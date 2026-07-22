5 Frozen Chicken Burritos Ranked Worst To Best

Frozen chicken burritos should be a freezer staple. They're generally affordable, cook quickly, and are more filling than many quick food options. You can even turn them into a whole meal with a pot of delicious Spanish rice and some canned black beans, seasoned to your liking. But chicken burritos aren't worth a penny if they don't taste edible and, unfortunately, many suffer from artificial flavor notes, weird textures, and other unsavory things that quickly ruin your appetite. How can you tell which frozen chicken burritos are going to offer the best experience, and which aren't worth so much as a second glance? I set out to answer this question for you, so that you can skip the guesswork.

I personally tasted every frozen chicken burrito that I could get my hands on in my local area, and judged them based primarily on taste and texture when eaten exactly as-is, using my food industry experience. You can find my full methodology at the end of this article if you're interested in learning more. Now, ready to find out which frozen chicken burritos you'll be wanting to toss into your grocery cart? Let's get into it.