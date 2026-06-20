The History Of McDonald's Apple Pie And Its Original 1960s Recipe

Long before McDonald's was serving McFlurries, frappés, and an ever-changing menu of decadent treats, it had but one simple dessert that reigned supreme: the humble apple pie. Humble is an undersell, though, because it's been a massive hit with customers since its debut in 1968, the same year as the Big Mac, and its history is as rich as the pie filling. The original recipe was turnover-style, with diced apples coated in dehydrated apple powder to thicken the filling, which is the unique ingredient that makes them so delicious. It was then fried and coated in cinnamon sugar. The pie recipe still uses six apple varieties, including Gala, Ida Red, Rome, Fuji, Golden Delicious, and Jonagold.

In an era when many fast-food joints viewed dessert as an afterthought, the burger behemoth had stumbled upon an instant sensation that was successful worldwide. It was so popular that it even had its own character at one point. The chain's apple pie has evolved over the years, seen its share of funky advertising, and even come under scrutiny for its lava-like center. Through it all, the McDonald's apple pie has survived for nearly 60 years because of customers' love for the nostalgic treat.