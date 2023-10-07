McDonald's Filet-O-Fish Might Be Fresher Than You Think

An unlikely hit at the restaurant, McDonald's Filet-O-Fish sandwich is a far cry from the burgers and chicken found at most other fast-food chains. While the menu offering is most popular during the Lenten season, a time when Catholics typically avoid eating meat on Fridays, the sandwich is actually available all year long. According to the chain's preceding Manager of Culinary Innovation Mike Haracz, the sandwich is a whole lot fresher than many people are aware of.

Haracz has made quite a name for himself on TikTok, where he frequently answers questions and provides greater insight into McDonald's and its practices. When asked for his opinion of the restaurant's only fish sandwich, he cleared up many common misconceptions, particularly regarding freshness. Haracz explained that the fish that makes up the sandwich is processed within just a few hours of being caught. He also highlighted the sustainable practices the chain uses when it comes to sourcing its fish, which may come as a surprise to many.