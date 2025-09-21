13 Martha Stewart Dinnerware Sets That Will Add A Pop Of Color To Your Kitchen
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Does your kitchen lack pizzazz? Maybe your cabinets are plain wood or painted all white or gray, but your countertops and walls blend in. There's certainly nothing wrong with these design choices, as they can create a seamless, bright, clean-feeling space — and you want your kitchen to feel clean. But if you want to make this room more colorful to suit your personality, you might feel like your kitchen is in desperate need of a remodel. You may be surprised, though, by how much of a difference a new, colorful dinnerware set can make.
Lifestyle innovator and entrepreneur Martha Stewart is known for her kitchen design ideas, and she loves to combine colorful and plain plates and glasses on her dining tables. In fact, choosing a color palette is one of her hosting tips to make your next party a smashing success. Fortunately, she has her own line of kitchenware on Amazon to get you started. Daily Meal has sifted through the dinner and tableware offerings to find the best new, in-stock items (with customer ratings of at least 4.5 out of 5 stars) that will add a pop of color to your kitchen. Keep in mind that all availability and prices are current as of this writing but may change over time.
Goodale Vintage Blue Stoneware 16-Piece Dinnerware Set
To add a vintage blue to your table setting, this Goodale stoneware set fits the bill. It comes with four each of the following: dinner plates, dessert plates, cereal bowls, and mugs. The outer rim on all 16 pieces is blue, and you can mix and match them with plain white dishes that you might already have in your kitchen.
Since patterned dish sets are one of the retro kitchen items that are cool again, you'll even be right on trend. Plus, the stoneware material (a type of ceramic) will add a bit of rustic charm to your table. You can purchase the Martha Stewart Goodale Vintage Blue Stoneware 16-Piece Dinnerware Set on Amazon for $59.99.
Martha Stewart Empress Bouquet-Decorated, 12-Piece Porcelain Dinnerware Set
The soft pink color in this empress bouquet-decorated tableware set brings elegance to both everyday and formal dining. Thanks to the delicate pattern, you get a classic design without being too bold, which is perfect for an intimate setting.
The four dinner plates, dessert plates, and cereal bowls (for a total of 12 pieces) are made of porcelain for durability and offer a fresh element of color, both on their own and when combined with any solid white or pink dinnerware you already have in your kitchen. You can purchase the Martha Stewart Empress Bouquet-Decorated, 12-Piece Porcelain Dinnerware Set in pink for $51.26.
Martha Stewart Maiden Crown 12-Piece Ceramic Dinnerware Set
For a bold statement in your kitchen, you can't go wrong with this maiden crown tableware set. The plates and bowls (four of each for a total of 12 pieces) are finished in a deep navy blue color and decorated with an intricate but minimal white floral design that really stands out and makes a stunning presentation.
Since these are made with vegan bone porcelain, they don't contain animal bone ash and are ethically crafted — and you'll still get lightweight, chip-resistant china. You can purchase the Martha Stewart Maiden Crown 12-Piece Ceramic Dinnerware Set for $69.99.
Martha Stewart Peony Floral 12-Piece Porcelain Dinnerware Set
Another elegant option, the peony floral dinnerware set from Martha Stewart brings a sophisticated element to every meal. It comes with four dinner plates, dessert plates, and dinner bowls with a wide, flat base for a total of 12 pieces.
While the dessert plates and dinner bowls feature a pink peony on the interior, the dinner plates only feature the outline of the stems and leaves in a pencil-drawn art style. This beautiful combination is versatile enough to pair with various tabletop designs and would even match with solid pink or green dishes. You can purchase the Martha Stewart Peony Floral 12-Piece Porcelain Dinnerware Set for $59.99.
Martha Stewart Portillo 12-Piece Reactive Stoneware Dinnerware Setv
One of the best kitchen design tips we've learned from celebrities is that bold colors can bring a space to life. For instance, the vivid dishes that Elton John and David Furnish have in their Los Angeles home add color to the all-white room. That's exactly what you can expect from Martha Stewart's Portillo reactive stoneware tableware (this means that the glaze finish is unique to each piece).
This set of dinner plates, salad plates, and cereal bowls — four of each for 12 pieces total — has a deep blue color that's sure to grab your guests' attention. Since it's a solid color, you can pair it with floral or patterned tableware. You can purchase the Martha Stewart Portillo 12-Piece Reactive Stoneware Dinnerware Set for $69.99.
Martha Stewart Christmas 12-Piece Stoneware Dinnerware Set
You might be hesitant to add a set of Christmas stoneware to your kitchen just for the sake of adding a pop of color. With the red-and-white plaid design on these plates and bowls, though, you'll be able to use them throughout fall and winter, even with their scattered pine trees.
This set includes 12 pieces — four dinner plates, dessert plates, and cereal bowls — that would pair well with solid green, red, or white tableware. You can purchase the Martha Stewart Christmas 12-Piece Stoneware Dinnerware Set for $46.15.
Martha Stewart Christmas Holiday 16-Piece Porcelain Dinnerware Set
Although not as versatile, this Christmas porcelain set of 16 pieces is still useful for more than just holiday dinners. The dessert plates and mugs have decorative, holiday-related wording in red, but the dinner plates and bowls only feature the red leaf and vine design around the edges.
These pieces would be particularly beautiful mixed with solid red plates and cups (or mugs), but white would pair nicely, too. In either case, you can use them to complement your table settings all through winter. You can purchase the Martha Stewart Christmas Holiday 16-Piece Porcelain Dinnerware Set for $79.99.
Martha Stewart Highbrook 8.5-Inch Handmade Jadeite Glass Cake Stand
Good presentation could be just the thing you need to put the finishing touches on your dessert. When you add this vintage-style dessert dishware to your collection, you can use it for 8-inch cakes or stackable treats like cookies, Danishes, muffins, and scones. The jadeite milk glass is handcrafted into a delicate loop design around the edge and a sturdy base underneath. It's also coated with a light green, high-gloss finish, bringing a lovely touch of color to your countertop or dining table.
Because of its color and loop design, one Amazon reviewer used this item as a decorative fruit bowl, while others have used it as part of their Christmas holiday decor. You can purchase the Martha Stewart Highbrook 8.5-Inch Handmade Jadeite Glass Cake Stand on Amazon for $37.99.
Martha Stewart Highbrook 10-Inch Jadeite Cake Stand With Glass Dome
Also handmade with jadeite milk glass, this soft green cake stand is slightly larger and suitable for holding 9-inch cakes and other baked goods. It has a much simpler design with a raised rim that can hold the 9.45-inch glass dome in place — and its simplicity won't distract from your delicious creations. In fact, the lid is made entirely of glass so you can clearly see what's inside.
You can use the cake stand without the lid, though, and as a multipurpose item. One reviewer showed that it makes a good centerpiece with a large candle and sea shells. Along with a high-gloss finish, it also has a wide, sturdy pedestal. You can purchase the Martha Stewart Highbrook 10-Inch Jadeite Cake Stand With Glass Dome for $49.99.
Martha Stewart Highbrook 11-Inch Handmade Jadeite Glass Cake Stand
For an elegant look, this handmade jadeite milk glass cake stand has a slightly raised rim that flows into dainty ruffles around the edges. With a mint green color and high-gloss finish, this design has the look of vintage kitchen design trends Daily Meal wants to bring back. However, it's slightly bigger than the aforementioned stands, so you could fit a 10-inch cake or (or many stackable baked goods) in the center.
You could even use this cake stand as a fancy display for a set of dishes — like the peony set above — on your countertop, or use it as a table centerpiece with seasonal decorations. You can purchase the Martha Stewart Highbrook 11-Inch Handmade Jadeite Glass Cake Stand for $37.99.
Martha Stewart Chauncey 5-Piece Handmade Hobnail Pitcher And Glassware Set
Drinkware is an important part of tableware, and Martha Stewart offers a variety of options. One such option is this handmade hobnail glassware set that comes with everything you need to serve a small get-together: four 11-ounce tumblers and a 44-ounce glass pitcher in a translucent, soft pink color.
This set is perfect for making fruit-infused drinks, teas, and pretty pitcher cocktails for easy entertaining, like a boozy lemonade pitcher. Because of its raised hobnail design, this set also adds a retro touch to your gatherings. You can even put the pieces in the dishwasher for convenience — just keep them on the top rack. You can purchase the Martha Stewart Chauncey 5-Piece Handmade Hobnail Pitcher And Glassware Set for $51.33.
Martha Stewart Chauncey 14.3-Ounce Hobnail Handmade Glass Tumblers
Available in green and pink for mixing and matching, these handmade hobnail glass tumblers can be combined with the aforementioned pitcher set. Since these glasses have a larger capacity — 14.3 ounces each — consider using them for the adults at your next gathering and using the smaller glasses for any kids who attend.
On the other hand, we can picture a table of the smaller tumblers used as flower or tea light candle centerpieces, and the larger ones (preferably in the opposite color) can be used as drinking glasses. You can purchase the Martha Stewart Chauncey 14.3-Ounce Hobnail Handmade Glass Tumblers in green for $38.40 and in pink for 39.99, both through Amazon.
Martha Stewart Chauncey 14.3-Ounce Hobnail Handmade Glass Goblets
Although they feature a familiar handmade hobnail design, these glass goblets can still add a special elegance to your kitchen. The short stem and ripples in the base make them ideal for special occasions like anniversaries or just a fancy gathering with adult friends and family. Use them for serving your favorite beverages, whether they're spiked or not.
Also, despite these goblets' delicate design, they can still go on the top rack of your dishwasher. You can purchase the Martha Stewart Chauncey 14.3-Ounce Hobnail Handmade Glass Goblets in pink for $39.99 through Amazon.