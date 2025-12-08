12 Cheap Champagne Flutes To Buy This New Year's Eve
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Celebrating the end of the year and the coming of a new one with something bubbly has been a strong tradition since the 1800s. In fact, whipping up cocktails, such as the New Year's sparkler, champagñerita, and holiday sunset fizz, is one of the food tips for hosting the best New Year's Eve party. You also need to have plenty of glasses to go around, whether you're entertaining a small or large group. Fortunately, you can purchase cheap champagne flutes for your New Year's Eve party.
From glasses with and without stems to plastic alternatives, Amazon has a variety of champagne flute sets for less than $40. Daily Meal sifted through the options to find the glasses with at least 4.5 stars from over 400 reviews. Keep in mind that the availability and prices provided are accurate at the time of writing and subject to change. And, here's a recommendation: Don't avoid one of these options just because it includes more glasses than you may need. It never hurts to have extra because you can always use the champagne flutes to make your own Valentine's Day charcuterie rose or to serve cold soups and desserts.
UMI UMIZILI Classic Champagne Flutes, Set of 12
Made with lead-free glass, the UMI UMIZILI Classic Champagne Flutes are durable enough to go in the dishwasher for easy clean-up after your party. The flutes have the classic, rounded oval design and stem that you probably picture when you think about drinking champagne. The glasses are also very clear, so you won't have trouble seeing the bubbles in your glass dance. Holding 6 ounces, the set of 12 glasses is priced at $33.59.
JoyJolt Layla Champagne Glasses, Set of 4
Created in the Czech Republic, JoyJolt Layla Champagne Glasses are crafted with premium materials to be transparent and durable enough for dishwasher cleaning. They have a classic design with a stem, a slight angle at the bottom of the bowl for extra style, and a taper at the top to prevent the bubbles from escaping. Priced at $28.76, you get four of these glasses in the set.
BACLIFE Champagne Flutes, Set of 6
These BACLIFE Champagne Flutes have been hand-blown by master craftsmen, creating lead-free, crystal clear glasses for drinking Champagne and sparkling wine. Capable of holding 7.5 ounces, the slender design from the slightly tapered bowl to the stem to the base is seamless and smooth. The set of six glasses costs $36.36, and they are dishwasher-safe.
BACLIFE Crystal Champagne Flutes, Set of 6
Another set of hand-blown glasses made by master craftsmen using traditional techniques, these BACLIFE Crystal Champagne Flutes have a more modern design. Rather than the slightly tapered, oval bowl of classic flutes, these have a non-tapered, rectangular shape. The elegant aesthetic remains smooth, though, and is enhanced by the transparent glass, which puts your fizzy drink on display. With similar pricing to the brand's traditional champagne flutes, a set of six costs $35.29.
JoyJolt Milo Stemless Champagne Flutes, Set of 8
For a classic design without the stem, grab these JoyJolt Milo Stemless Champagne Flutes. They have slightly tapered bowls with flat bases, so they're easy to hold and won't wobble when you set them on the counter or table. Plus, their durable construction means that these glasses can go in the dishwasher for a quick and easy cleanup. These stemless champagne flutes have a capacity of 9.5 ounces and come in a set of eight for $34.95.
KooK Stemless Champagne Flutes, Set of 8
Another tapered, stemless option, these KooK Champagne Flutes have a slender silhouette. The rounded base of the bowl features a flat bottom, so there's no wobbling when you set it down. The glass itself is chip-resistant and durable enough to go in the dishwasher and even the freezer. With a capacity of 9.4 ounces, these flutes are perfect for enjoying your favorite classic mimosa recipe on New Year's morning, too. This set of eight is priced at $21.95, but if you need fewer glasses, KooK has a set of four stemless champagne flutes for $16.95.
Ciaell Plastic Champagne Flutes, Pack of 24
If you're looking for an unbreakable option for guests sipping bubbly during your New Year's Eve party, the Ciaell Plastic Champagne Flutes are a good option. They have a sophisticated, squared bowl and stem. Made with BPA-free plastic, these glasses may be labeled disposable but have a heavy-duty design that can withstand daily use. Just keep in mind that they need to be washed by hand to maintain the clear presentation and structure. With a 6-ounce capacity, you get a pack of 24 flutes for $36.99. There's also a silver-rimmed option for the same price and a gold-rimmed option for $39.99.
SUREHOME Plastic Champagne Flutes, Pack of 40
These SUREHOME Plastic Champagne Flutes are completely free of BPA and can be recycled. Despite the lightweight design, these are durable, can be hand-washed for reuse, and won't shatter. Keep in mind that these glasses come in two parts — a bowl and a base with a short stem — that are easy to assemble. The design is different, too, featuring a rim that's wider than the bottom of the bowl. Capable of holding 5 ounces, these flutes come in a pack of 40 for $21.99. There are also gold-rimmed and gold-glitter options for the same price. Additionally, you can choose from packs of 20 and 100 for less than $40. A 200-count is available for $49.99 as well if you're planning a huge New Year's Eve bash.
JOLLY CHEF Plastic Champagne Flutes, Pack of 100
Another BPA-free, plastic option, these JOLLY CHEF Champagne Flutes are made of hard, durable plastic that can be hand-washed and reused. These 4.5-ounce glasses may be super lightweight, but they're well-made. They come in two pieces that you assemble; the bowl slides right into the base. Since there's no stem, you get to fill your sparkling beverage from rim to base. Coming in a pack of 100 for $28.99, you could use any leftovers for your favorite classic Bellini recipe. You also have the option to order a 50-pack for $20.59 or a 36-pack of gold-rimmed flutes for $18.59.
Munfix Plastic Gold Rimmed Champagne Flutes, Pack of 50
If you want glasses with a special touch, these Munfix Plastic Gold Rimmed Champagne Flutes could be just what you're looking for. They're made with non-toxic plastic and come with a bit of gold trim around the rim. Plus, the flutes are heavy-duty, so that you can wash them by hand and reuse them. If you don't plan to reuse them, though, you can toss them into the recycling bin. The 5-ounce glasses come in two pieces without a distinguished stem, and a pack of 50 costs $26.99. Other options are available, too: Plain clear for $20.99, silver glitter for $26.98, and gold glitter for $29.99
FOCUSLINE Plastic Stemless Champagne Flutes, Pack of 24
For glasses that are even more stable in your hand or on the table, these FOCUSLINE Plastic Stemless Champagne Flutes might be just the ticket. They're made of high-quality PET plastic, so they're non-toxic. The material is also heavy-duty and thickened, so the 9-ounce glasses aren't easy to scratch or break. While you can recycle them, you can also hand-wash and reuse them. The pack of 24 is available for $20.99, while gold-rimmed flutes are available for $20.39, too.
N9R Plastic Stemless Gold Rimmed Champagne Flutes, Pack of 12
The N9R Plastic Champagne Flutes are another stemless option with a gold rim for an elegant touch. Made of food-grade plastic with a glass-like transparency, they're durable and resist breaking. However, they aren't suitable for cleaning in the dishwasher, so you should only wash them by hand if you plan to reuse them. And, there are many ways that you can use these glasses again. Tequila tastes better in a champagne flute than a shot glass, for instance. You can grab a 12-pack of these 9-ounce glasses for $15.99, or get a 24-pack for $23.99, or a 36-pack for $32.99.