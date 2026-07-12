14 Store-Bought Mustard Brands Ranked Worst To Best

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Mustard is a versatile condiment that goes on a wide range of foods, from cheese-stuffed hot dogs to hamburgers and beyond. As an ingredient, mustard is included in favorite dishes like potato salad, mustard chicken, and classic deviled eggs, to name a few. But, if you're like most people, you don't think much about the mustard you grab off the shelf, and instead snag whatever is cheapest or most convenient. However, there are an astonishing amount of store-bought mustard brands, and not all are created equal. Knowing which brands are most worth your hard-earned money can help elevate any dish you use mustard in.

During my time in the food industry, I made regular use of varying types of mustard, including yellow, spicy brown, Dijon, and whole grain — a trend I've continued in the decades before and after at home. I've since discovered the difference that the best store-bought mustard brands can make in whatever dishes I use them in. As for which of those brands are truly the best? That's a question I endeavored to answer through a combination of taste testing and external customer reviews, reporting my findings here by ranking each brand from worst to best. You can find more about my methodology at the end of this article. Now, let's get into it.