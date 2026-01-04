10 Customer Habits That McDonald's Employees Can't Stand

You'd think people would know how to place a drive-thru order at McDonald's by now, but apparently it's not that simple. McDonald's employees frequently have to deal with folks driving straight past the first drive-thru window (where you pay for your items or order if there's no speaker system) and heading straight to the second one (where you pick up your food).

It's no great shock this is super-irritating for everyone involved, but most of all for the workers. McDonald's employees may not be able to take orders or payment at this second window, nor do they have the time to relay your requests back to the people at the first window. Beyond this, it also adds way more time to everything, and you either have to reverse back to the first one (which isn't easy if there's another car behind you) or go around and start again.

Another irritating quirk customers have is dawdling at the first window after they've paid for their items. Although this might seem harmless if there's no one behind you, hanging around may well get the employee serving you in trouble since McDonald's workers are monitored for how quickly they move customers through. If you park up and don't move forward, they may not hit the goals required and could face disciplinary action through no fault of their own.