What Makes Aldi's Chocolate So Good?

When purchasing quality products at discount prices compared to major grocers, you can't go wrong with a trip to Aldi, especially when it comes to chocolate. Moser-Roth is a familiar brand behind some of Aldi's chocolate products and has been an exclusive since 2007. It's the maker behind Aldi's European truffles that chocolate lovers can't get enough of, but it's not the only beloved Aldi-label chocolate. The store's Choceur brand is nothing to scoff at; some consumers even prefer it to bigger brands. One reason these chocolates are so good is the ingredients European manufacturers use.

Moser-Roth and Choceur are made in Germany, which is fitting given that Aldi is a German company. Generally, European chocolate makers use a higher proportion of cocoa to sugar compared to their American counterparts. In fact, chocolate products throughout Europe typically contain at least 20% cocoa, whereas those in the United States often contain only 10%. The cocoa also comes from regions known for growing beans with outstanding flavor.

Additionally, European manufacturers tend to stick with using high-quality ingredients — whole milk, cocoa butter, and natural flavorings — rather than vegetable fats and artificial flavorings. August Storck KG, which owns Moser-Roth, uses raw cocoa beans to produce chocolate mass in-house for all its products. Also known as cocoa liquor, this mass is essentially the purest form of chocolate, comprising both cocoa butter and cocoa solids. European chocolates tend to use higher amounts of natural, quality fats, too. Overall, these ingredient aspects contribute to a rich flavor and smooth texture in the chocolate sold at Aldi, but the chocolate-making process also plays a significant role.

