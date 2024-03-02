11 Sweet And Savory Bread Recipes

Not many things are as comforting as the smell of a loaf of freshly baked bread in the oven. Perhaps this has been written into our DNA. According to research published in the journal PNAS, archaeobotanical evidence from modern-day Jordan indicates that humans have been baking and consuming bread since 14,000 years ago. In the thousands of years since, bread making featuring a myriad of cultivated grains has spread to cultures across the globe, making bread one of the most invaluable sources of sustenance for a large percentage of the human population.

More recently, lots of people took to baking bread during the early days of lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Social media feeds across every platform became inundated with photos of freshly baked loaves of banana bread and sourdough starters. There's some compelling evidence for why this may have been an adaptive way of dealing with stress and improving mental health during uncertainty. Simply, baking inspires creativity, helps us connect, and is a tactile method of self-care.

Regardless of the inspiration behind wanting to bake bread, the number of recipes for flatbreads, yeast bread, and quick bread is multifold. From breakfast to lunch to dinner and beyond, whatever kind of loaf your heart and taste buds desire, our recipe developers here at Daily Meal have you covered. Read on for the best sweet and savory bread recipes to bake for any occasion.