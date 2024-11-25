The 2 Countries We Can Thank For The Creation Of Steak Frites
Steak and french fries are a match made in heaven. A tender cut of beef grilled to perfection, married with deep-fried shoestring potatoes, and drizzled with a yummy sauce brings all of the salty, fatty feels that the taste buds desire. But, who gets the hat tip for making this meal known as steak frites a thing? It turns out that both France and Belgium get the pat on the back and a merci beaucoup. If this sounds like a Sith Lord relationship, you can decide which country is the master and which is the apprentice, but Belgium seems to have a strong claim to the potato portion of this meal.
The french fry is believed to have originated in Belgium. During the late 17th century or possibly the early 18th century, potatoes were transformed into a fried food out of necessity. The small village of Meuse's residents would eat fried fish until the river froze in the winter. At this juncture, they would fry strips of potatoes. It's a good french fry fact; however, some French might be saying, "pas si vite," or, "not so fast." Culinary historian Pierre Leclercq, professor of the University of Liège, notes that potatoes were not introduced to Belgium until 1735. Leclercq also says that fat for frying would have been a luxury. He concludes that the inventor of french fries was a Parisian chef and not a Belgium peasant. It's a food fight best left to the experts.
The sauce is French
Still, France definitely gets the credit for the sauce that brings the steak and fries together. Steak frites is often made with a French Béarnaise sauce for dipping both bites of steak and French fries into. This rich, acidic sauce cuts the fatty nature of the steak while enhancing each bite of the fries. Today, the sauce may vary depending on where you are eating it. Aioli and hollandaise sauce also work with this combo, but save the ketchup for when you order a hamburger to go with your fries.
The steak is the true star of steak frites, and its the one ingredient neither can fight over. The idea of cooking beef as a steak can be traced back to both Italy and Scandinavian. Whether this meal is French, Belgian, or something else entirely shouldn't impede your enjoyment of eating it. Rather, let it serve as a point of spirited conversation.