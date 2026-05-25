13 Essential Utensils You Need For Your First Kitchen

Moving into your first apartment or home is such an exciting time for so many reasons. It usually means independence, establishment, a decent-paying job, and — the best part — decorating and stocking your new place. When it comes to the kitchen, the first thing you might think of is filling your fridge and cabinets with food, but there's not a whole lot you can do with it if you don't have the proper equipment to cook. This can be overwhelming, so in an effort to help you out, Daily Meal has come up with a list of 13 absolute necessities you'll reach for time and time again when you're preparing meals.

Our list was established with convenience and necessity in mind. While we love a unique kitchen gadget (like meat claws for easily shredding chicken), we tried to include items that perform many tasks and that most people use multiple times a week whether they're making a soup, pasta, salad, a stovetop-cooked, or oven-roasted meal. As you put together your home and kitchen and begin to cook on a regular basis, you'll of course discover specific tools you want for your cooking style and your favorite dishes. But until then, these should get you by comfortably.