently pair them with other Mexican flavors, but they're also thinking outside the box. "One of my favorite bar snacks in India is peanuts toasted with a bit of garam masala, then tossed with basically a pico. Scoop that onto a tostada," stated one person on Reddit, in a thread created in praise of this product. Excuse us while we sprint to our nearest Aldi to buy all of those ingredients right now.
Park Street Medium Pico De Gallo
Supermarket pico de gallo rarely ever lives up to the just-made kind, and we're willing to bet that Aldi isn't saying that its Park Street Medium Pico De Gallo would, either. Having said this, it gets pretty darn close. Customers have dubbed Aldi's pico as being the best option out there, and it definitely has a fresh appearance that could pass for homemade. Part of this comes from its use of fresh jalapeños, which gives it a real zestiness and bright appearance. Throw it in a bowl at a buffet table, and watch when people can't tell that you didn't make it yourself.
Be careful, though: These fresh jalapeños come with a downside. Although this pico de gallo is called "medium," customers have reported it can be incredibly spicy sometimes. This isn't true of every portion: Aldi's use of fresh ingredients here means that its heat levels can vary considerably. Even its mild pico de gallo can be a little too fiery for some. That doesn't take away from its great flavor, however. You just may need a glass of milk to hand.
Park Street Deli Chicken Fajitas
You probably don't expect much from supermarket fajitas, right? Often, packs of ready-made fajitas can taste supremely salty and have no other flavor. You might expect this to be true of a cut-price supermarket like Aldi's offering, which is why we're so pleased to report that its Park Street Deli Chicken Fajitas are a real winner. Customers love these fajitas, which come bulging with meat inside them, instead of being thinned out by peppers and onions. This happy customer said on Facebook, "I am always looking for quick, easy, and good tasting meals. And Aldi did not disappoint tonight. I made Chicken Fajitas tonight! So good, it is definitely worth trying."
While you can make wonderful chicken fajitas at home, like this chicken fajita recipe, Aldi's option is excellent and doesn't skimp on spice: Each pack is pretty hot, with a strong note of cumin coming through. The meat, too, is tasty, as opposed to having that mystery meat vibe that some supermarket prepared meals can have. At $6.05 per pack, it's a little more expensive than other options at Aldi, but we'd say you get what you pay for here.
Specially Selected Four Pepper Restaurant Style Salsa
There's no getting around it: Jarred salsa can taste awful. You crack open the lid, and you're greeted with a depressing mass of dark red that's too salty, too sweet, and has zero nuance. Amazingly, that's not the case with Aldi's Specially Selected Four Pepper Restaurant Style Salsa, which is as good as it gets. This salsa is a firm favorite of customers, with multiple people calling it the best salsa that Aldi makes. It's a go-to for plenty of folks who shop there, and although its flavor will be a big factor in that, we reckon its price will be too: It's only $4.19 for a big jar, which is a steal considering that it's from its Specially Selected range.
Although this salsa states that it has four peppers in it, which might make you think it's got an overly complicated flavor, don't let that put you off. It's got a traditional taste to it that makes it feel really authentic. It can also be used in loads of different ways: It's as good for dipping your chips into as it is for making a crockpot dish.
Pueblo Lindo Queso Fresco
We love queso fresco — we just wish more places did quality versions of it. Well, you won't have to travel too far to find a premium queso fresco: You can head to your local Aldi. Pueblo Lindo Queso Fresco comes in at just under $3 per pack, and for that price, you get a good-sized block of a great dairy product. Customers rave about this product, and even professional recipe developers who shop at Aldi make it a regular buy. One such Reddit user said, "I make sure to buy Pueblo Lindo queso fresco for quick meals." That's how you know it's good.
Although queso fresco doesn't melt like other cheeses do, it's still perfect for topping your meals with, and Aldi customers have been quick to wield its power for their evening dishes. It's excellent when combined with some of Aldi's other Mexican items, like its tostadas and guac, to make an open-faced crunchy sandwich that serves as a generous snack or light meal. Alternatively, you can sprinkle it over freshly made fajitas or throw it onto one of Aldi's prepared Mexican foods. It's creamy and rich without feeling too heavy, and the ever-so-slight sourness of the cheese keeps it lively.
Park Street Deli Street Corn Dip
Who'd have thought that a cut-price retailer like Aldi would make such a superb corn dip? This is the reality we find ourselves in, and Aldi's Park Street Deli Street Corn Dip is a fine choice. Folks absolutely love this corn dip, which works on way more foods than you might think. "This stuff is dangerous. The first time I bought it I ate the whole container in one sitting with tortilla chips," stated one Redditor.
This dip is certainly rich, but don't let that initial impression put you off. Somehow, Aldi has managed to craft a dip that people honestly feel compelled to eat, and its creaminess keeps customers coming back for more. At $3.29 for a 10 ounce package, it's not overly expensive. Pair it with Aldi's tostadas, and you're onto something good.