We Tasted 10 McDonald's Breakfast Menu Items And Ranked Them From Worst To Best

As someone who was born and raised in the South, I'm no stranger to biscuits and gravy. That said, quality can vary dramatically between restaurants, and I wasn't exactly sure what to expect from McDonald's on this one. On the one hand, biscuits and gravy is a relatively simple dish that just about anyone with some basic cooking skills can make. But on the other hand, there's still a lot that can go wrong. The biscuits can be mushy. The gravy can get too thick and pasty. The sausage can be chopped too fine and become granular, robbing the gravy of texture. As it turns out, the sausage and gravy biscuit that McDonald's served me was guilty of all these offenses.

The taste of the gravy itself wasn't too bad, though it was a bit bland. It also had a decent consistency, similar to cream. The biscuits, however, were flavorless. Each bite was like putting a forkful of wet flour into my mouth. McDonald's was pretty stingy with the sausage in the gravy, too — there were a few decent pebbles of meat, but for the most part, the sausage was chopped so much that it practically disintegrated into the gravy.