12 Canned Kidney Beans, Ranked From Worst To Best

Canned kidney beans are a pantry staple that can be used to quickly whip together some all-American chili or some tasty baked beans, among countless other things. But if you look in most grocery stores, you'll be bombarded with an overwhelmingly wide assortment of options, including both dark red and light red kidney beans, from numerous different brands. As with all things, choosing the best possible option available to you is the only guaranteed way to create the most delicious dishes, but how do you know which canned kidney beans are best, and which deserve to be left where you found them?

I set out to answer this question by taste-testing 12 types of canned kidney beans side-by-side, choosing to eat them without alteration for the fairest assessment possible — that means I didn't even include normal seasonings, like salt and pepper, the way I normally would. Taste and texture were the things I used to decide whether a can of kidney beans was good (or not), using my experience and extensive food industry background to do so. Although nutrition was not a large contributing factor, I did make note of it below for each option, so that people with dietary considerations can make the best choice based on their unique needs. You can learn more about my methodology at the end of this article, if you're interested. For now, let's get into all of these canned kidney beans, and perhaps help you find your new favorite.