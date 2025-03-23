21 Great Value Snacks Ranked From Worst To Best

Snacks are a mainstay in my home and, assumedly, in homes of busy families everywhere. They offer conveniently ready food for whenever you have a small craving to satisfy and are often portable. However, grocery store foods continue to cost more, and store brands like Great Value are a great way to cut your food costs. Unfortunately, not all Great Value snacks are worth buying — a few aren't even palatable.

Usually, determining which Great Value snacks are good buys and which are gross would be a matter of trial and error — potentially leading to a waste of your hard-earned money for certain products. Thankfully, you don't have to undertake this because I had the chance to try 21 of the brand's offerings available at my local Walmart and rank them from worst to best. (And if you want to learn about their knock-off candy bars, we did that hard work for you, too.)

I considered taste, smell, appearance, and pricing when creating this ranking, relying on my food industry experience and personal snack consumption history. Since so many of these snacks are aimed largely at kids, I also considered my children's opinion for relevant items. A full explanation of my methodology is available at the end of this article. Let's get into it.