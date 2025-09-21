13 Martha Stewart Dinnerware Sets That Will Add A Pop Of Color To Your Kitchen

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Does your kitchen lack pizzazz? Maybe your cabinets are plain wood or painted all white or gray, but your countertops and walls blend in. There's certainly nothing wrong with these design choices, as they can create a seamless, bright, clean-feeling space — and you want your kitchen to feel clean. But if you want to make this room more colorful to suit your personality, you might feel like your kitchen is in desperate need of a remodel. You may be surprised, though, by how much of a difference a new, colorful dinnerware set can make.

Lifestyle innovator and entrepreneur Martha Stewart is known for her kitchen design ideas, and she loves to combine colorful and plain plates and glasses on her dining tables. In fact, choosing a color palette is one of her hosting tips to make your next party a smashing success. Fortunately, she has her own line of kitchenware on Amazon to get you started. Daily Meal has sifted through the dinner and tableware offerings to find the best new, in-stock items (with customer ratings of at least 4.5 out of 5 stars) that will add a pop of color to your kitchen. Keep in mind that all availability and prices are current as of this writing but may change over time.