That Half-Slice Of Cheese On Your McDonald's Filet-O-Fish Is No Mistake

McDonald's is not shy about adding cheese to its menu items ... except for its one seafood offering. Historically, the Filet-O-Fish is topped with only one slice of cheese cut in half. It may feel like a mistake, but McDonald's does this on purpose — the product description on the fast food company's website confirms that each Filet-O-Fish sandwich includes one "Pasteurized Process American Cheese Half Slice." While your first guess as to why this particular menu item gets less cheese might be for cost-saving reasons, it is actually done to maintain a delicate flavor balance.

When it comes to the McDonald's seafood option, the cheese doesn't exactly hang off all four sides of the square fish patty. In fact, the Filet-O-Fish cheese is known for sliding off – and with the company only giving out a half-slice per sandwich, we can't risk any of it slipping out the side. McDonald's spokesperson Julie Caturano told Journal Star that the sandwich is intentionally made with less cheese than usual because it "complements the taste, rather than overwhelming it." The tartar sauce on a Filet-O-Fish also carries a powerful flavor that may not mix well with too much cheese. Considering that most people would not ordinarily pair cheese with seafood, it makes sense that the sandwich would have slightly less cheese than other menu items.