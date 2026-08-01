16 Lowe's Kitchenware Must-Haves Under $25

When you're looking for kitchenware to equip your first kitchen or to replace worn-out items, a few types of places might come to mind first: mass merchandisers like Target and Walmart, home decor retailers like HomeGoods, specialty stores like Williams Sonoma, or online marketplaces like Amazon and Wayfair. A home improvement center like Lowe's may never even cross your mind, but you'll be surprised to find out how many kitchenware must-haves the store carries for less than $25.

Like most people, you might only go to Lowe's when you need tools, major kitchen appliances, cabinets, hardware and fixtures, or other building and renovation materials. However, the retailer can be a sort of one-stop shop for everything you need to cook and bake (except the groceries). From baking dishes, pots, and pans to cutlery, dinnerware, and serving dishes, you can find a little bit of everything at Lowe's. We have curated a list of must-have items that are priced below $25 and sold by the retailer, rather than marketplace sellers. While these items can be ordered for pickup or delivery, keep in mind that availability and prices may vary.