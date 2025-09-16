Customers Say These 10 Fast Food Chains Have Seriously Dipped In Quality In 2025

The fast food industry has been undergoing major shakeups since the 2020 pandemic, and many of these businesses have struggled to adjust. Now with tariffs and other factors causing more economic uncertainty, the climate hasn't gotten any easier to navigate, and value-conscious customers are noticing changes at their favorite chains. From noticeably smaller portions and higher prices to falling customer service standards, slippages have been getting more and more apparent at customers' best-loved fast food joints. According to a 2025 survey by the American Consumer Satisfaction Index (ACSI), precious few quick-service restaurant chains improved over the last year; in fact, for every chain that moved up in customer satisfaction, two of them dropped a point or more. ACSI got the results by randomly surveying 16,381 people in the U.S. between April 2024 and March 2025.

Now more than ever, consumers are making their voices heard, and fast food fans are no exception. With fast casual restaurants vying for customers' precious patronage, people have an abundance of options, meaning that any slip in quality can have far-reaching effects as diners gravitate towards spots with better and more consistent food and service. One look at social media sites like Reddit and business review hubs such as Trustpilot shows that people are not shy about expressing their disappointment with recent industry-wide trends that have compromised the experiences at their favorite eateries. Taking into account the ACSI survey as well as customer sentiment from across the web, these are the 10 fast food chains whose quality has seriously dropped so far this year.