6 Aldi Cheeses That Are Worth Buying And 3 To Skip

There are few foods I love more than cheese, and I can be a bit of a snob about the options I'll eat at times. For example, I use only the best cheeses for my mac and cheese, opting for those varieties that will provide the creamiest, most complex profiles to one of my favorite comfort dishes. When it comes to snacking cheese, I have a select few favorites, which includes my go-to Aldi Emporium Selection cheeses, like the grocer's sliced mozzarella cheese log and its cranberry cinnamon goat's cheese. But, for as much of a cheese snob as I can be, I'm always ready to give new varieties their fair shot. And recently, I began to wonder what other delicious yet affordable options Aldi was hiding away on its shelves. Which Aldi cheeses are worth buying, and which are better left at the store?

Much to my excitement, I was given the opportunity to research the answer by trying nine unique Aldi cheese types from various brands. I put my food industry background and other relevant experiences to use, assessing the taste, texture, and smell of each cheese. Once I'd come to a thoughtful conclusion, I reported my findings back here, so you don't have to suffer through any personal experimentation — instead, you can just choose from the best cheeses Aldi has to offer. You can find my full methodology at the end of this article if you're interested in knowing more.

Ready to discover your new favorite Aldi cheeses? Let's get into it.