13 Of The Best-Selling Wine Glass Sets On Amazon
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
If wine is on the menu for your next holiday celebration or gathering with friends, you should make sure that you have enough wine glasses to go around. It can also be beneficial to have a variety on hand since the glass you use for wine matters for appropriately exposing the wine to oxygen and either releasing or trapping its aromas. While choosing among the tens of thousands of sets available in stores and online can be overwhelming, Amazon gives you a way to sort through the mass of wine glass sets so that you can choose from the best sellers.
From long-stem glasses and stemless tumblers to classic, coupe, and flute styles, there are still a lot of options in the massive online retailer's best-sellers search results. That's why Daily Meal took the liberty of sorting through them for you. We even took it a step further by finding the best-selling wine glasses rated at least 4.5 stars and with more than 200 reviews. Just keep in mind that the availability and prices of the curated items below are accurate as of writing and could change.
SHYRC Long-Stem Wine Glasses
Made of sturdy glass, SHYRC Long-Stem Wine Glasses are a classic, all-purpose option for various occasions. They feature smooth rims and exceptionally clear, high-quality glass for a visually pleasing wine-drinking experience. Although the glasses are sturdy, you should still wash them by hand. With a 12-ounce capacity, there are several purchasing options so that you can get as few or as many as you need for your gathering: Six for $25.99, eight for $29.99, and 12 for $39.99.
C CREST Long-Stem Wine Glasses
The C CREST Long-Stem Wine Glasses are another traditional option with a capacity of 12 ounces, making them ideal for 6 to 8-ounce servings. With the flat bases and long stems, the design makes it comfortable and natural to hold and set down the glasses. Best of all, the glass itself is chip and scratch-resistant, and it even holds up in the dishwasher. This set of eight is available for $25.99.
FAWLES Stemless Glass Wine Tumblers
With a capacity of 15 ounces, these FAWLES Stemless Glass Wine Tumblers are made of durable, non-leaded glass. They can go in the dishwasher for convenience, and the superior clarity of the glass makes them sparkle. Each ultra-thin rim is laser-cut, and the shape of the bowl allows wine to breathe, enhancing the aroma. Coming in a set of 12, you can buy these glasses for $39.99.
JoyJolt Layla Italian Stemmed Wine Glasses
Making high-quality glassware since 2014, JoyJolt is a family-owned, Brooklyn-based company that makes a wide range of products available on Amazon. Each set of four JoyJolt Layla Italian Stemmed Wine Glasses showcases the vibrant color of your wines while providing reinforced stems for stability and comfort. Along with being dishwasher-safe for an easy, sparkling clean, the different glasses make it easy to complete your collection so that you have the right type of glass for every occasion. You can get the 13.5-ounce white wine glasses for $49.95, 17-ounce red wine glasses for $33.95, and 6.7-ounce champagne flutes for $28.95.
LUNA & MANTHA Stemless Wine Glasses
The modern design of the LUNA & MANTHA Stemless Wine Glasses features ultra-clear crystal that makes wine look beautiful in your hands. With an 18-ounce capacity, these glasses are light to hold and feature smooth rims with sturdy bases for an even balance even when you've finished drinking. You don't have to relegate these glasses to only wine, either. Use them for cocktails, sipping spirits, and mixed drinks, too. Plus, you can put them in the dishwasher. These glasses are available in a set of two for $13.99, a set of four for $19.99, a set of six for $23.79, and a set of 12 for $32.99.
JoyJolt Spirits Stemless Wine Glasses
In another modern design, the JoyJolt Spirits Stemless Wine Glasses are made with lead-free, shatter-resistant glass. They have a crystal-clear, smooth finish and a wide bowl so that you can fully appreciate your wine's aroma, flavors, and appearance. Instead of stems, these have a stable, wobble-free base. Additionally, you can put these in the dishwasher and use them for more than just drinking wine. The set of four comes in two sizes: 15 ounces for $21.95 and 19 ounces for $19.95.
Qipecedm Ribbed Coupe Glasses
The vintage style of the Qipecedm Ribbed Coupe Glasses can take drinking wine at any gathering to the next level. Made with lead-free crystal, these 10-ounce glasses are mouth-blown and handmade to be durable enough for clinking toasts and cleaning in the dishwasher. You can drink more than just wine out of them, too. Use them for all types of cocktails and spirits, or switch things up and drink your next beer from these wine glasses. Or, serve cold desserts in them to make the treat super fancy. You can get this set of four for just $24.99.
BACLIFE Champagne Flutes
If you're celebrating with Champagne or sparkling wine, enhance the appearance and flavor with these BACLIFE Champagne Flutes. The durable and transparent lead-free crystal allows you to see the bubbles dance as you drink. These glasses are hand-blown, cut, and polished by experienced craftsmen for smooth, thin results that aim to enhance the aesthetics and taste of your bubbly. With a capacity of 7.5 ounces, this set of six is priced at $36.36.
Hlukana Unbreakable Stemmed Wine Glasses
Do you have concerns about your wine glasses shattering? You don't have to worry about that with the Hlukana Unbreakable Stemmed Wine Glasses. With a 16-ounce capacity, they're made with BPA-free plastic to resist breaks and chips, but the quality plastic still has a clear, glass-like transparency. The design with a smooth rim also allows you to taste the flavors and smell the aromas of your favorite wines. For additional peace of mind, these glasses have a stable base and can go on the top rack of your dishwasher. The set of six is available for $24.99.
AW BRIDAL Mr. and Mrs. Stemmed Wine Glasses
If you're celebrating a special occasion, such as an anniversary, with just your partner, these AW BRIDAL Mr. and Mrs. Stemmed Wine Glasses can make it even more special. These 12-ounce glasses are made with traditional glassblowing techniques using lead-free crystal. Since they're stronger than regular glass, they can safely go in the dishwasher. The glasses come in a set with a wine opener and wine stopper — all neatly arranged in a natural pine keepsake box with a latch closure and thick cushioning. Grab this set for yourself or as a gift for $29.99, or choose from 50th and 60th anniversary options.
BACLIFE Hand-Blown, Long-Stem Wine Glasses
Another option from BACLIFE is its Hand-Blown, Long-Stem Wine Glasses. Like the brand's champagne flutes, these are blown with traditional methods by master artisans using lead-free crystal, and the rim is cut with laser precision. Their shape, polished finish, and transparent clarity enhance your wine's appearance in the glass, as well as its flavor in your mouth. In addition, the seamless design makes the stem strong and durable, although they should still be washed by hand. A set of four of these 23-ounce glasses costs $41.99.
Gabriel-Glas StandArt Crystal Stemmed Wine Glasses
Made in Europe, Gabriel-Glas StandArt Crystal Stemmed Wine Glasses are designed in a seamless construction using high-quality, lead-free crystal for proper decanting. The rim is laser-cut for precision detail and thinness, and the body is diamond-polished for chip resistance. Their high durability also makes them dishwasher safe. In fact, the 16-ounce glassware has been EU tested to ensure brilliance even after 1,000 cycles. If you don't mind spending more on these wine glasses than the others on this list, drink a variety of wines, and are picky about which type of wine glass you prefer, you can get a set of two for $68.99, four for $132.99, and six for $195.85.
JoyJolt Milo Stemless Champagne Flutes
If you like the JoyJolt brand but need glasses specifically for drinking bubbly, its Milo Stemless Champagne Flutes are a great option. The glass is thick and robust but not too heavy, and the bottom is flat for perfect balance when you set it down. Additionally, the slender crystal glass is bubble-free (except for the bubbles you're drinking) and strong with an iridescent coating that doesn't flake or chip when you put it in the dishwasher. This set of eight, 9.5-ounce glasses is priced at $34.95.