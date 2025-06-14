For Better McDonald's Fries, Ask For An Extra Cup And Salt On The Side

McDonald's fries are consistently satisfying with their perfectly crisp exterior, fluffy inside, and signature flavor. While they're already hard to improve upon, there's actually a trick to get fresher fries and make them more convenient for on-the-go eating. Simply order fries without salt, then request a cup and salt packets on the side.

Ordering fries without salt is just one of the many hacks to know before ordering at McDonald's (check out our list for more). Since McDonald's adds salt immediately after cooking, asking for unsalted fries guarantees a freshly-made batch that arrives piping hot. Once your order is ready, ask for a large cup and salt packets. Pour salt into the cup, add your fries, then cover the opening with your hand or a napkin, and shake vigorously. This hack is particularly useful when ordering during quiet hours, when those already-made fries sit out longer and begin to lose flavor. The fresh oil coating helps the salt stick perfectly, while the cup's extra space allows the fries to move freely, creating an even salt distribution on every piece.

Since the salt is literally in your hands, you have control over the sodium content, which is great for those limiting their intake. If eating in the car, that cup of fries fits perfectly in the cup holder, making it easy to grab a few while driving. Alternatively, you can lift the cup and pour a few fries directly into your mouth, as if taking a sip. No more messy fingers and greasy steering wheels. That cup of fries is crave-worthy yet clean — a win-win!