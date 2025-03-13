3 Easy Ways To Organize Your Kitchen With A Lazy Susan
Keeping your kitchen organized can feel like a never-ending task, but a simple tool such as a lazy Susan can make a big difference. To get expert advice on maximizing this spinning storage tool, Daily Meal spoke with Maria Baer, founder of The Baer Minimalist.
She shares creative and practical ways to use a lazy Susan to keep your kitchen tidy and functional. From organizing hard-to-reach pantry items to creating an easy-access spot for condiments in the fridge, Baer offers simple solutions that make everyday culinary tasks easier.
Baer also highlights the importance of measuring your space before choosing a turntable. Additionally, she suggests unexpected ways to use one, like storing your cleaning supplies under the sink or setting up a stylish station on the countertop near the stove for cooking essentials.
Maximize hard-to-reach spaces with a large lazy Susan
Deep cabinets, especially the ones above your fridge or those cavernous lower corner ones, can become a wasteland of forgotten items. But according to Maria Baer, a large lazy Susan can be a game-changer for these tricky spots.
"There are really large lazy Susans (18 to 20 inches in diameter) that can be a great resource in the deep cabinet that often feels like a dark hole above your refrigerator," she explains. These oversized turntables help keep everything within reach, whether it's snacks, pantry staples, cooking tools, or even adult beverages far out of kids' reach.
By simply spinning the turntable, you can easily access what you need without digging through cluttered cabinets and shelves. You can even pick up a large lazy Susan for that corner cabinet on Amazon. A lazy Susan (plus these 7 ways to make the most out of those hard-to-reach kitchen cabinets) will make life in your kitchen much easier and more organized.
Keep condiments organized in the refrigerator
If your refrigerator door is overflowing with jars and bottles, or you're constantly shuffling condiments around to find the right one, a lazy Susan can help. "You might also add a lazy Susan inside your refrigerator for condiments — especially if you have a tall or extra deep refrigerator space (or small kids looking to grab items)," Maria Baer suggests. A turntable makes it easy to see and reach everything without constantly moving things around, and this popular, highly-rated model on Amazon is perfect for the fridge.
This is especially useful for families with young children who may struggle to grab items from the back. With a simple spin, everything stays visible and accessible. It's also a good idea to use clear plastic or glass containers, so everyone can see what's stored in them without leaving the refrigerator door open longer than necessary.
Use a turntable for cooking essentials and cleaning supplies
A lazy Susan isn't just for food storage. It can also help streamline your cooking routine and even keep cleaning supplies organized. "Consider adding a turntable in the kitchen inside a pantry or cabinet to house oils, vinegars, and condiments or adding a beautiful wood or stone version to a space near your stove for your salt cellar and frequently used cooking items," Maria Baer suggests.
Keeping your most-used ingredients within arm's reach can make meal prep easier and more efficient. It's also a clever hack for cookie decorating parties, keeping all the sprinkles, icing, and candy toppings ready for use on a lazy Susan.
And if you have extra space under your sink, Baer also recommends using a turntable there: "This can be a great way to store kitchen cleaning supplies too." Instead of rummaging through a cluttered cabinet, simply spin the lazy Susan to quickly find what you need.