What Makes Aldi's Chocolate So Good?
When purchasing quality products at discount prices compared to major grocers, you can't go wrong with a trip to Aldi, especially when it comes to chocolate. Moser-Roth is a familiar brand behind some of Aldi's chocolate products and has been an exclusive since 2007. It's the maker behind Aldi's European truffles that chocolate lovers can't get enough of, but it's not the only beloved Aldi-label chocolate. The store's Choceur brand is nothing to scoff at; some consumers even prefer it to bigger brands. One reason these chocolates are so good is the ingredients European manufacturers use.
Moser-Roth and Choceur are made in Germany, which is fitting given that Aldi is a German company. Generally, European chocolate makers use a higher proportion of cocoa to sugar compared to their American counterparts. In fact, chocolate products throughout Europe typically contain at least 20% cocoa, whereas those in the United States often contain only 10%. The cocoa also comes from regions known for growing beans with outstanding flavor.
Additionally, European manufacturers tend to stick with using high-quality ingredients — whole milk, cocoa butter, and natural flavorings — rather than vegetable fats and artificial flavorings. August Storck KG, which owns Moser-Roth, uses raw cocoa beans to produce chocolate mass in-house for all its products. Also known as cocoa liquor, this mass is essentially the purest form of chocolate, comprising both cocoa butter and cocoa solids. European chocolates tend to use higher amounts of natural, quality fats, too. Overall, these ingredient aspects contribute to a rich flavor and smooth texture in the chocolate sold at Aldi, but the chocolate-making process also plays a significant role.
European chocolate-making techniques
Another reason why Aldi's chocolate is so good is because of the traditional chocolate-making techniques used by European makers like Moser-Roth and Choceur. The main differences are a longer conching period — a method of constantly mixing the chocolate mass — and precise tempering compared to some American manufacturers.
Conching is performed in a chocolate-making conch, a machine that heats the chocolate mass to a temperature of 140 degrees Fahrenheit. This essential process reduces moisture, allowing the familiar chocolate flavor to develop as the cocoa butter is thoroughly incorporated. The longer that the conching process lasts, the more liquified and smoother the chocolate mass becomes. It will also have more cocoa flavor. Aldi's Choceur brand, for instance, conches its chocolate mass for 72 hours.
When it comes to tempering the chocolate after the conching process, European producers seem to be more precise with the temperature than their American counterparts. This aspect is important because of the physical changes that occur with the fat crystals. As Nicole Patel, owner and chocolatier of Delysia Chocolatier, previously explained to Daily Meal, there's a proper way to temper chocolate. Chocolatiers at Le Cordon Bleu in the Netherlands heat their milk chocolate to a temperature of 113 degrees Fahrenheit. After adding more chocolate mass to the mix, they stir until it cools to about 80 degrees Fahrenheit. Finally, while gently stirring, they heat it again to about 89 degrees Fahrenheit, which gives it a shiny gleam and a satisfying snap when you break off a piece.
The best Aldi chocolate flavors to choose
Aldi's Moser-Roth and Choceur chocolate brands offer a wide variety of flavors, including seasonal options, ensuring there's a flavor for everyone. Among the top choices from each exclusive brand in Daily Meal's ultimate ranking of Aldi chocolate bars were Moser-Roth dark sea salt caramel and Choceur crunchy caramel sea salt.
We found that Moser-Roth's dark sea salt caramel strikes a great balance between the bitterness of the high cocoa content and the sweetness of the caramel, while the sea salt adds a nice texture. Also, it's a favorite among consumers, and many people love the plain Moser-Roth dark sea salt variety, too. The latter even receives high marks from discerning chocolate enthusiasts for its high quality, particularly given its low price. Moser-Roth offers chili, 70%, 85%, white Madagascan vanilla, dark mint, dark cranberry, and toffee crunch chocolate flavors, among others.
However, the Choceur Crunchy caramel sea salt was our top pick overall for its smooth and sweet milk chocolate and crunchy caramel pieces, which were balanced with the savory notes and texture of the sea salt. Consumers think it's the Aldi chocolate bar that's too good to pass up, with one person on Reddit commenting that they can no longer eat Hershey's because this bar is just so incredible. But, along with classic flavors like dark chocolate with sea salt, mint creme, and salted pretzel pieces, Choceur makes some adventurous bars — coconut flakes, coconut macaroon, burnt caramel sea salt, and peanuts and cornflakes — all of which are at least worth trying for the low price. And, if you're environmentally conscious, you'll be happy to know that Choceur ethically sources its cocoa beans from Rainforest Alliance Certified farms that follow strict practices designed to protect the land.