13 Steak Cuts You Should Never Order Rare

Steak fanatics love to talk a big game about always eating their favorite cut barely kissed on the grill and still bloody in the center. The fanaticism is contagious, and you may be tempted to boldly order any cut rare when dining out — but some steaks simply need more time to cook.

I've worked as a chef for 10 years, and am currently training as a nose-to-tail butcher in New York City. Knowing every cut that makes the cow is my day-to-day, and the details on how to cook them is my bread and butter. For the bloody-meat lover, there are plenty of steaks to choose from that will satisfy a craving for barely-cooked meat — think filet mignon, merlot, or bistro filet. Lean, tender steaks that don't need time for fat to render are perfect choices for a rare cook, but there are many other cuts that beg for more attention.

Steaks that need more cook time often have a few things in common. Either they're loaded with fat and marbling that tastes better a little crispy, they have a lot of connective tissue that takes time to break down, or the texture is simply better cooked longer. Nobody wants to gnaw on sinew or taste the gritty texture of cold fat, which is why I've compiled this guide to steaks you just shouldn't order rare.