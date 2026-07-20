12 Common Customer Complaints About McDonald's

As one of the biggest fast food chains in both the United States and the world, and arguably the one that takes up the most cultural space, McDonald's has served a lot of customers over the years — and we mean a lot. Around 63 million people visit or order McDonald's online every single day across the globe, and amidst all of those customers, there are bound to be a few who aren't fully satisfied. At that scale, it's inevitable — but what's interesting is that, for all its limitless resources and customer feedback, McDonald's still seems to fall short in key areas when it comes to diner experience. If you thought its customers would be shy about voicing their complaints, you'd be mistaken.

Some common customer complaints about McDonald's will be familiar to a lot of people who have eaten there over the years. Declining food quality, a strict cutoff for breakfast, and a perceived loss of charm are amongst the most frequent gripes. Other complaints have popped up more recently, from unmixed McFlurries and self-service kiosks being a relatively new source of stress for its patrons. We've already discussed the customer habits that McDonald's employees can't stand; now, let's flip the script and look at what McDonald's does that annoys its customers.