16 Lowe's Kitchenware Must-Haves Under $25
When you're looking for kitchenware to equip your first kitchen or to replace worn-out items, a few types of places might come to mind first: mass merchandisers like Target and Walmart, home decor retailers like HomeGoods, specialty stores like Williams Sonoma, or online marketplaces like Amazon and Wayfair. A home improvement center like Lowe's may never even cross your mind, but you'll be surprised to find out how many kitchenware must-haves the store carries for less than $25.
Like most people, you might only go to Lowe's when you need tools, major kitchen appliances, cabinets, hardware and fixtures, or other building and renovation materials. However, the retailer can be a sort of one-stop shop for everything you need to cook and bake (except the groceries). From baking dishes, pots, and pans to cutlery, dinnerware, and serving dishes, you can find a little bit of everything at Lowe's. We have curated a list of must-have items that are priced below $25 and sold by the retailer, rather than marketplace sellers. While these items can be ordered for pickup or delivery, keep in mind that availability and prices may vary.
Mr. Coffee Flintshire Stainless Steel Kettle
Whether you're making a cup of tea or homemade broth for ramen, having a tea kettle can be super handy. This Flintshire model from Mr. Coffee has a 1.75-quart (56-ounce) capacity and will whistle as soon as your water starts boiling. With a stainless steel body and black handle, it has a sleek, classic design that goes with all kinds of kitchen decor, so you won't mind leaving it at the ready on your stovetop.
Order the Mr. Coffee Flintshire Stainless Steel Kettle at Lowe's for $18.52.
Crock-Pot Ceramic Soup Pot Set
If you're in love with Le Creuset mini cocottes but they aren't in the budget, these ceramic stoneware soup pots by Crock-Pot could fill that void in your kitchen. It comes in a set of three — in red, gray, and blue — with matching lids and a glazed enamel finish. With a 9.6-ounce capacity and ability to withstand oven temperatures up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit, you can use them for more than serving soup, like as a vessel for individual party appetizers or mini chocolate lava cakes.
The Crock-Pot Ceramic Soup Pot Set is just $17.50 at Lowe's.
GraniteStone Diamond Aluminum Cooking Pan
Famous for its As Seen on TV commercials, the GraniteStone Diamond cooking pan is similar to the Blue Diamond fry pan, which is among the best for frying eggs. It's made with one sheet of aluminum (instead of ceramic) and a triple-layer nonstick coating that's infused with diamond and titanium, and free of PFOA chemicals. Along with cooking on electric and gas stovetops, you can use this fry pan for oven-roasting up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit.
The GraniteStone Diamond Aluminum Cooking Pan is available at Lowe's for $19.99.
Gibson Aluminum Cooking Pan with Lid
If you plan to make large portions or fry meats, this Gibson fry pan could be a lifesaver. The 3-inch height can protect your hands and stovetop from oil splashes while frying, and the interior coating prevents food from sticking and makes cleanup smoother. In addition to the Bakelite handle that stays cool, the lightweight aluminum construction makes the pan easy to maneuver despite its large size.
You can order the Gibson Aluminum Cooking Pan with Lid for $23.60 from Lowe's.
Oster 5-Piece Kitchen Tool Set
Cooking and serving utensils are essential tools that every kitchen should have, and this set from Oster is a great starting point if you don't already have some. Since they're made of solid silicone with wood-inspired ergonomic handles, you don't have to worry about food sticking to them or scratching your cookware as you stir, flip, and scoop. They're safe to use for high-heat cooking and can be cleaned in the dishwasher, too.
The Oster 5-Piece Kitchen Tool Set is available at Lowe's for $17.99.
Hastings Home Stainless Steel Measuring Cup Set
Since stainless steel is ideal for measuring dry ingredients, you can't go wrong with this set from Hastings Home. The best part is that it comes with five measuring cups and five measuring spoons, and each group can be neatly organized on its own removable hook ring. With the BPA-free silicone on the handles, they also provide a soft grip.
Grab the Hastings Home Stainless Steel Measuring Cup Set for $24.48 at Lowe's.
Gibson Home Steel Bakeware Set
If you're looking for a reliable set of bakeware on a budget, this one from Gibson is a fun option because of its speckled design. It includes a 13-by-8-inch turquoise rectangular baking dish for casseroles, a 8.5-by-4.25-inch orange loaf pan for sweet and savory bread recipes, and an 8-inch lime green round pan for cakes and quiches. With a carbon steel construction and nonstick ceramic interior coating, these are easy to clean and are free of PFOA and PTFE chemicals, too.
This Gibson Home Steel Bakeware Set is available at Lowe's for just $21.20.
Lodge Cast Iron Loaf Pan
Lodge has been making reliable cookware and bakeware since 1896 and is one of the top cast iron brands to buy. This 12-by-4.69-inch pre-seasoned loaf pan is ideal for baking everything from sandwich loaves to quick breads because the material is known for heating evenly. Made without PFAS chemicals in the United States, it features a handle on each side so that you can easily put it into and take it out of the oven without disturbing your creations.
You can get the Lodge Cast Iron Loaf Pan for $24.87 at Lowe's.
Hastings Home 2-Piece Steel Springform Pan
Baking cakes requires the right pans for the job, and springform pans are ideal because they're so versatile. Featuring a side latch design, this type of pan can be used to make classic baked cheesecake, flourless chocolate cake, and everything in between without messing up the presentation when you remove them. This carbon steel springform pan from Hastings Home provides the added convenience of a snap-on lid with a handle for transporting your cakes to gatherings.
Order the Hastings Home 2-Piece Steel Springform Pan from Lowe's for $14.06.
Gibson 5-Piece Aluminum Bakeware Set
To accommodate a variety of baking needs, consider grabbing this five-piece set from Gibson. It comes with a 15-inch cookie sheet, an 8.5-inch loaf pan, a muffin pan with six cups, and two round cake pans with diameters of 8.5 inches. Alongside the durable carbon steel construction, the insides of the pans feature nonstick coatings while the outsides are finished in vibrant colors.
The colorful Gibson 5-Piece Aluminum Bakeware Set is $18.43 at Lowe's, while the brand's simple gray version is also available for $23.98.
Oster 4-Piece Knife Set
If you plan to chop, dice, and slice ingredients for fresh meals, this Oster set is a great starting point. Featuring stainless steel blades on pattern-raised handles, you get three of the essentials: a 3.5-inch paring knife, 5-inch utility knife, and 8-inch chef's knife. Since not honing the blades regularly is one of the biggest mistakes you can make with kitchen knives, the set also comes with an 8-inch steel rod to keep the cutlery sharp.
This Oster 4-Piece Knife Set is available at Lowe's for $15.68.
Picnic Time Artisan Serving Plank
Chopping up ingredients can damage your knives and countertops over time, so you need a trusty cutting board to keep them safe. Made of acacia wood, this Picnic Time serving plank is 18 inches long, and you can use either side for cutting fruits and vegetables. The unique raw finish and live bark edge make it a lovely charcuterie board or piece to hang on your kitchen wall with the included natural twine rope.
You can order the Picnic Time Artisan Serving Plank for $24.95 from Lowe's.
Elama Lazy Susan Appetizer and Condiment Server Set
While a lazy Susan offers easy ways to organize your kitchen, it's hard to beat the convenience of its traditional purpose in the kitchen: to make food easy to serve and share at the table. The Elama lazy Susan comes with a bamboo turntable serving tray and six 7-ounce bowls that have a unique design and fit together to create a flower-like design on the tray.
Look for the Elama Lazy Susan Appetizer and Condiment Server Set at Lowe's for $20.99.
DII 12-Piece Melamine Dinnerware Set
If you're looking for a cost-effective solution to dinnerware for parties, these DII plates may be ideal. They're made with melamine, an organic compound that makes plastics stronger so that you can reuse them, reducing waste if you host a lot of gatherings. These simple plates are also a nice alternative to ceramic or glass when serving kids, because melamine won't break as easily if it's dropped.
The DII 12-Piece Melamine Dinnerware Set is $24.24 at Lowe's.
Gibson 12-Piece Ceramic Dinnerware Set
This set of 12 Gibson bowls could be the ideal addition to your dinnerware collection if you prefer ceramic. Featuring a simple yet elegant style reminiscent of fine dining, these Noble Court bowls have a crisp and glossy white finish that's perfect for mixing with other dishes, such as Martha Stewart dinnerware sets with pops of color, to create unique table settings. These bowls are suitable for serving everything from cereal to soup.
Grab the Gibson 12-Piece Ceramic Dinnerware Set at Lowe's for $23.96.
JoyJolt Everyday Drinking Glasses
You don't have to spend a lot to get quality-crafted drinking glasses, which JoyJolt has proven with these everyday cups. From a brand featured among the best-selling wine glass sets on Amazon and cheap champagne flutes for New Year's celebrations, these glasses have a 13-ounce capacity and are made from lead-free, mineralized crystal. Since they're completely clear, you also get to show off creative drinks, such as fruit-infused iced teas and cocktails with pretty layers.
You can order the JoyJolt Everyday Drinking Glasses for $19.48 at Lowe's.