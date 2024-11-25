The 2 Countries We Can Thank For The Creation Of Steak Frites

Steak and french fries are a match made in heaven. A tender cut of beef grilled to perfection, married with deep-fried shoestring potatoes, and drizzled with a yummy sauce brings all of the salty, fatty feels that the taste buds desire. But, who gets the hat tip for making this meal known as steak frites a thing? It turns out that both France and Belgium get the pat on the back and a merci beaucoup. If this sounds like a Sith Lord relationship, you can decide which country is the master and which is the apprentice, but Belgium seems to have a strong claim to the potato portion of this meal.

The french fry is believed to have originated in Belgium. During the late 17th century or possibly the early 18th century, potatoes were transformed into a fried food out of necessity. The small village of Meuse's residents would eat fried fish until the river froze in the winter. At this juncture, they would fry strips of potatoes. It's a good french fry fact; however, some French might be saying, "pas si vite," or, "not so fast." Culinary historian Pierre Leclercq, professor of the University of Liège, notes that potatoes were not introduced to Belgium until 1735. Leclercq also says that fat for frying would have been a luxury. He concludes that the inventor of french fries was a Parisian chef and not a Belgium peasant. It's a food fight best left to the experts.