Customers Say These Are The Best Mexican Foods At Aldi

You might think of Aldi as a fairly bare-bones store. And it may be affordable, but Aldi doesn't compromise on its product selection. There's as much in its supermarkets as there is anywhere else, and with an impressive selection of world cuisines (you only have to check out its unskippable German aisle to see that in action). Its Mexican food selection is one of its most extensive, and Aldi doesn't just stock the basics, but has a wide range of specific and authentic items that are putting smiles on customers' faces. And we decided we're gonna share the best with you.

It's important to remember that not all Mexican foods at Aldi are showy, but that doesn't mean they're not top-notch. Unassuming items like its chopped green chilies and salsa are way better than you might think, given their low price. Elsewhere, Aldi goes a little bigger, and options like its chicken fajitas offer a whole meal in one — and it's delicious. Grab your basket, and let's get shopping.