3 Easy Ways To Organize Your Kitchen With A Lazy Susan

Keeping your kitchen organized can feel like a never-ending task, but a simple tool such as a lazy Susan can make a big difference. To get expert advice on maximizing this spinning storage tool, Daily Meal spoke with Maria Baer, founder of The Baer Minimalist.

She shares creative and practical ways to use a lazy Susan to keep your kitchen tidy and functional. From organizing hard-to-reach pantry items to creating an easy-access spot for condiments in the fridge, Baer offers simple solutions that make everyday culinary tasks easier.

Baer also highlights the importance of measuring your space before choosing a turntable. Additionally, she suggests unexpected ways to use one, like storing your cleaning supplies under the sink or setting up a stylish station on the countertop near the stove for cooking essentials.