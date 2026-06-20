The History Of McDonald's Apple Pie And Its Original 1960s Recipe
Long before McDonald's was serving McFlurries, frappés, and an ever-changing menu of decadent treats, it had but one simple dessert that reigned supreme: the humble apple pie. Humble is an undersell, though, because it's been a massive hit with customers since its debut in 1968, the same year as the Big Mac, and its history is as rich as the pie filling. The original recipe was turnover-style, with diced apples coated in dehydrated apple powder to thicken the filling, which is the unique ingredient that makes them so delicious. It was then fried and coated in cinnamon sugar. The pie recipe still uses six apple varieties, including Gala, Ida Red, Rome, Fuji, Golden Delicious, and Jonagold.
In an era when many fast-food joints viewed dessert as an afterthought, the burger behemoth had stumbled upon an instant sensation that was successful worldwide. It was so popular that it even had its own character at one point. The chain's apple pie has evolved over the years, seen its share of funky advertising, and even come under scrutiny for its lava-like center. Through it all, the McDonald's apple pie has survived for nearly 60 years because of customers' love for the nostalgic treat.
A slice of the Golden Arches legacy
Ray Kroc, McDonald's president during the '60s and '70s, wanted the chain to offer a dessert besides soft-serve. Knoxville, Tennessee franchisee Litton Cochran suggested a handheld deep-fried apple pie on a call with Kroc, thinking the Southern classic would sell well at his establishment. Cochran and his wife experimented with several options before landing on the recipe that would become a McDonald's icon. Cochran introduced the fried apple pie at his McDonald's franchise, and it was rolled out nationwide from there.
In the '70s, the chain introduced McDonaldland, a marketing gimmick that ran until 2003, with commercials and playgrounds at select locations. This whimsical world was home to characters like Ronald McDonald, Grimace, and the Apple Pie Tree, the mascot for the popular dessert, which had a face and was adorned with apple pies.
In 1992, McDonald's made a bold, controversial move with a healthier alternative: the baked apple pie. Despite many customers' disappointment, this version has remained on the menu. However, you can still get the fried pie in Downey, California and Hawaii. The recipe was reformulated again in 2018 with a lattice top, reduced sugar content, and larger apple slices. Forty pie flavors have been added to its menu since the apple pie's premiere. Seasonally, the chain offers a Holiday Pie, a custard-filled confection topped with sugar and rainbow sprinkles. While many iterations have and will continue to be introduced, the classic apple pie remains beloved.