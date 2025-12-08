12 Cheap Champagne Flutes To Buy This New Year's Eve

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Celebrating the end of the year and the coming of a new one with something bubbly has been a strong tradition since the 1800s. In fact, whipping up cocktails, such as the New Year's sparkler, champagñerita, and holiday sunset fizz, is one of the food tips for hosting the best New Year's Eve party. You also need to have plenty of glasses to go around, whether you're entertaining a small or large group. Fortunately, you can purchase cheap champagne flutes for your New Year's Eve party.

From glasses with and without stems to plastic alternatives, Amazon has a variety of champagne flute sets for less than $40. Daily Meal sifted through the options to find the glasses with at least 4.5 stars from over 400 reviews. Keep in mind that the availability and prices provided are accurate at the time of writing and subject to change. And, here's a recommendation: Don't avoid one of these options just because it includes more glasses than you may need. It never hurts to have extra because you can always use the champagne flutes to make your own Valentine's Day charcuterie rose or to serve cold soups and desserts.